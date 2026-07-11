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Houston’s Best Hotels and Resorts For a Dreamy Staycation Or All-Together Getaway — National Travel Winners Beckon

The Lancaster, The Post Oak, The Houstonian and More Stand Out

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The Lancaster Hotel in Houston's Theater District has earned Travel + Leisure's coveted Best City Hotel in Houston honors for 2026. (Photo by Jay Boursseau)

The Lancaster Hotel in Houston's Theater District has earned Travel + Leisure's coveted Best City Hotel in Houston honors for 2026. (Photo by Jay Boursseau)

The Lancaster has remained and been a defining presence in Houston hospitality for 100 years.

The Lancaster has remained and been a defining presence in Houston hospitality for 100 years.

Fine dining, great cocktails and pre-theater dinners are popular at The Lancaster's Cultivated F&B restaurant.

Fine dining, great cocktails and pre-theater dinners are popular at The Lancaster's Cultivated F&B restaurant.

The Lancaster Hotel,noted for historic charm and cosmopolitan sophistication earns top honors in Houston.

The Lancaster Hotel,noted for historic charm and cosmopolitan sophistication earns top honors in Houston.

Sidewalk dining at The Lancaster Hotel's Cultivated F+B restaurant adds a Parisian note to the experience. (Photo by Teresa Rafidi)

Sidewalk dining at The Lancaster Hotel's Cultivated F+B restaurant adds a Parisian note to the experience. (Photo by Teresa Rafidi)

Hotel ZaZa Museum District was ranked by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the top city hotels in Houston.

Hotel ZaZa Museum District was ranked by Travel + Leisure readers as one of the top city hotels in Houston.

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston is the definition of luxury and perfect for a summer staycation.

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston is the definition of luxury and is ideal for a summer staycation.

The Thompson Houston hotel brings stunning views and easy access to Buffalo Bayou Park.

The Thompson Houston hotel brings stunning views and easy access to the wonders of Buffalo Bayou Park.

The cabana rooms at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston offer ready access to the skydeck with pool and terraces. (Photo by Four Seasons Hotel Houston)

The cabana rooms at the Four Seasons Hotel Houston offer ready access to the skydeck with pool and terraces. (Photo by Four Seasons Hotel Houston)

Thinking of skipping the airport hassles and high gasoline costs of travel this summer? Houston staycations are stronger than ever. The getaway vacation possibilities in the Bayou City are numerous and varied ranging from sophisticated metropolitan hotels to idyllic resorts.

To assist with culling the options, we’ve rounded the top Houston hotels and resorts that have earned rankings love from national travel publications.

photo by teresa rafidi The Lancaster Hotel
Sidewalk dining at The Lancaster Hotel’s Cultivated F+B restaurant adds a Parisian note to the experience. (Photo by Teresa Rafidi)

The Lancaster and Tilman’s Palace Shine

The historic charm and cosmopolitan vibe of The Lancaster earns that downtown boutique hotel honors as the No. 1 choice of Travel + Leisure readers, who voted it The Best City Hotel in Houston in its new 2026 World’s Best Awards.

The Tavel + Leisure honor neatly coincides with The Lancaster’s 100th anniversary as the property opened in 1926 as the Auditorium Hotel. A name that would aptly apply today as the charming 93-room hotel is located in the midst of Houston’s acclaimed Theater District, across the street from Jones Hall in one direction and the Alley Theater in another. In addition, Wortham Theater and Hobby Center for the Performing Arts are also within easy walking distance.

My husband and I have happily slumbered in the luxury of The Lancaster — just because — on a number of occasions and more often have grabbed a pre-performance cocktail or savored dinner in the hotel restaurant Cultivated F+B. A personal aside: After a performance at The Alley and late night dinner, my husband dropped a room key on the table — a surprise overnight in celebration of my birthday.

Celebrating its arts district roots, The Lancaster also showcases a curated collection of more than 200 contemporary works from more than 100 Texas-connected artists.

Houston
Hotel ZaZa Museum District was named among the top five City Hotels in Houston by Travel + Leisure.

The Travel + Leisure honors, going from the top to the rest of the best, are The Post Oak Hotel, Hotel ZaZa Museum District, Four Seasons Hotel and Thompson Houston. Any of these Houston hotels make for a most enjoyable respite and staycation dream. Each brings fab pools, spas, deluxe rooms and worthy restaurants.

In even more honors, The Lancaster, along with the Post Oak Hotel, was included in the travel bible’s 2026 T+L 500, the publication’s annual list of the World’s Top 500 hotels.

Houston billionaire ambassador Tilman Fertitta’s ultimate hotel is racking up the awards this year. In addition to its place on the Travel + Leisure’s 2026 T+L 500 list of the best hotels in the world, The Post Oak earned a Gold Badge in the U.S. News & World Report’s list of 2026 Best Hotels. The publication ranked Fertitta’s posh palace as the No. 15 overall hotel  in the entire United States, and the No. 1 hotel in Texas and in Houston for the fourth year in a row.

The Post Oak is also recipient of the prestigious Forbes Travel Guide (“FTG”) 2026 Five Star rating for the sixth consecutive year. No doubt, the swank Post Oak Hotel could make for a posh staycation with it swank interiors, pool, spa and access to a variety of Landry’s restaurants and bars, all located within the hotel campus.

The No. 1 Resort in Texas

Trellis Spa at The Houstonian Soaking Pools & Garden

The ultimate Houston staycation could take place at The Houstonian, which was named the No. 1 resort in all of Texas by Travel + Leisure as PaperCity previously first reported.  There is no need to leave the tree shrouded enclave as The Houstonian’s amenities include several pools, the award-winning Trellis Spa, the storied private health club, tennis courts, paddle ball courts, extensive jogging paths, a top restaurant and lively bar.

The Houstonian bested the other top ranking Texas resorts. Camp Lucy in Dripping Springs, Horseshoe Bay Resort in Horseshoe Bay, Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin and JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa followed The Houstonian in the Texas resort rankings.

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