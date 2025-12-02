Trains at NorthPark 2025 (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
Culture / Holiday / Entertainment

The Trains at NorthPark Return for 2025 Season With New Space, Same Mission, and More Magic

A Beloved Dallas Holiday Tradition

BY //
photography Tamatha Cameron
Sneak Peek Emcees - Ronald McDonald and Deborah Ferguson of NBC5 (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
2025 Co-Chairs and Junior Chair - Vanessa Fuquay, Manning Fuquay, Elizabeth Anderson (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
Brent Christopher, President of Children's Medical Center FDN (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
Junior Co-Chair - Manning Fuquay (center) - and friends (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
2025 Trains Honorary Chair - Lacy Sands - and children (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
Pat Staudt of Bank of Texas, Jill Cumock, RMHD CEO (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
2025 Kid Conductor - Braidon Williwams - and family (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
2025 Co-Chair - Elizabeth Anderson and daughter (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
Choo Choo Tales Cast and Director, Emily Ernst (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
Nancy Nasher and Family (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
Ronald and Kiddos (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
One happy kid at Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
The holidays are officially here, and if there’s one thing that should be on your Holiday Bucket List, it should be a trip to the beloved Trains at NorthPark exhibit. Now open until January 4, 2026, this is a holiday tradition unlike any other that never fails to capture the hearts and imaginations of the young and old alike.

A 38-year tradition of hope and a journey of fun, family, and fundraising, the 2025 Trains at NorthPark presented by Bank of Texas benefits Ronald McDonald House of Dallas (RMHD). With Elizabeth Anderson and Vanessa Fuquay serving as co-chairs, and Clayton and Lacy Sands serving as Honorary Chairs, this year’s exhibit is nothing short of spectacular, especially in its new space on Level One of NorthPark Center, just across from Kona Grill.

For those who have never experienced its magic, The Trains at NorthPark is a unique, beloved, and visually stunning holiday exhibition featuring a fascinating array of miniature trains rolling across 1,600 feet of track on a journey through Dallas and America’s most iconic cityscapes. Each year, supporters purchase more than 600 custom railcars to race along the tracks, painted by the organization’s decorators in commemoration of visitors’ special milestones, like anniversaries, vacations, alma maters, and more. Don’t miss a recreation of Mount Rushmore, made with familiar faces from “Thomas & Friends.” And, best of all, everything’s at the perfect eye-level height for the exhibit’s littlest visitors.

Trains at NorthPark 2025 (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
2025 Kid Conductor – Braidon Williwams – and family (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)

Sprinkled throughout the exhibit are fun and interesting facts about each cityscape (did you know Santa Fe is one of the highest capital cities in the nation?), as well as historical facts about the evolution of the locomotive industry. While the Trains at NorthPark have been part of Dallas’ holiday magic for 38 years, they’re keeping up with the times. Throughout the exhibit, find QR codes that you can scan to learn more about certain scenes, as well. For example, travel back to 1901 and learn how trains changed how people saw the Grand Canyon. Perfect for both adults and older children, leaning into their curiosity. 

For the younger visitors, buttons sprinkled throughout the cityscapes attract a crowd, allowing them to learn simple “cause and effect” with fun surprises — like a man in a tophat! —  popping out throughout the train tracks. It’s all about the simple things in life.

And, it’s all for a very noble cause. RMHD is affectionately known as “the House that love built” in Dallas. It provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. RMHD alleviates the worry and expense of finding a close, comfortable, and affordable place for a family to stay while their child receives the medical care they need.

Trains at NorthPark 2025 (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)
One happy kid at Trains at NorthPark. (Photo by Tamatha Cameron)

Staffed 24 hours per day, RMHD offers free lodging, meals, transportation, and other services to more than 70 families every day from around the state, country, and world traveling to Dallas for critical medical care for their sick or injured child(ren). It also contains multiple playrooms for kids of all ages and interests, a library, media room, craft room, chapel, meditation garden, laundry rooms, fitness center, and outdoor play areas, including a splash pad. RMHD does everything it can to help make this season of life easier on families, and it can’t do it without the support of The Trains at NorthPark.

In 2024, RMHD had a huge impact. With the support of 3,924 volunteers, it served over 4,642 families, helped families from 41 states and 13 countries, and provided 50,000+ meals. It costs approximately $180 per night to house a family, and the out-of-pocket savings for an average two-week stay were over $5,000 per family. The organization’s work is life-changing.

This year, The Trains at NorthPark is aiming to raise $1.1 million to support RMHD and ensure the organization can meet the growing demand for its critical and quality provision of hope as it serves as a home-away-from-home that so many depend on in our community.

As they say, the spirit of the season is always on track at the Trains at NorthPark. Grab your ticket soon and get on board!

