Fourth Of July For Big Spenders — Houston’s Thompson Hotel Offers a $25,000 Rooftop Helipad Fireworks Viewing Package

Room with a view at Thompson Houston where a deluxe Fourth of July package is in the offering.

The seventh floor green space of Thompson Houston where a Fourth of July bash beckons for ticket holders.

The deluxe Fourth of July package include access to the exclusive Grounding Room in the Thompson Houston spa.

Thompson Houston offers open sight lines to all the fireworks taking place at the Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July festivities.

Thompson Houston has an over-the-top Fourth of July package planned for one big spender.

Hey big spenders, this one’s for you. The Thompson Houston Hotel is offering a deluxe Fourth of July penthouse package with all the bells, whistles and fireworks one could imagine. Whether you live in Houston or jet in on your Gulfstream, the hotel with wide open views to downtown and Buffalo Bayou Park, has this night covered.

And it costs a mere $25,000. Small bananas compared to the Penthouse Suite at billionaire Tilman Fertitta’s The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, which is priced at $125,000 a night and available only by invitation.

The Thompson Houston one-time offer for two earns two nights, including July 4, in the hotel‘s lavish penthouse suite, a two-bedroom luxe accommodation boasting stunning panoramic views at every turn. The expansive 4,000-square-foot haven features a cozy fireplace, a private terrace, even a pool table, and other top-of-the-line amenities.

The Thompson is promoting the experience as “a toast to freedom—with flair, fireworks, and five-star indulgence.”

Highlight of those indulgences would have to be a front row seat for the Freedom Over Texas fireworks viewing from the 36-story hotel’s rooftop helipad. An experience that includes a reserved viewing lounge, luxe seating, custom-curated food and drinks, and personal champagne butler service. Another plus, the 360-degree view offers sightlines to fireworks displays from across the city including River Oaks Country Club, Hermann Park and more.

To insure that you both are at your most relaxed and beautiful for the occasion, the package includes a visit to The Thompson spa where specialists will provide a 90-minute couple’s massage, radiant facial, full-body exfoliation, and exclusive access to the spa’s ethereal Grounding Room.

Father's Day Gifts Swipe















Next

If you are jetting in for the hotel’s “Utlimate VIP 4th of July Package,” the Thompson will provide car and driver to and from the airport or your FBO.

For those less inclined to part with six figures for the Fourth, the Thompson offers a more pocketbook friendly option — an adults-only fireworks viewing party on the seventh floor rooftop green space. It will be a true par-tee as everyone will have access to an open bar, light bites, lounge seating and dancing.

This option is available to hotel guests or for $250 for anyone else, age 21 and up. The party runs from 8 pm to 11 pm with Houston’s fireworks set to sparkle at 9 pm.

For a full list of Fourth of July festivities in Houston, go here.