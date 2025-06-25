Casa Loma Beach Hotel is nestled in the cliffs of Main Beach.
Casa Loma Beach Hotel is nestled in the cliffs of Main Beach.
Culture / Travel

California Dream Land — Casa Loma Beach Hotel Emerges With Design Style After a $15 Million Renovation In Laguna Beach

Like a Modern Artist's Guesthouse With Ocean Views

BY Steven Hempel // 06.25.25
Perched above the cliffs of Main Beach, Casa Loma Beach Hotel has quietly reemerged. Less as a reboot, more as a refined shift in tempo. Formerly the Inn at Laguna Beach, the 70-room property has undergone a $15 million reinvention by Marc & Rose Hospitality, transforming it into a sculptural, sun-washed retreat with soul.

Architecture studio Electric Bowery led the redesign with a language of curves, matte textures, and restraint. The plastered façade is soft and sandy, echoing the cliffs below. Inside, light pours through arched openings, and custom lighting adds a glow that changes with the hour. It’s more feeling than flash — modern, but with a sense of memory.

Marc&Rose_CasaLoma_Part2_10197-min
The details of a room at Casa Loma stand out.

Design studio LAND layers in visual rhythm through hand-painted murals, textiles and signage, all of it created site-specifically and with a quiet, human touch. ORCA, behind the landscaping, uses wild, native flora to dissolve the line between indoors and out— sun, salt air and space to breathe.

In the lobby, a vintage reel-to-reel plays ambient loops as guests drift in and out — between morning coffee and poolside mezcal, between the cliffside terrace and ocean beyond. Mezze plates and warm Rye Goods cookies arrive throughout the day. Nothing fussy, just good taste in the right setting.

The lobby at Casa Loma is reflective of this California hotel's reemergence.
The lobby at Casa Loma is reflective of this California hotel’s reemergence.

Upstairs, rooms dial into tone and texture: sun-bleached oak, natural linens, Tivoli radios, and D.S. & DURGA scents. Some Casa Loma rooms feature vintage ceramics, others handwoven wall pieces or one-off furniture. The overall palette is soft and quiet, designed to let the view do most of the talking.

This marks the second heritage hotel revival for Marc & Rose (following La Playa Hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea), signaling a signature approach: design-led, deeply local, and emotionally resonant. Casa Loma isn’t styled to impress. It’s designed to last. A place to slow down, tune in, and sleep with the windows open.

Casa Loma Beach Hotel feels more like a modern artist’s guesthouse than a typical beach hotel — sunny, soulful, and built with care.

Casa Loma Beach Hotel is located at 211 N. Coast Highway in Laguna Beach, California. Room rates run from $499 per night. Learn more here.

