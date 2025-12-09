Venice
In Venice, centuries-old traditions merge with modern innovation, offering travelers a chance to be patrons of its living art. 

02
07

Originally built as the historic Grand Hotel Britannia, The St. Regis Venice was once a favorite of Claude Monet, who painted several works from its terraces overlooking the Grand Canal.

03
07

St. Regis offers a contemporary iteration of classic luxury, with interiors pairing modern Italian design with classic grandeur of marble bathrooms, mid-century velvet furnishings in soft pastels, and bespoke Murano glass chandeliers.

04
07

The St. Regis Venice Ginori 1735 Terrace, afternoon tea becomes a design experience, with fine porcelain from the coveted tableware house and panoramic canal views.

05
07

Located on Murano Island, Berengo Studios is a family run art legend bringing the ancient art of glassblowing into the contemporary art world.

06
07

Gio's at the St. Regis Venice turns every culinary creation into an artistic masterpiece.

07
07

Taking a water taxi to the nearby islands of Venice are a worthy stop to explore the craftsman ship and artisans in the area.

Culture / Travel

How to Spend 48 Hours in Venice — Exploring the Arts and Artisans Shaping The Culture of Italy’s Floating City

From Storied Craftsmanship to Modern Museums, Glass Blowing, Lace Making, and Contemporary Art Institutions Await

BY //
In Venice, centuries-old traditions merge with modern innovation, offering travelers a chance to be patrons of its living art. 
Originally built as the historic Grand Hotel Britannia, The St. Regis Venice was once a favorite of Claude Monet, who painted several works from its terraces overlooking the Grand Canal.
St. Regis offers a contemporary iteration of classic luxury, with interiors pairing modern Italian design with classic grandeur of marble bathrooms, mid-century velvet furnishings in soft pastels, and bespoke Murano glass chandeliers.
The St. Regis Venice Ginori 1735 Terrace, afternoon tea becomes a design experience, with fine porcelain from the coveted tableware house and panoramic canal views.
Located on Murano Island, Berengo Studios is a family run art legend bringing the ancient art of glassblowing into the contemporary art world.
Gio's at the St. Regis Venice turns every culinary creation into an artistic masterpiece.
Taking a water taxi to the nearby islands of Venice are a worthy stop to explore the craftsman ship and artisans in the area.
Venice is known for many things. It’s a floating city of canals, winding through tourist-filled palazzos with warm salt air and centuries-old architecture. What truly defines the storied Italian city beyond gondolas and gelato is its enduring devotion to art and craftsmanship. 

From glassblowing and bookbinding to handmade carnival masks and culinary artistry, the city in Italy‘s creative legacy continues to pulse through its narrow lanes and hidden workshops. The purveyors of these ancient creative traditions usher in the city’s contemporary support of the arts with world-class art museums, the annual Film Festival, Art Biennale, and Architecture Biennale, drawing a global set of creatives throughout the year. 

In Venice, centuries-old traditions merge with modern innovation, offering travelers a chance to be patrons of its living art. 

With new nonstop service from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Venice is now closer than ever for Texans. It’s easy to book a quick hop across the Atlantic to immerse yourself in the city’s rich creative soul. 

Here’s how to spend 48 hours in Venice exploring the artisans and institutions that make this “floating city” one of the world’s great creative capitals:

Where to Stay: The St Regis Venice

Originally built as the historic Grand Hotel Britannia, The St. Regis Venice was once a favorite of Claude Monet, who painted several works from its terraces overlooking the Grand Canal. The legendary property underwent a complete transformation in 2019, rebranding under the St. Regis flag with contemporary sophistication and a homage to its artistic heritage. 

Compared to nearby beloved hotels Aman Venice and Belmond’s Hotel Cipriani, the St. Regis offers a contemporary iteration of classic luxury, with interiors pairing modern Italian design with the classic grandeur of marble bathrooms, mid-century velvet furnishings in soft pastels, and bespoke Murano glass chandeliers. An in-house art collection curated by the St. Regis Arts Partnership Program highlights both Venetian and international creators, while its sultry Arts Bar serves cocktails inspired by famous works of art, a spirited nod to the city’s creative energy.

The hotel’s Ginori 1735 Terrace, afternoon tea becomes a design experience, with fine porcelain from the coveted tableware house and panoramic canal views. Meanwhile, Gio’s Restaurant & Terrace, led by Executive Chef Giuseppe Ricci, turns every plate into a work of art using lagoon-fresh seafood and seasonal ingredients presented with artistic precision.

Marriott_International-St._Regis_Hotel_Venice-Presidential_Suite-ref161889
St. Regis offers a contemporary iteration of classic luxury, with interiors pairing modern Italian design with the classic grandeur of marble bathrooms, mid-century velvet furnishings in soft pastels, and bespoke Murano glass chandeliers.

Exploring The Cultural Arts of Venice

Start your artistic immersion in St. Mark’s Square, where centuries of architecture and artistry converge. The shops surrounding Piazza San Marco are treasure troves of craftsmanship. Step into Paolo Olbi’s Scriba Bookbinders, where fine leather journals are still handmade using traditional Venetian marbling and gilding techniques. Nardi, a storied family-owned jewelry shop with a refined curation of intricate fine jewelry. 

Just a short stroll away, the Peggy Guggenheim Collection offers a modern counterpart. The remarkable private collection of 20th-century masterpieces is displayed inside the Guggenheim’s former canal-side palazzo. Works by Pollock, Calder, and Picasso show the deep-seated appreciation for culture throughout the city. 

Enjoy dinner at Antiche Carampane just steps from the iconic Rialto Bridge for historic trattoria scenes and local seafood specialties. And don’t skip a cone of gelato for the stroll home. 

Burano Venice
Taking a water taxi to the nearby islands of Venice is a worthy stop to explore the craftsmanship and artisans in the area.

The Islands of Artisans: Murano & Burano

No exploration of Venetian artistry is complete without a trip to the outer islands. Take a vaporetto (water taxi) to Murano, the birthplace of glassblowing, where molten glass is still shaped into luminous masterpieces by hand. Stop by Berengo Studio, one of the world’s most innovative glass studios, known for its collaborations with contemporary artists like Ai Weiwei and Thomas Schütte, creating a modern spin on an ancient art. The family-run studio is a creative exchange that even extends into partnerships with luxury hotels like the St. Regis. Guided tours allow guests to witness the mesmerizing process up close, from furnace to finished sculpture.

Sail on to Burano, a tiny island famous for its brightly colored homes and centuries-old lace-making tradition. The women of Burano have been crafting delicate lace since the 16th century, their intricate designs once coveted by European nobility. Visit one of the island’s lace shops or the Museo del Merletto (Lace Museum) to watch artisans at work, weaving history into every stitch.

End the day at Trattoria da Romano, a beloved local institution where Anthony Bourdain once filmed an episode of No Reservations. Its signature risotto, made with a simple broth from freshly caught lagoon fish, remains steeped in tradition–slowly simmered, deeply flavorful, and classically Venetian.

Whether you’re sipping a cocktail at the St. Regis Arts Bar or watching molten glass swirl into form on Murano, Venice reminds travelers that craftsmanship is still a real part of life. And in just 48 hours, you’ll see why this sunken city remains one of the world’s most inspiring places to get lost.

