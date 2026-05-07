Why Tyus Thomas Could Be a Sneaky Good Talent Add For Kelvin Sampson’s Houston Program — An Underdog, Injury-Dismissed Small Guard Brings Fight

The Fertitta Center is one of the best college basketball settings in the country. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Dedan Thomas Jr. wants to make his teammates better. And his father always thought that Kelvin Sampson's Houston program would be the perfect spot for the LSU transfer.

University of Houston coach Kelvin Sampson knows where his team needs to go. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Dedan Thomas Jr. wants to make his teammates better. And his father always thought that Kelvin Sampson's Houston program would be the perfect spot for the LSU transfer. Now his younger brother Tyus Thomas is joining him.

Editor’s note: This is the sixth in a series of stories on University of Houston basketball’s dramatic roster makeover leading up to the 2026-27 season.

Dedan Thomas Sr,’s oldest son Dedan Thomas Jr. came out of high school as one of the top prospects in America, eventually transferred to LSU with a reported $2 million NIL deal and joined Kelvin Sampson’s beyond nationally elite Houston program to be the Cougars’ new starting point guard this offseason. But this basketball dad, Jerry Tarkanian’s last starting point guard at UNLV, a highly successful AAU coach himself, argues that another one of his sons, Tyus Thomas, might be even more talented.

“I think Tyus talks more on the court,” Dedan Thomas Sr. tells PaperCity. “I think Tyus shoots it better. If you ask me, Tyus is our most talented kid. If you ask me. DJ just works harder than anybody in our family. He’s our hardest worker. And he’s just going to compete, compete, compete.

“They’re both like computers. But DJ’s like a super computer. He’s going to try and find a way to beat you with his mind.”

Dedan Thomas Sr. wants Tyus to become more even competitive, which is one of the reasons he and his wife Tina are thrilled that Tyus Thomas committed to Sampson’s UH program. Joining his older brother — and a Houston environment where relentlessness is engrained in the fabric of almost everything.

“You just can’t put it into words.” Dedan Thomas Sr. “It’s what Tina I wanted from the beginning. To have DJ there and you got a chance for Tyus to go there and be under that kind of coaching and training, it means a ton.”

Tyus Thomas has been through it, undergoing major surgery on his right shoulder his sophomore year of high school. Only to hurt his left shoulder the next year and needed surgery again. This is a short guard (generously listed at 5-foot-10) who plays fearlessly and Thomas paid for that. Before his first major shoulder surgery, Texas A&M, Iowa, UNLV and a number of other schools recruited Tyus Thomas hard. But by the time, he returned from his second shoulder surgery, the very landscape of college basketball had changed — with many coaches prioritizing instant impact transfer portal additions over freshmen, an ethos driven home by St. John’s coach Rick Pitino’s “We’re not recruiting high school basketball players” declaration.

He will arrive on UH’s campus as an older freshman (Tyus Thomas is 19 and will turn 20 soon) who is set to redshirt this season, giving him a chance to make sure he’s completely healthy and schooled in Sampson’s system.

“I’m just looking at it as a year to prepare for the next year,” Tyus Thomas tells PaperCity. “I’ll have an advantage. I’ll already have a year under my belt. Seeing how fast they play. The physicality. The workouts. Managing my time. And just getting through it for the first year. And then I’ll be good for my next year.”

“I think Tyus shoots it better. If you ask me, Tyus is our most talented kid. If you ask me.” — former UNLV point guard and AAU coach Dedan Thomas Sr.

UH’s Stash and Develop Plan

Tyus Thomas and fellow incoming redshirting freshman center Djafar Silimana are almost like prospects that UH is stashing away to develop for another day, something Kelvin Sampson, a baseball fanatic, can relate with. It is not about this next season for Tyus Thomas. It’s about what Houston’s elite development-driven coaching staff thinks it can bring out of him in the seasons to come.

The UH coaches are betting that talent that drew all those schools to Tyus Thomas before his shoulder injuries is still in there. Betting on the drive he has. Some players have a chip on their shoulder. Tyus Thomas carries a mountain on his rebuilt ones.

“All the hardships I’ve been through, the surgeries, feeling like I wasn’t going to make it,” Tyus says. “I just feel like everyone gave up on me. I’m grateful for this opportunity.”

Deandre Thomas Sr. remembers when his middle son turned to on the ride to the emergency room with tears in his eyes, his other shoulder dislocated badly, his left arm hanging useless at his side this time. “Dad, why does this keep happening to me?” Tyus Thomas wondered, the hurt and desperation in his voice impossible to miss.

This is why Kelvin Sampson and UH assistant coach K.C. Beard calling Tyus Thomas with the word that they had a scholarship for him, a spot in one of the very best college basketball programs in the country, meant so much to Tyus and his parents. A player who feels like he’s been forgotten, almost discarded really, now sees a real path to get back into the mix.

The UH coaches are betting that talent that drew all those schools to Tyus Thomas before his shoulder injuries is still in there. Betting on the drive he has. Some players have a chip on their shoulder. Tyus Thomas carries a mountain on his rebuilt ones.

Tyus Thomas knows he’s an underdog, knows he must become an elite shooter to excel in college basketball at his size. “I’ve worked on my shooting a lot,” he says. “Because I always knew I was going to be smaller. And I was usually going to be the smallest guy on the court.

“And I had to separate myself in some type of way other than my playmaking.”

Kelvin Sampson told Thomas and his parents the story of Emanuel Sharp, how Sharp came to Houston still recovering from a horrific broken leg, a metal rod still holding it together. Sharp found himself forgotten by a lot of schools too. Then he turned himself into one of college basketball’s more impactful players at UH, the guy who hit the big shots to help sink Duke and Cooper Flagg in that epic Final Four comeback.

“They don’t give up on guys,” Dedan Thomas Sr. says of Houston’s coaching and training staff.

Tyus Thomas is counting on that. He’ll work on his game, hang out with his older brother (DJ Thomas is 14 months older than Tyus), get to know his Houston teammates and work some more (and more) this upcoming season. It’s not his time yet. Tyus is good with that. He’s back in the game. That’s enough.

Tyus Thomas is a grateful UH Cougar. He even thanks a reporter for taking the time to interview him. This is a basketball player who does not take anything for granted.

“Very happy for him,” Dedan Thomas Sr. says. “He’s been doing this since he was 7 years old. And it wasn’t always easy. It wasn’t always easy.

“But now the real works start.”

No outlet covers UH basketball throughout the entire calendar year with more consistency and focus than PaperCity Houston. For more of Chris Baldwin’s extensive, detailed and unique insider coverage of UH sports — stories you cannot read anywhere else, stay tuned. Follow Baldwin on the platform formerly known as Twitter here.