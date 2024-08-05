Culture / Travel

Journeying Into Dallas Cowboys Land — AKA Oxnard, California

Watch the Team Train, Meet the Cheerleaders, and Make It a Vacation

BY // 08.05.24
Dallas cowboys cheerleaders training camp oxnard california

Meet the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders during the 2024 Training Camp. (Photo by Callena Williams)

If summer in Dallas is getting a bit toasty for you, why not take the quick flight into LAX, drive northwest for an hour and forty-five minutes to the peaceful little coastal town of Oxnard, and watch the Cowboys train for their upcoming season? Through August 21, daily practices will be free and open to the public, and with a bleacher capacity of 4,400 people, blessedly uncrowded. 

“It’s a unique experience,” says David Segna, who’s been volunteering at training camp for 13 years. He’s not wrong. Sitting about 10 yards from the field, you might get to meet players, snag a few autographs, and snap a selfie with Rowdy. Plus, when else will you root for two teams at once? During the Day 2 practice, for example, when the players were still without helmets and pads, KaVontae Turpin made an impressive catch and the crowd went wild—simultaneously cheering for their beloved wide receiver and against their beloved cornerbacks. Later, cornerback Jordan Lewis made an equally exciting interception and the crowd lost its collective mind once again.

“It’s cool to have a pro team come to Oxnard,” says Felix Cortez, who spent the majority of his career coaching basketball at a local high school. “Seeing these guys live and up close, you see how big they are. It’s amazing.” 

Jerry Jones has brought the Cowboys to Oxnard for training most years since 2001. Today, southern California is brimming with Cowboys fans, dating back to the period between 1994 and 2016 when LA didn’t have a team. So not only will you feel at home, but if you, like everyone, recently watched the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders docuseries on Netflix, you’ll be interested to know that that team, too, will spend some of August in Oxnard, offering occasional performances and appearances throughout the training period.

In the earliest days of training camp, fans were buzzing about who looked promising this season: Dak (of course), cornerback DaRon Bland, offensive tackle Tyler Guyton, and guard Zack Martin, to name a few. But your best bet is to head to Oxnard and make those calls for yourself.

Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Bay in Oxnard, California

Where to Stay in Oxnard

True to its name, Zachari Dunes on Mandalay Beach is not just close to the training camp, but situated right on the Pacific. The ocean is freezing and the waves are daunting, but those who dare can take advantage of the free surfboard, hoverboard, and paddleboard rentals through the hotel. Those who don’t dare can enjoy the picturesque view and the feel of soft sand beneath their feet. The beach is exquisite. The hotel also boasts a great restaurant, Ox & Ocean, where the mussels in red coconut curry broth are not to be missed. 

Get Tailgate Ready

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
  • Bering's Gift's August 2024
ChannelIslandsHarbor_Oxnard-1010_2939cbc23fa54f438a392f360c0f1774
Channel Island Harbor in Oxnard, California

What to Do in Oxnard

Between the beach and the training camp, your days will be pretty full, but those looking for more fun can rent bikes, do a little wine tasting (it’s California, after all), or go hiking on the nearby Channel Islands.

Pro Tips: 

– Let Uber drive you the short distance from your hotel to the training site so you don’t have to deal with parking. If you do drive yourself, parking costs only $10 a day, but it’s first-come-first-serve.

– Arrive early. Admission is also first-come-first-serve.

– Bring a hat and sunblock. The bleachers are outdoors and unshaded.

– For each training day, a few VIP tickets will be available through SeatGeek, but they sell out quickly. VIP passes secure you a spot right on the sidelines, more or less guaranteeing interaction with the players.

– The August 8 training camp will be a fan favorite when the Cowboys have a joint practice with the LA Rams.

 

The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
1902 Greenwich Terrace
FOR SALE

1902 Greenwich Terrace
Houston, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
1902 Greenwich Terrace
3738 Nottingham
West Wniversity
FOR SALE

3738 Nottingham
West University, TX

$2,725,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3738 Nottingham
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
4415 Wendell
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4415 Wendell
Houston, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
4415 Wendell
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
2002 Dunstan
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2002 Dunstan
Houston, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2002 Dunstan
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Sunset Heights
FOR SALE

https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
Houston, TX

Learn More about this property
Amanda Anhorn
This property is listed by: Amanda Anhorn (713) 256-5123
https://www.greenwoodking.com/real-estate/208-aurora-a-houston-tx-77008/39064302/156512004
8012 Woodway
Charnwood Area
FOR SALE

8012 Woodway
Houston, TX

$735,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
8012 Woodway
507 Patchester
Wilchester West
FOR SALE

507 Patchester
Houston, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Cassandra Emerson
This property is listed by: Cassandra Emerson (832) 659-7492 Email Realtor
507 Patchester
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X