Turtle Island, The ‘Once Discovered, Never Forgotten’ Private Paradise in Fiji

Stay in your bure, lounge on the full-size daybed on its porch, or spend the entire day in the beachside hammock or lounge chairs that are exclusively yours. (Photo by Turtle Island)

An impossible task sits before me. In a thousand words, I need to summarize the most magical place I’ve ever been. Even as a journalist, words will inevitably fail me. To be understood fully, Fiji’s Turtle Island must be experienced.

Let me back up. As an elder Millennial with an encyclopedic memory of Us Weekly from the early aughts, I first heard of Turtle Island more than 20 years ago. Jessica Simpson and Nick Lacey, as well as Britney Spears and Kevin Federline, honeymooned on Turtle Island in 2002 and 2004, respectively. Clearly, I appreciate history, and this resort is deeply rooted in pop culture lore for me. (Even Brooke Shields’ 1978 cult classic Blue Lagoon was filmed on Turtle Island.)

Why do some of the most public figures in the world escape to Turtle Island? I now know the answer. When you arrive on Turtle Island, the rest of the world not only disappears, it fails to exist. Wifi? Sorry babe, never heard of her. Shoes? Don’t bother. Money? Not my problem.

Whoever you are to the outside world is irrelevant once you step on the island’s sandy beach. At Turtle Island, you are “family.” In a corporate setting, I always hated when someone from upper management would refer to the staff as “family.” On Turtle Island, the forced nature of this word disintegrates into thin air because the truthfulness is felt in every hug. (I’m not a cheesy person; I actually mean this.) It’s almost unnerving how warm, open-hearted, and jubilant Fijians are. They experience a level of to-the-bones contentment Americans rarely know. They don’t need to see the rest of the world; their world is more than enough.

Arriving on Turtle Island

I arrived on Turtle Island via their tiny, ancient-but-still-cooking seaplane. Descending on the water, I saw the resort staff waiting for me on the beach. I deboarded the plane by falling into the arms of two handsome (shirtless) Fijian “warriors” in grass skirts who carried me through the shallow water before safely depositing me on the shore. I felt like a true International Woman of Mystery. My assigned “mama” for the week, Mama Laite, greeted me with a cold juice adorned with a Hibiscus flower and told me she loved me.

Turtle Island houses 14 couples at a time, and more than half of them book their return trip before they leave. (It’s also worth noting that, during my stay, half of the couples came from Dallas-Fort Worth! Clearly, I was right— Fiji is the new must-visit luxury destination for Texans.) That’s the only thing you really need to know — people who are paying upwards of $20,000 for a week in Fiji are readily putting down a deposit to do it all again next year. They choose to celebrate the biggest milestones of their lives on this island and with these people. I cannot imagine a scenario in which I wouldn’t return to Turtle Island. Whenever I get married, I’ll politely *suggest* Turtle Island as our destination.

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

The Luxury is the Hospitality

The most important thing I want to underscore about this destination is that it’s the most luxurious place I’ve ever been, where the luxury isn’t about the *things.* The luxury is the fact that every single person who works on the island knows your name from the moment you arrive. I’m Melissa, the writer from Texas, and I drink Diet Coke and am allergic to bananas. The luxury is in the fact that your mama does your laundry every single day. She packs your ocean shoes if you’re going clam-digging. She carries an umbrella if she thinks the sun will be too strong on the boat ride. She even met me before late-night crab hunting because she thought I’d need bug spray. The villas, or “bures” as they’re known, are beautiful and well-appointed, but they aren’t trying to be an Aman. The furniture is made by the woodworker in the joinery. (You meet him on your island tour.) It’s charming in its simplicity. The food you eat comes from the island’s farm, or it was caught on that morning’s deep-sea fishing expedition. It’s farm-to-table as a way of existence, not as a marketing ploy. Turtle Island invented barefoot luxury before it was a term.

If, like Britney, you want to be left alone for your entire stay, cocooned in a euphoric bubble, Turtle Island affords guests an unparalleled level of privacy. Stay in your bure, lounge on the full-size daybed on its porch, or spend the entire day in the beachside hammock or lounge chairs that are exclusively yours. Enjoy romantic picnics or private pontoon dinners (on the Blue Lagoon, your meal is delivered by boat!) under the stars. Turtle Island equips its couples to do as much or as little as they desire. Whatever your version of paradise is, it awaits.

Things You Can Do on Turtle Island

If you want to do the most, the island is your oyster. In no particular order, here are some things I did during my five-day stay on Turtle Island:

clam digging (the fruits of my labor were served that night at dinner for the guests in a divine clam chowder)

a “medicine walk,” which highlighted roots, leaves, plants, and berries on the island used to treat common ailments

basket weaving (I asked if men also learn the art of weaving, and Jerry replied, “All real men know how to weave a basket!”)

coconut demonstration, which showcased how Fijians utilize all parts of a coconut

yoga

cooking class

archery

island tour

kava ceremony

village trip

sunrise horseback riding on the beach

crab hunting (at night! in the woods!)

beach games, bocce, and volleyball “with the Turtle family”

karaoke

deep sea fishing

snorkeling

a four-hands massage in the spa (which I would describe as “slippery,” lol)

“Once Discovered, Never Forgotten” Couldn’t Ring Truer

Everything is included in your rate. Every activity, every cocktail, every phenomenal meal. At breakfast, “Dock Man” reviews the Bula Board and announces all the activities you’re participating in that day (and where you’re eating). In my opinion, the best way to enjoy Turtle Island is to immerse yourself in the communal aspect of the experience. If you aren’t doing your own thing, meals are served at a family table that moves around. After a sunset cruise with all the guests, we enjoyed a Mongolian barbecue at the main table. One night, the staff prepared a traditional lovo feast by the Baka tree. Two nights, I joined a small group in The Grill for a hibachi-style meal. Turtle Island has 12 (!) private beaches, so every other day, a different private beach is yours to enjoy exclusively. Your mama sets up an incredible picnic lunch (think a delicious curry and wine, not sandwiches) and leaves you with your walkie-talkie to enjoy the day. Each private beach offers something special.

Admittedly, I don’t want to tell you everything that awaits you at Turtle Island. So many thoughtful, personal gestures exceed every notion of “surprise and delight.” You deserve to experience her magic fully, without any spoilers. It’s a place that deeply celebrates love, and they will honor your honeymoon or milestone anniversary the way it deserves to be celebrated. You will get to know the other guests there, who come from all over the world. Turtle Island will also redefine what you consider luxury. I left with the realization that contentment is perhaps the greatest luxury of all.

If visiting Fiji is anywhere on your bucket list, move it to the top.

Turtle Island’s slogan: “Once discovered, never forgotten,” couldn’t ring truer. Here, you are family. You left an indelible mark. Bula!