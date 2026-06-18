Tilman Fertitta Takes His Superyacht On a Coastal Tour Of Italy — Billionaire Diplomacy At Sea Boosts America’s 250th Celebration

This aerial view of Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk clearly displays the two heli-pads. (Photo by Ruben Griffioen)

Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk is on tour of the Italian coast as part of the United States' Freedom 250 celebrations (Instagram Photo)

An open air deck on Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk which is patriotically dressed for the Freedom 250 tour. (Instagram photo)

Ambassador Tilman Fertitta poses for photo ops aboard his super-yacht Boardwalk. Note the bare feet and Fertitta's slippers — yachting requisite, no shoes. (Instagram photo)

This aerial view of Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk reveals one of several outdoor areas for entertaining or simply sunning (Photo by Kristina Strobel for Boat International)

One of the many open air entertainment spaces aboard Ambassador Tilman Fertitta's Boardwalk (Photo by Kristina Strobel for Boat International)

The Lurssen Boardwalk super-yacht, the floating 384-foot palace of Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta, will make a coastal tour of Italy as part of this country's Freedom 250 celebration. (Lurssen photo)

U.S. Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta prepares to welcome guests aboard his superyacht Boardwalk in Italy's port of Civitavecchia, launching his Coastal Dipomacy tour. (Instagram photo)

I would like to anoint United States Ambassador to Italy Tilman Fertitta as The Bodacious Billionaire Diplomat. For what other presidential appointee would energize the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations with a coastal tour of his assignment country aboard a 384-foot yacht?

The embassy in Rome is labeling this sojourn aboard the Tilman superyacht Boardwalk as “Coastal Diplomacy.”

The tour is part of the United States’ year-long Freedom 250, which is a global commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Fertitta made the initial announcement of the Coastal Diplomacy Tour on his official Instagram account, noting: “I look forward to meeting Italians across the country to celebrate connections that have linked our nations for generations.

“It is a great way to celebrate 250 years of our independence while Italy also celebrates 80 years of the Republic. This is the story of everything that connects us beyond the headlines. That includes the story of my own Italian roots in Cefalù.”

The bonus for inquiring minds is that Fertitta’s most recent Instagram posts also offer a peek at interiors of this still new Boardwalk yacht. Which many are curious about. We also found a few more new images (and peeks inside this stunning ship), which are included in the photo carousel above this story, in Boat International.

BaroqueLifestyle.com helpfully tallies up the luxuries on Fertitta’s latest and greatest superyacht:

A beach club

A swimming pool

A spa

A wine room (Fertitta doesn’t drink)

A private cinema

11 lavish guest suites

Two helicopter pads

“The new flagship-level yacht pushes modern super-yacht living to extraordinary new heights,” Boat International rather gushingly notes.

Superyacht, mega yacht, gigayacht — whatever your preferred descriptive moniker, this floating palace makes for the coolest tool in the diplomatic work box.

The Ambassador’s celebratory stops include Naples, Palermo and Cefalù to celebrate his Sicilian-Italian heritage; plus stops along the Adriatic coast including Venice and Trieste. Hitting the Ligurian coast brings a stop in Genoa, the birthplace of Christopher Columbus, and Sardinia in mid-August when the voyage will be completed.

“This is a perfect opportunity to promote American innovation and commerce, and strengthen our cultural bonds, while celebrating the extraordinary partnership between our countries,” Fertitta notes.

This patriotic billionaire is covering the cost of his Freedom 250 tour himself.