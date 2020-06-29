Sleek New Boutique Hotel Gives Fort Worth’s Hottest Neighborhood a Real Independent Feel — Hotel Revel Lets You Control Things

Hotel Revel ― that sleek new boutique hotel with dramatic blue-toned steel louvers — makes quite an impression at the corner of Rosedale and 8th Avenue. It quietly opened on June 12 at 1165 8th Avenue in Fort Worth’s Near Southside neighborhood.

The hotel is the newest addition to an area that’s seen plenty of change. Resting near the hospital district, Hotel Revel puts all of Magnolia Avenue’s shopping and dining conveniently within walking distance.

The hotel is taking a modern approach to check-in, allowing for a more “independent stay.” Onsite staff keep banker’s hours from 8 am to 5 pm daily, so those arriving after hours will use their mobile device to self-check-in. In fact, your phone is your key throughout your stay. It will give a guest access to the third and fourth floor guest rooms and the Sky Deck Lounge, featuring its commanding view of the city.

A guestroom with a view to the Sky Deck Lounge.

The amenity-laden rooms feature floor to ceiling windows with automated shades, custom steel furnishings, 50-inch Sony 4 K smart televisions, personal refrigerators and even an in-room clothes steamer.

The stylish digs aim to be an oasis for contemporary travelers. All 15 rooms and three suites include AWARA beds, luxurious linens and Egyptian cotton towels.

Ibañez Shaw Architecture is behind the design of the eye-catching building both inside and out. The stunning façade makes a real statement, and the graduated blue tones chosen for the steel louvers, which span the 8th Avenue side of the building, seem to undulate in the light. The concrete floors, and perfectly pared down interiors of guest rooms and shared spaces in Hotel Revel almost seem inspired. Even the layout of windows cast an architectural light that changes throughout the day.

Hotel Revel casts modern luxury in a new light.

The food and drink component of Hotel Revel is still to come. Sugarman’s ― a contemporary spin on the classic speakeasy is set to open this fall. It will be located on the ground floor, providing guests a place to sit, and soak in the Southside vibe with a great cocktail. The throwback, hidden ambience of the speakeasy scene is making a real comeback and the Roaring Twenties are all the rage these days.

By next spring (2021), a destination seafood restaurant called Cast & Hook should debut, featuring the food of chef Stefon Rishel, who recently opened his own Wishbone & Flynt on Fort Worth’s South Main Street. Wishbone & Flynt boasts a speakeasy of its own called the Amber Room.

Aside from its minimalist aesthetic, the new boutique hotel’s other real claim to fame is its location. Magnolia Avenue is just around the corner, allowing guests to “Revel on the row. . . restaurant row.”

Hotel Revel also promotes its location as bike friendly. The Near Southside is one of Fort Worth’s most bike-friendly districts, with clearly marked bike lanes and a mostly level terrain. There are also 43 Fort Worth B-Cycle stations located throughout the district for convenient check-out and ease of return. (For more information on Fort Worth Bike Sharing, go here.)

Hotel Revel hopes to combine the comforts of a hotel with the intimacy of a private residence. Now, that would make for a truly unique modern boutique hotel experience.