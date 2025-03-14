A First Look at Thompson Palm Springs — Dallas-Based HALL Group’s First California Hotel Is A Midcentury Stunner

A collaboration between SMS Architecture and B2 Design Co., Thompson Palm Springs "took inspiration from the city’s rich history as a destination for bespoke modern architecture and the intuitive aesthetic of the Thompson brand, to create an atmosphere of city sophistication in a serene environment."

Dallas-based developer Craig Hall and his wife, Kathryn, are at it again with a new art-centric hotel. But this time, it’s in Palm Springs, California. The first project between Hyatt and HALL Group, Thompson Palm Springs recently debuted along Palm Canyon Drive in the desert city’s downtown.

In 2019, HALL Group’s HALL Arts Hotel debuted in the Dallas Arts District — one of the city’s best hotels. But before that, Craig Hall brought HALL Park to Frisco, which was just expanded to include the newly opened HALL Park Hotel. Prior to these developments, the couple was making wine in Napa Valley since 1995. Kathryn runs the HALL, WALT, and BACA wineries, which boast a tasting room at the new Thompson hotel, but more on that later.

The four-story Thompson Palm Springs sits on two and a half city blocks — a prime location that offers incredible views (especially at the second-floor rooftop pool) just off North Palm Canyon Drive. It’s been in the works for a very long time, as the site experienced many delays over several years, but the hotel finally made its debut in the fall of 2024, and we just got a chance to visit.

Checking In at Thompson Palm Springs

Palm Springs was buzzing when we arrived at the Thompson hotel. Many visitors were kicking off spring break or in town for the ATP/WTA 1000 pro tennis tournament in Indian Wells, the BNP Paribas Open, as we were.

A collaboration between SMS Architecture and B2 Design Co., Thompson Palm Springs “took inspiration from the city’s rich history as a destination for bespoke modern architecture and the intuitive aesthetic of the Thompson brand, to create an atmosphere of city sophistication in a serene environment.”

For example, B2 Design Co. nodded to the surrounding landscape by using soft stone, light woods, and neutral furnishings accented with brass fixtures and the vibrant colors featured in the hotel’s curated and commissioned artworks.

All HALL Group projects are big on art, and Thompson Palm Springs is no different. The hotel houses a collection of works from Craig and Kathryn Hall’s long-time partner, Virginia Shore of Shore Art Advisory — who also worked on HALL Arts Hotel. Pieces were sourced from local and international artists, some of whom are in the nearby Palm Springs Art Museum. The hotel’s hope is to feel like an extension of the museum so that art lovers can come in and wander the halls. Works range from murals to sculptures to paintings and mixed media.

The hotel lobby boasts a wall-mounted sculpture by Native American artist Gerald Clarke, Continuum Basket: Creation (2023), which features recycled aluminum cans that he crushed and arranged into graphic motifs based on traditional Cahuilla basket designs. Artist Jeffrey Gibson also created three murals for the facade of the hotel. The Land is Speaking … Are You Listening (2022) is one of two rainbow mosaic pieces on the exterior.

Guest Rooms, Suites, and Adults-Only Perks

Set to officially debut the newest, adults-only section of the hotel soon, we got a first-hand experience of the Upper Stories. Situated in a private enclave at the hotel’s edge, Upper Stories houses a separate collection of 42 guestrooms with five suites. The adults-only pool wasn’t open yet, but we did enjoy a private balcony, SFERRA linens, signature D.S. & DURGA bath amenities, plush robes and slippers, blackout curtains, and more.

The Thompson has 168 bungalow-inspired guestrooms, including 18 suites. The largest is the 1,750 square foot Thompson Suite and features mountain views from the top floor, two bedrooms, a living and dining area, a wraparound balcony, a private butler’s entrance, a wet bar, a soaking tub, and more. Talk about a luxurious stay in the desert.

Lola Rose Grand Mezze

An upscale, East Mediterranean restaurant, Lola Rose Grand Mezze is the Thompson Palm Spring’s first dining concept on the second floor. Soon, a coastal Italian spot will debut on the ground floor. But for now, Lola Rose is the hot spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the hotel.

For dinner one night, we enjoyed the concept’s mezze-style menu crafted by Executive Chef Quentin Garcia. For two people, we recommend the Grand Mezze Feast. For $160, diners enjoy a choice of seafood, a green, a spread, a plate, two kebabs, one tahdig (rice side), and one dessert. It sounds like a lot, but each dish comes in the perfect size. We especially loved the spicy lamb, yellowtail, baby beets, muhamara with pita, and Bazaar. For dessert, the Mango Magic almost looks like a piece of art, but once you break its center, it oozes mango yogurt mousse, along with almond cake and Aleppo pepper.

A few breakfast favorites were the fried chicken & cornbread waffle with Za’atar crusted chicken, the Grand Breakfast Platter, and avocado toast with tahini vinaigrette.

HALL Napa Valley Tasting Room & Wine Lounge

Another perk of staying at Thompson Palm Springs is the HALL Wines (led by Kathryn Hall) tasting room on-site. The space is indoor/outdoor, so guests can enjoy their wine on the patio, and the menu features award-winning varietals from HALL, WALT, and BACA Wines. We particularly enjoyed wines in the Cuvées with Character and Elegant Expressions tasting flights, but the all-around favorite of the evening was the signature Kathryn Hall Cabernet Sauvignon. You can pair your experience with a cheese board or other small bites.

For a relaxing vacation in the California desert, it can’t get much better than Thompson Palm Springs.