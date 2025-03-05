These goals are within United Way’s reach because of an unwavering belief that “together, we can transform lives and communities.”

For the past 100 years, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas has led the charge to provide access and opportunity for all North Texans. Last year alone, the organization’s efforts improved access to education, income, and health for more than 1.7 million North Texans.

As McDermott-Templeton President and CEO of United Way, Jennifer Sampson says, “We’re just getting started.”Marching toward the organization’s 100th anniversary, Sampson reflects on all United Way has accomplished in the past while making a measurable impact in the future. “It’s a landmark moment for us and something to be proud of,” she says. “We are so grateful to live in Dallas, in a community where the funders, nonprofits, and civil leaders work together to drive change. We’re proud to bring everyone together with one goal in mind: improving lives.”

United Way focuses on three key areas that are considered the building blocks of opportunity: education, income, and health. The organization’s efforts are driving real Marches Towards Its Centennial progress in North Texas by increasing third grade reading proficiency by 50 percent and the number of young adults who earn a living wage by 20 percent; they’re also increasing the number of North Texans with access to affordable health insurance to 96 percent. These goals are within United Way’s reach because of an unwavering belief that “together, we can transform lives and communities.” At the centennial’s kickoff celebration, United Way unveiled the Century Project, which seeks to revolutionize community collaboration through data.

Sampson advocates for all North Texans to “live united” in order to create lasting change in our community. Throughout the year, United Way offers volunteer opportunities to enhance education, income, and health. Championed by local corporations and nonprofits, every Dallas sports franchise is committed to teaming up with United Way, as well as beloved celebrity athletes such as Dallas Maverick Dereck Lively, Dallas Star Jake Oettinger, Texas Ranger Josh Jung, Dallas Cowboy Micah Parsons, and FC Dallas’ Paxton Pomykal.

Sampson praises North Texans’ resiliency, can-do spirit, work ethic, and grit. “Every face, every story reminds us that Dallas isn’t just a collection of neighborhoods,” she says. “Ours is a community of real people, real dreams, and endless possibilities.

The celebratory year culminates at the Cotton Bowl on Saturday, November 15, 2025, with the grand United Way Centennial presented by PepsiCo, which will feature a VIP dinner and concert. Congratulations, United Way. Your 100th year, and you’ve never looked better.