Travelista Fort Worth
Travelista Fort Worth
Travelista Fort Worth
Travelista Fort Worth
Travelista Fort Worth
01
05

Fort Worthian Josie Villa-Singleton saw a need for practical travel packing advice and created Travelista.com to document her journey. (Courtesy)

02
05

With just 12 carefully chosen pieces, Josie Villa-Singleton shows travelers how to create over 40 stylish outfits. (Courtesy)

03
05

Villa Singleton: For airport outfits, "I like tech pants or something from Athleta that looks like regular pants." (Courtesy)

04
05

For winter traveling, Fort Worth's Travelista recommends focusing on the base materials of your clothing options. (Courtesy)

05
05

Neutral colors make for easier mixing and matching once you arrive at your destination. (Courtesy)

Travelista Fort Worth
Travelista Fort Worth
Travelista Fort Worth
Travelista Fort Worth
Travelista Fort Worth
Culture / Travel

Fort Worth’s ‘Travelista’ Josie Villa-Singleton Gives Tips On Traveling Light and in Style

Ditch the Overpacking — How to Turn 12 Clothing Items Into 40 Outfits

BY // 04.23.25
Fort Worthian Josie Villa-Singleton saw a need for practical travel packing advice and created Travelista.com to document her journey. (Courtesy)
With just 12 carefully chosen pieces, Josie Villa-Singleton shows travelers how to create over 40 stylish outfits. (Courtesy)
Villa Singleton: For airport outfits, "I like tech pants or something from Athleta that looks like regular pants." (Courtesy)
For winter traveling, Fort Worth's Travelista recommends focusing on the base materials of your clothing options. (Courtesy)
Neutral colors make for easier mixing and matching once you arrive at your destination. (Courtesy)
1
5

Fort Worthian Josie Villa-Singleton saw a need for practical travel packing advice and created Travelista.com to document her journey. (Courtesy)

2
5

With just 12 carefully chosen pieces, Josie Villa-Singleton shows travelers how to create over 40 stylish outfits. (Courtesy)

3
5

Villa Singleton: For airport outfits, "I like tech pants or something from Athleta that looks like regular pants." (Courtesy)

4
5

For winter traveling, Fort Worth's Travelista recommends focusing on the base materials of your clothing options. (Courtesy)

5
5

Neutral colors make for easier mixing and matching once you arrive at your destination. (Courtesy)

In the days leading up to an overseas trip, the mental checklist can begin to spiral. What should I pack? Will I regret leaving that favorite scarf behind? How can I take what I need without hauling half my closet through customs? Fort Worth’s Josie Villa-Singleton has mulled those very questions over for decades and answered them in her stylish travel blog, Travelista.com.

After years of trial, error, and international carry-on experiments, her digital guides offer strategies for packing light without sacrificing personal style. We caught up with Villa-Singleton to hear her advice for travelers feeling overwhelmed by the age-old dilemma: what to bring and what to leave behind.

Your journey into smart packing started with a backpacking trip across Europe. What inspired you to ditch traditional travel clothes and build your own packing system?

This started when I was in my late mid to late 20s. Late 1990s. This was before we had kids. [My husband] Russ and I decided to take a six-week backpacking trip to Europe. It sounded cool until my husband went to buy 60-liter backpacks. I was like, ‘Wait a minute. I’m supposed to get all my clothes and other stuff into this?’ At that time, there was not a lot of information online about packing. I did not want to wear camping-type clothes. I thought, ‘OK, I’m going to try and find the clothes that pack down the most.’

I researched regular clothes and spent a couple of months making a list and deciding what I needed: a pair of pants, a skirt, and tops. It was a very streamlined list. I refined the process over time. I started the blog to teach other people about this and how to do it. You have to be smart about what you pick and choose. Everything has to have a function.

What are some of the biggest mistakes people make when packing for an overseas flight?

SHOP FOR MOM

Swipe
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2
  • Valobra Jewelry April 2025 Mother's Day 2

One of the biggest mistakes people make is packing those ‘just in case’ items. Before you begin putting things together, look at the weather and consider where you are going. If you are going to Thailand, your clothes are going to look way different than Paris. Be honest about your itinerary. If you are just going to be a typical tourist and walking around all day and grabbing a bite at night, you do not need high heels and a dress for going out.

Another thing is not to pack bulky items when thinner items could do. Let’s say you are packing sweaters. Try and choose the thinnest version of that sweater versus your big, thick, knit sweater. The biggest mistake people make is waiting until the last minute to pack. You’ll end up overpacking and having to check a bag. My philosophy [guides people] to only need a carry-on.

491461284_18505771348006571_9019606987947429373_n
Neutral colors make for easier mixing and matching once you arrive at your destination. (Courtesy)

What’s the Travelista 12, and how can just 12 items become more than 40 outfits?

The packing method I’ve come up with is called the Travelista 12. If you pack like this, I guarantee you have more than 40 outfits. Here is how it breaks down: four tops, three bottoms, two midlayers (sweaters), two outerwear pieces, and one dress. A lot of what I do with the blog is showing how to mix and match. You need to choose clothing items that are more neutral in color. Also, the simpler, more classic silhouettes are easier to mix and match. Synthetic blends pack well.

For spring travel, you pick your outerwear and shoes first. The weather can change easily, so rely on your layers. If it gets warm during the day, you can take off a sweater and wrap it around you.

Why do you prefer carry-on only, even for longer international trips?

With one carry-on, you are going to save on luggage fees. You don’t have to pay to check your bags. You won’t have to worry about your luggage getting lost. The fewer clothes you have, the less decision fatigue you have. You don’t have to worry about choosing between 30 pieces of clothing. A lot of my advice is steered toward Europe because traveling to Europe is a different kind of travel than domestic traveling. You are going to be riding public transit more. If you have these massive suitcases, it will not work well. A lot of European hotel rooms are small. Your luggage can’t take up a lot of room, and a lot of hotels do not have elevators. I’ve had to carry my luggage up five flights of stairs before, and it was pretty painful. Those are just a few of the benefits of packing light.

What’s your ideal airport outfit, and what final tips do you have?

I’m not a fan of the sweatpants as an airport outfit. I like tech pants or something from Athleta that looks like regular pants. They have that stretchy, comfortable material. Everything has to have a function. You need a carry-on-size suitcase. I always suggest packing cubes for organizing. I like to use a luggage scale to weigh my suitcase to make sure it is under 22 pounds.

Take photos of yourself wearing outfits before you leave. If your hotel doesn’t have a full-length mirror, you can refer to those photos when deciding what to wear out. Finally, don’t chase perfection. Packing is about progress, not perfection. If you are a serious over-packer, the idea of packing only 12 items is going to scare the living daylights out of you. Trust the process and have a checklist before you leave.

For more great tips, follow Villa-Singleton on Instagram at @Josie_Travelista.

FOREGROUND_PAPERCITY

Featured Properties

Swipe
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1808 Northwood Street #A
The Heights
FOR SALE

1808 Northwood Street #A
Houston, TX

$515,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1808 Northwood Street #A
15621 Martineau Street
Aldine Area
FOR SALE

15621 Martineau Street
Houston, TX

$190,000 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
15621 Martineau Street
15719 Foxgate Road
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

15719 Foxgate Road
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
15719 Foxgate Road
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Dunham Pointe
FOR SALE

14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
Cypress, TX

$919,900 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
14106 Lollypine Pointe Drive
4013 Ella Lee Lane
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

4013 Ella Lee Lane
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4013 Ella Lee Lane
2530 River Ridge
For Lease: $3,500 | Sienna
FOR SALE

2530 River Ridge
Missouri City, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
2530 River Ridge
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Copper Lakes
FOR SALE

17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
Houston, TX

$346,888 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
17722 Meadow Crossing Lane
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Westchase Forest
FOR SALE

9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
Houston, TX

$164,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
9850 Pagewood Lane #1001
1005 Redberry Hill Road
Red Berry Hill, Baytown
FOR SALE

1005 Redberry Hill Road
Baytown, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Tricia David
This property is listed by: Tricia David (832) 428-2739 Email Realtor
1005 Redberry Hill Road
3 Warrenton Drive
Whispering Oaks
FOR SALE

3 Warrenton Drive
Houston, TX

$3,625,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3 Warrenton Drive
814 Reinicke Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

814 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$549,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
814 Reinicke Street
5122 Libbey Lane
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5122 Libbey Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5122 Libbey Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
4812 Holly Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4812 Holly Street
Bellaire, TX

$8,600 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4812 Holly Street
1410 Walton Street
Greater Heights Area
FOR SALE

1410 Walton Street
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
1410 Walton Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Ponderosa Forest
FOR SALE

1923 Ash Meadow Drive
Houston, TX

$227,500 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
1923 Ash Meadow Drive
5828 Francis Oak Place
Francis Oak Landing
FOR SALE

5828 Francis Oak Place
Houston, TX

$350,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5828 Francis Oak Place
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Hyde Park, Montrose
FOR SALE

1108 Hyde Park Blvd
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1108 Hyde Park Blvd
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$155,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
2206 Mason Street #10
Montrose
FOR SALE

2206 Mason Street #10
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
2206 Mason Street #10
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
326 Gershwin Drive
Memorial Glen
FOR SALE

326 Gershwin Drive
Houston, TX

$1,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
326 Gershwin Drive
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Woodstone
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Ln #117
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Ln #117
2230 Dali Lane
Sienna Village Of Waters Lake
FOR SALE

2230 Dali Lane
Missouri City, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Daniell Davis
This property is listed by: Daniell Davis (713) 551-3924 Email Realtor
2230 Dali Lane
410 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

410 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
410 Birdsall Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$414,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X