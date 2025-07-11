Taking Glamping To New Luxury Levels On Mexico’s Baja Coast — Sleeping On the Beach Is An Air-Conditioned Dream at Villa Santa Cruz

The Green Room is Villa Santa Cruz' popular beachside hotspot that captures casual Baja dining at its finest with an elegant flair.

Two swimming pools anchor the property, one featuring a swim-up bar for socializing, the other an adults-only infinity pool for tranquil moments.

The organic farm and garden at Villa Santa Cruz is the heart of the stunning boutique resort.

The Tented Suites boast expansive private outdoor space including a spacious patio, hammock, beach lounge chairs and private fire pit which can be lit (complete with a S’more kit) after a quick text to the front desk.

Villa Santa Cruz's Tented Ocean Suites offer full five star accommodation for those who want to sleep under the stars and hear the crashing waves, but prefer a properly plush mattress.

The beachside casitas at Villa Santa Cruz blend a nature immersion with the comforts of four walls and five star surroundings.

Sleeping on the beach is typically reserved for dedicated camping enthusiasts willing to rough it. Villa Santa Cruz, a charming boutique beach resort and working farm in Todos Santos, Mexico, is elevating that beachside experience with its luxurious Tented Ocean Suites.

Sleeping beside crashing waves doesn’t mean roughing it at Villa Santa Cruz. This is one of the more luxurious beachfront experiences in the world.

Villa Santa Cruz is located about an hour north of Cabo San Lucas, near the Pueblo Magico of Todos Santos in an area known as a haven for creatives and surfers. Its Tented Ocean Suites go far beyond traditional glamping. These beachside casitas blend a nature immersion with the comforts of four walls and five star surroundings.

Unlike anything else in the region (the closest thing would be the Tented Suites at Punta Mita’s Naviva), Villa Santa Cruz’s cool accommodations bring an adventurous twist to one of Mexico’s more untouched corners – with all the frills of a lauded luxury property. Just steps from a stunning surf break, these “tents” include a plush king bed, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, a bathroom with a soaking tubs and rain shower. Add expansive private outdoor spaces, including a spacious patio, hammock, beach lounge chairs and private fire pit which can be lit (complete with a s’mores kit) after a quick text to the front desk.

The tents offer full five star accommodation for those who want to sleep under the stars and hear the crashing waves, but prefer a properly plush mattress.

After my first night in a tented suite, I remained mesmerized by the soothing wave soundtrack that replaced my travel sound machine. My profound ocean trance only got broken by the arrival of freshly delivered coffee and warm pastries, a reminder of this next level of glamping.

The Vision of Villa Santa Cruz

Beyond the Tented Ocean Suites, Villa Santa Cruz unfolds as something of a soulful version of laid-back luxury. The family-run resort captures quintessential Baja with stunning desert meets farm meets sea surroundings. Its unique origin story began when co-owner Matt Canepa seized the opportunity to own a piece of Pacific coastline. While living in an Airstream trailer on the property, he dreamed of creating a four-room villa and bed-and-breakfast that would honor traditional hacienda architecture while embracing warm Mexican hospitality.

After Matt Canepa met his wife Jessica during her visit to the property, the two were married on the Villa’s rooftop terrace. In 2011, the property opened as a bed and breakfast run by the innovative couple. The couple operated their intimate retreat until 2020, when frequent guests Joyce and Guillermo Marrero joined on as co-owners, bringing fresh energy and new ideas to the mix. The creation of Villa Santa Cruz began as a slow burn, but one with thoughtful intention.

A Baja Experience

Today, Villa Santa Cruz has evolved into a full-service resort while maintaining its boutique charm. Beyond the Tented Ocean Suites, there are Ocean View Bungalows, spacious Rooftop Villas with hot tubs and fireplaces, and North Villa Suites that echo Old World Mexican elegance.

Two swimming pools anchor the property, one featuring a swim-up bar for socializing, the other an adults-only infinity pool for more tranquil moments. The beach functions as an extended living room, with a multi-level palapa featuring a Crow’s Nest lookout deck perfect for whale watching or morning yoga and sound bowl classes.

The resort’s organic farm serves as both scenic centerpiece and food-producing anchor. Fragrant lavender rows frame vegetable gardens that supply the property’s distinctive restaurants – all of which are led by executive chef Alfredo Aguilar. The Green Room, a beloved beachside hotspot, captures casual Baja dining at its finest with an elegant flair. The newer Caracara restaurant brings a more intimate experience, nestled within the farm and garden setting where dimly lit tables create cozy dining nooks under whimsical woven cocoon structure. A nearby outdoor kitchen churns out fresh daily catch dishes, Baja-style food, surf-and-turf tacos, lobster risotto and farm salads with their greens harvested mere feet from your table.

The soul of Villa Santa Cruz really shines through its appreciation for nature. Its programs include a thoughtful bee keeping operation and Rancho Santa Cruz, the property’s stables of gentle rescue horses. This is a place that goes far beyond your typical resort activities. You can work with Victoria, the resort’s bee keeper, to physically maintain the hives or ride through a sunset orange desert trail with Suez, the head of the stables. You’ll almost feel like you’re working on the farm and connected to the land.

The co-owning couples of this resort continue to advance their vision with purpose. Construction recently began on an all new wellness and fitness center. It will come complete with class space, outdoor sanctuary spaces, a sauna and cold plunge, plus Temazcal for traditional ceremonies.

This unique personality that has set the hotel apart, has gained Villa Santa Cruz much deserved recognition and is putting the area on the map for discerning travelers looking for a magical seaside vacation in a still largely under-the-radar slice of Mexico. Recently awarded a Michelin Key, Villa Santa Cruz proves that luxury doesn’t need to be flashy. Not when you want to sleep by the sea, the crashing waves the only sound machine you’ll ever need.