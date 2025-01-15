The Best Fort Worth Valentine’s Day Events — Whether You Love It or Hate It

There isn’t a more romantic day of the year than Valentine’s Day, as it’s centered around love and being with those you care for most. Sure, the candy and stuffed animals and mushy-gushy love notes add a lot of commercial corniness to the day, but there are still lots of fun ways to celebrate, whether you’re in a relationship or not. Grab your friends and celebrate “Galentine’s Day,” plan a meaningful experience with your loved one, or prioritize yourself and give yourself the gift of love.

Here are some of our favorite ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day in Fort Worth. And for those who really despise this day, we’ve added a few anti-Valentine’s Day things to do, too.

Gather the Girls

At Panther Island Brewing on February 16, the Galentine’s Brunch and Market by NTX Vintage Markets has a full afternoon of fun, with a brunch menu, food trucks, local beers, and vendors selling permanent jewelry and handcrafted goods. There’s also live music and indoor games. Dogs are welcome, too.

Run Your Heart Out

On February 16, join fellow runners (or walkers) for the Fort Worth Runners Club Valentine’s 5K at Trinity Park Pavilion No. 3. This is the 10th annual run, and awards are given to winners. Refreshments follow the race. There’s also the Valentine’s Live, Love, Run 5K/10K/Half Marathon on February 15, with a route strewn with chocolates and photo ops.

Experience Love Through Ballet

On February 15 and 16, Ballet Frontier presents Swan Lake, one of the most popular ballets of all time that tells a tragic love story between the Swan Queen and Prince Siegfried. Add in Tchaikovsky’s haunting musical score, extravagant costumes, and iconic choreography, and you’re set with a powerful way to bring in Valentine’s Day weekend.

See a Jazz Show

The speakeasy-style Scat Jazz Lounge hosts talented jazz musicians throughout the year, but February 14 and 15 are reserved for special Valentine’s Day performances. On Friday, Matthew Banks and his six-piece jazz band play blues, early jazz, and swing music. On Saturday, Ricki Derek and his Amore Quintet play music from Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, Dean Martin, Nat King Cole, and other jazz greats. On both nights, admission includes one rose per couple.

Dedicate a Pound of Poop to Your Ex

While the Fort Worth Zoo is doing pro-Valentine’s Day events such as adoption packages and a father-daughter dance, they’re also supporting those feeling a little bitter this Valentine’s Day — and putting the poop that comes from caring for 7,000 animals to good use. For $10, the Zoo will dedicate a pound of poop to be composted in the name of your honoree, and a certificate is sent to the purchaser. Feeling petty? Send that certificate to your honoree to let them know just how you feel about them. (You doo you, boo.)

Hate Love With Friends

Join fellow Valentine’s Day haters in Fort Worth at Martin House Brewing for their inaugural Anti-Valentine’s Day Market. The afternoon includes flash tattoos, over 35 local vendors, live music, lawn games, a hat bar, a charm bar, face painting, food trucks, permanent jewelry, and of course, lots of beer. Admission is free and dogs are welcome.