Culture / Entertainment

The Woodlands’ Best Live Music Restaurants and Bars — From Brunch Sets to Late Night Shows, Usually With No Cover Required

When Eating Out Becomes a Show

BY //
No matter what your dining plans look like, live music changes the entire mood. There’s something undeniably magnetic about a destination with a vibrant live music scene. It turns a meal into a night out and a drink into a memory.

If you love pairing great food with great sound, The Woodlands live music scene delivers all week long. Whether you want background tunes with dinner or a high-energy band with a dance floor, these spots know how to set the tone.

Here are The Woodlands’ Best Live Music Restaurants and Bars:

 

Mahoney’s Texish Bar & Restaurant

24 Waterway , Suite 100
The Woodlands , TX 77380  |  Map

 

832-663-5228

Website

Mahoney’s

Get down to live music at Mahoney's every weekend.

Weekends at Mahoney’s have a rhythm all their own.

For the night owls, there’s dancing into the late hours on Fridays and Saturdays from 9 pm to 1 am. Another option? Slow things down with mimosas and live tunes from noon to 3 pm on Sundays.

For the latest lineup and updates, visit Mahoney’s Facebook page.

Sawyer Park Ice House

The Woodlands

314 Pruitt Road
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Sawyer Park 4

Themed band nights make the weekends interesting at Sawyer Park Ice House.

At Sawyer Park Ice House, weekends revolve around good food, cold drinks and high-energy live music. The venue hosts themed band nights, including Emo Night on January 17.

People tend to lean fully into the vibe, whether that means singing along or dancing the night away. The indoor stage is elevated, and there truly isn’t a bad seat in the house.

For a full lineup of upcoming artists and events, go here.

The Goose’s Acre

The Woodlands

21 Waterway Avenue
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Gooses Acre Regular Philip Smith

Singer Philip Smith is a regular performer at The Goose's Acre.

At The Goose’s Acre, you can enjoy food, cold drinks and flexible indoor and outdoor seating. The two-story layout makes it easy to find just the right spot for the perfect hang.

On weekends, live music performances take over the upper balcony. The scene feels lively without being overwhelming.

For the full lineup of upcoming artists and performance dates at The Goose’s Acre, go here.

Via Emilia Italian Restaurant

10700 Kuykendahl Road, Suite F
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-465-9555

Website

Via Emilia piano

There's live piano music at Via Emilia nightly.

A Woodlands staple for more than 25 years, Via Emilia pairs authentic Italian food with live melodies every evening.

Let the tranquility of its live piano bar whisk you away from your worries every Monday through Sunday from 6 pm to 9 pm. The atmosphere stays refined but never stuffy.

For more information, go here.

 

Como Social Club

The Woodlands

2 Waterway Square Place
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Como Social Club

Como Social Club features a high-energy, elevated social scene.

For an upscale party scene with polished flair, Como Social Club delivers a seamless blend of sophistication and celebration along The Woodlands Waterway.

Expect salsa-fueled dance floors and festive seasonal celebrations. This club is a go-to destination for mingling, unwinding and savoring expertly curated cocktails. Live music takes center stage every Friday and Saturday from 9 pm to 1 am.

For a complete lineup of featured artists, go here.

The Blue Lion Pub

The Woodlands

2230 Buckthorne Place, Suite 150
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Blue-Lion-Drums

Blue Lion Pub has a rotating schedule of bands.

Whether you want to dance late into the night or ease into a Sunday brunch, Blue Lion Pub covers both moods. Live music anchors the experience for every occasion.

Fridays and Saturdays feature a rotating lineup of bands, with free performances from 8 pm to midnight. Sundays shift gears as Grammy-nominated solo artist JP Lee serenades everyone during brunch from 10 am to 1 pm.

For a full list of bands and upcoming events, go here.

Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar

2520 Research Forest Drive, Suite 500
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-323-4533

Terra Vino

Terra Vino features live saxophone performances every Friday night.

Known for its scratch-made cuisine and effortlessly smooth ambiance, Terra Vino is all about coming in for the food and staying for the live music.

It turns up the romance and elegance with live performances every Wednesday and Friday. Wednesdays feature the timeless serenade of acoustic guitar from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm. Fridays bring the soulful sounds of saxophone from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Reservations are recommended and can be made here.

Back Table Kitchen and Bar

The Woodlands

2301 N. Millbend Drive
The Woodlands, TX 77380  |  Map

 

Website

Back Table singing

Back Table's weekend live music scene is lively.

Grab your friends and make your way to Back Table Kitchen & Bar at The Woodlands Resort for live entertainment. A local favorite, Back Table offers a menu with something for almost everyone.

Weekend tunes elevate the experience without stealing the spotlight from your dinner. From 6 pm to 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays, enjoy musical performances alongside that refined Southern cuisine.

Check out the full schedule of Back Table’s featured artists here.

Marcoza Trattoria

The Woodlands

8540 Creekside Forest Drive, Suite C-100
The Woodlands, TX 77375  |  Map

 

281-377-1777

Marcoza guitar

Let the live acoustic guitar at Marcoza Trattoria relax you every Saturday night.

Nestled in Creekside Park, Marcoza Trattoria offers an intimate, Tuscan-inspired experience. Marcoza showcases authentic Italian flavors and a thoughtfully curated menu. One can dine indoors or unwind on the outdoor patio when weather allows (which is a good portion of the year in Texas).

Saturday evenings are also elevated by the warm sounds of live acoustic guitar from 6 pm to 9 pm.

For more information, go here.

Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine

1950 Hughes Landing Blvd, #1900
The Woodlands, TX 77381  |  Map

 

281-310-6662

Website

Azzurro dining

Elevate your Azzurro dining experience every weekend with live music.

Dive into the flavors of the Italian coast at Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine, where food is paired with live music throughout the week.

On Thursdays and Fridays from 6 pm to 9 pm, the gentle strum of acoustic guitar sets the evening’s tone. Saturdays from 6 pm to 9 pm and Sundays from 12 pm to 3 pm bring the smooth, soulful melodies of live saxophone, perfect for a leisurely dining experience.

For more information or to make reservations, go here.

Wild Stallion Vineyards

5969 W Rayford Rd
Spring, TX 77389  |  Map

 

281-803-9463

Website

Wild Stallilon singing

Go get day drunk at Wild Stallion Vineyard every Saturday afternoon.

If late nights aren’t your thing, Sangria Saturdays at Wild Stallion Vineyards provide the perfect afternoon live music escape in The Woodlands. Yes, it’s an actual vineyard right here in The Woodlands.

Every Saturday from 2 pm to 5 pm, you can enjoy live music while sipping sweet sangria. Vineyard views and French-inspired cuisine complete the experience.

For a full lineup of musical acts and other events, visit Wild Stallion’s Facebook page.

MB Speakeasy

417A Gentry St
Spring, TX 77373  |  Map

 

832-299-1633

Website

MB Speakeasy

Live music, dim lighting and vintage décor set the mood at MB Speakeasy.

Take a short drive to Old Town Spring and go back to the 1920s at MB Speakeasy. Vintage décor, dim lighting and live music every evening set the stage for a great night out.

With a variety of special events and themed parties, you’re sure to encounter a diverse lineup of musical talent on any given night.

Follow MB Speakeasy on its Facebook page to get the latest live music schedule updates.

Dosey Doe — The Big Barn

25911 Interstate 45 N
Spring, TX 77380  |  Map

 

281-367-3774

Website

Dosey Doe 3

The Big Barn at Dosey Doe is a real life boogie and a real life hoedown.

Ready for a full-scale hoedown? Don’t miss Dosey Doe’s Big Barn, because it delivers. Open only during concerts, the venue hosts live music several days a week, including weekends.

Housed in a 165-year-old barn, the massive oak and birch beams create a stunning space with exceptional acoustics. Vistiors can also enjoy seasonal, scratch-made entrees and a selection of drinks while soaking up the atmosphere.

Be sure to check Dosey Doe’s website to plan your night out.

