If summer in Dallas is getting a bit toasty for you, why not take the quick flight into LAX, drive northwest for an hour and forty-five minutes to the peaceful little coastal town of Oxnard, and watch the Cowboys train for their upcoming season? Through August 21, daily practices will be free and open to the public, and with a bleacher capacity of 4,400 people, blessedly uncrowded.

“It’s a unique experience,” says David Segna, who’s been volunteering at training camp for 13 years. He’s not wrong. Sitting about 10 yards from the field, you might get to meet players, snag a few autographs, and snap a selfie with Rowdy. Plus, when else will you root for two teams at once? During the Day 2 practice, for example, when the players were still without helmets and pads, KaVontae Turpin made an impressive catch and the crowd went wild—simultaneously cheering for their beloved wide receiver and against their beloved cornerbacks. Later, cornerback Jordan Lewis made an equally exciting interception and the crowd lost its collective mind once again.

“It’s cool to have a pro team come to Oxnard,” says Felix Cortez, who spent the majority of his career coaching basketball at a local high school. “Seeing these guys live and up close, you see how big they are. It’s amazing.”

Jerry Jones has brought the Cowboys to Oxnard for training most years since 2001. Today, southern California is brimming with Cowboys fans, dating back to the period between 1994 and 2016 when LA didn’t have a team. So not only will you feel at home, but if you, like everyone, recently watched the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries on Netflix, you’ll be interested to know that that team, too, will spend some of August in Oxnard, offering occasional performances and appearances throughout the training period.

In the earliest days of training camp, fans were buzzing about who looked promising this season: Dak (of course), cornerback DaRon Bland, offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, and guard Zack Martin, to name a few. But your best bet is to head to Oxnard and make those calls for yourself.

Where to Stay in Oxnard

True to its name, Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach is not just close to the training camp, but situated right on the Pacific. The ocean is freezing and the waves are daunting, but those who dare can take advantage of the free surfboard, hoverboard, and paddleboard rentals through the hotel. Those who don’t dare can enjoy the picturesque view and the feel of soft sand beneath their feet. The beach is exquisite. The hotel also boasts a great restaurant, Ox & Ocean, where the mussels in red coconut curry broth are not to be missed.

What to Do in Oxnard

Between the beach and the training camp, your days will be pretty full, but those looking for more fun can rent bikes, do a little wine tasting (it’s California, after all), or go hiking on the nearby Channel Islands.

Pro Tips:

– Let Uber drive you the short distance from your hotel to the training site so you don’t have to deal with parking. If you do drive yourself, parking costs only $10 a day, but it’s first-come-first-serve.

– Arrive early. Admission is also first-come-first-serve.

– Bring a hat and sunblock. The bleachers are outdoors and unshaded.

– For each training day, a few VIP tickets will be available through SeatGeek, but they sell out quickly. VIP passes secure you a spot right on the sidelines, more or less guaranteeing interaction with the players.

– The August 8 training camp will be a fan favorite when the Cowboys have a joint practice with the LA Rams.