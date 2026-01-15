The Woodlands’ Best Live Music Restaurants and Bars — From Brunch Sets to Late Night Shows, Usually With No Cover Required

Sawyer Park Ice House has live bands and themed music nights almost every weekend. (Photo courtesy Sawyer Park Ice House)

For a step back into the 1920s, visit MB Speakeasy in Old Town Spring for live music every evening. (Photo courtesy MB Speakeasy)

The Big Barn at Dosey Doe is a real live boogie and a real live hoedown. (Photo courtesy Dosey Doe)

Blue Lion Pub's rotating schedule of bands from 8 p.m. to midnight every Friday and Saturday keeps the live music scene fresh. (Photo courtesy Blue Lion Pub)

Via Emilia has a live piano bar every evening. (Photo courtesy Via Emilia)

Kick it up a notch at Wild Stallion Vineyards at its Sangria Saturdays, with live music from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Photo courtesy Wild Stallion Vineyards)

Back Table Kitchen & Bar features live music every Friday and Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (Photo courtesy Back Table Kitchen & Bar)

Como Social Club offers an elevated social scene with live music on the weekends. (Photo courtesy Como Social Club)

No matter what your dining plans look like, live music changes the entire mood. There’s something undeniably magnetic about a destination with a vibrant live music scene. It turns a meal into a night out and a drink into a memory.

If you love pairing great food with great sound, The Woodlands live music scene delivers all week long. Whether you want background tunes with dinner or a high-energy band with a dance floor, these spots know how to set the tone.

Here are The Woodlands’ Best Live Music Restaurants and Bars: