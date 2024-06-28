ponte vedra inn and club hotel review PVIC _ sign (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)
The iconic Ponte Vedra Inn & Club sign in northeast Florida (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

Ponte Vedra Inn's famous golf course. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

An ocean view from Peyton House at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

An ocean-facing terrace in Peyton House at Ponte Vedra. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

St. Johns House, one of the recently completed new suites at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

A bathroom in the St. Johns House room of Ponte Vedra. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

An aerial view of the spa pool at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The Raquet Club at Ponte Vedra Inn (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The aerial view of the spa pool at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The entrance to The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, one of the most sought-after spas in Northeast Florida. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The Chef's Table at Seahorse Grill (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

Travel

Travel Back in Time at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, a Golf and Spa Wonderland in Northeastern Florida

The Nearly-Century Old Resort is in the Midst of Renovations, but the Classic Vibe Remains

BY Amanda Eyre Ward // 06.28.24
photography The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club
The iconic Ponte Vedra Inn & Club sign in northeast Florida (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

Ponte Vedra Inn's famous golf course. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

An ocean view from Peyton House at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

An ocean-facing terrace in Peyton House at Ponte Vedra. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

St. Johns House, one of the recently completed new suites at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

A bathroom in the St. Johns House room of Ponte Vedra. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

An aerial view of the spa pool at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The Raquet Club at Ponte Vedra Inn (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The aerial view of the spa pool at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The entrance to The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, one of the most sought-after spas in Northeast Florida. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The Chef's Table at Seahorse Grill (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

When I first saw the enormous soaking tub in my ocean-colored suite at the historic AAA Five Diamond Ponte Vedra Inn & Club outside of Jacksonville, Florida, I was transfixed. But little did I know that Suite 186 in Peyton House held an even more thrilling surprise in store.

“Oh, Manda,” said my best friend, Beth. “Wait til you see this!”

I tore my gaze from the tub (and its complimentary eucalyptus bath salts) and stepped into the room, designed in a modern, southern coastal style. Beth had pulled open the curtains to reveal a sunlit porch with stairs that led directly to the beach. Four—maybe five—steps from my sumptuous bed to sand and ocean waves. It was stunning.

An ocean view from the newly constructed Peyton House. (Photo by The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club)

The Illustrious History of Ponte Vedra Inn and Club

The historic AAA Five Diamond Ponte Vedra Inn & Club has been a storied refuge since 1928 for outdoor recreation, family vacations, corporate retreats, weddings, and social events. The sprawling beachfront property in Northeast Florida overlooks the pristine sands and sparkling waters of the Atlantic. World-class amenities include championship golf, an award-winning 30,000-square-foot spa, tennis and pickleball courts, and nearly a dozen unique dining experiences.

Before it became famous as a welcoming seaside community, Ponte Vedra Beach was a humble mining town in the early 20th century. After the opening of Ponte Vedra Inn & Club in 1928, wealthy families caught word of the charming oceanfront resort and traveled from across the nation to experience Florida’s finest offerings — past guests are as varied as Theodore Roosevelt, Fred Rogers, Jessica Simpson, and supermodel Kim Alexis. Their experiences inspire multi-generational family traditions that live on nearly a century later.

Ponte Vedra Inn in Jacksonville, Florida. 

What to Know

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, located 35 minutes from Jacksonville International Airport (JAX), features charming décor and a range of unique rooms within its ten low-rise, Florida-style buildings. Most of the Inn’s 262 well-appointed guest rooms and suites have ocean views, and some suites (like mine—lucky me) open directly onto the beach.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024

All Beth and I had to do was call the front desk to have two chairs with a yellow umbrella between them set up next to the waves. We donned our caftans, grabbed our books, and lounged in splendor.

The entrance to The Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn, one of the most sought-after spas in Northeast Florida.

Ponte Vedra’s Sought-After Spa

After sunbathing, I headed to the 30,000-square-foot Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, which seamlessly blends ultra-modern facilities with tranquil surroundings. I loved the vast, glamorous relaxation room, which is accented by elegant marble, grand pillars, and crisp white draperies. Soothing music and trickling water features encouraged my peace of mind. Along with couples’ suites and a luxurious lounge, the Spa at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club also features a serene outdoor pool and therapy grotto, steam room, sauna, indoor whirlpool, retail boutique, and Spa Café.

The Racquet Club’s grass courts at Ponte Vedra Inn

World-Class Golf and Tennis

Offering oceanfront views and challenging play 365 days a year, the Ponte Vedra Inn & Club features two distinct 18-hole championship golf courses designed by notable golf course architects Herbert Bertram Strong, Joe Lee, Robert Trent Jones, and, most recently, Bobby Weed. Next March, during the nearby TPC Players Championship, Ponte Vedra Inn & Club is an idyllic destination offering the best of both worlds—the excitement of the golf tournament and the luxury of the ultimate beach resort.

Prefer tennis or pickleball? Ponte Vedra Inn & Club, named the “Best Tennis Resort in Florida” by Robb Report, is the home to the renowned Racquet Club, attracting tennis enthusiasts to the resort year after year.

The Chef’s Table at Seahorse Grill

Foodie Heaven in Northeast Florida

Ponte Vedra Inn & Club is a destination for foodies with nearly a dozen dining establishments and a variety of culinary themes. Beth and I enjoyed casual oceanfront dining and grab-and-go coastal cuisines (the blackened fish sandwich was a standout, as was the key lime tart with blueberry compote).

Sitting high atop The Surf Club and sporting stunning views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Inn’s signature restaurant, Seahorse Grille, offers a next-level dining and cocktail experience. Dinner guests are presented with delectable local seafood, perfectly prepared steaks, garden-fresh salads, and a selection of indulgent desserts to top off an exquisite evening.

Our server and the Chef de Cuisine, Erik Osol, were top-notch, and we savored scallops and seafood risotto, with fresh black truffle shaved on top.

An ocean-facing terrace in Peyton House at Ponte Vedra.

A Family-Friendly Experience at Ponte Vedra Inn & Club

Ponte Vedra invites families to luxuriate on the beach, play bocce ball and croquet, hit the waves with watersport activities from paddleboarding to kayaking, or join organized games and pizza parties. The resort’s four pools include a large family-friendly pool with youth-friendly water depth, a water slide, and a zero-entry children’s wading pool.

