Your New Year’s Eve Headquarters — Virgin Hotels Dallas Turns the Biggest Party Night Of the Year Into a Fun, No-Hassle Romp

There’s no better place to welcome 2026 than at Virgin Hotels Dallas - the city’s true New Year’s Eve destination.

Once you’ve sufficiently welcomed 2026, don’t fight the crowds home. Simply return to your hotel room with the Champagne Trails to 2026 Room Package

Always one of the city’s most dazzling celebrations, it’ll run from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and take over the entire 4th floor and rooftop for a glitzy, high-energy bash

Be sure to dress to impress in your best celebratory attire

The rooftop delivers some of the most coveted firework views in Dallas, making midnight a moment worth toasting from above the city.

Every year, the hotel in the heart of the Design District never fails to put on a party for the books.

The Virgin Hotel rooftop delivers some of the most coveted firework views in Dallas, making midnight a moment worth toasting from above the city.

There is no doubt about it. Virgin Hotels Dallas presents one of the most dazzling ways to ring in the New Year in Dallas. This rollicking hotel in the heart of the city’s Design District never fails to put on a party for the books. And this year will be no different. The Virgin Hotels team pulls out all the stops for New Year’s Eve, transforming the property into a vibrant, fizzy celebration land from your initial check-in to your first brunch of 2026.

With luxe overnight stays, a high-energy rooftop party, an indulgent New Year’s Eve dinner, and a spirited recovery brunch, Virgin Hotels Dallas sets the scene for the most stylish countdown in the city. Get ready, because 2026 is almost here.

By now everyone should know that the best way to do New Year’s Eve is by sticking to one fabulous place. Avoid the dangers of driving and the annoyances of potential cold temperatures and long lines. Virgin Hotels Dallas makes for the perfect New Year’s Eve headquarters and one-stop-shop.

Every moment of NYE is covered under one roof here, making it a no-brainer. Guests can glide from glam times to midnight magic to morning recovery without leaving the hotel. Plus, the skyline views at Virgin Hotels Dallas simply cannot be beat.

Dazzling New Year’s Eve Dinner

Kick off the celebrations with an indulgent, celebratory New Year’s Eve dinner at Commons Club. Choose from a Gulf Coast-inspired à la carte menu or a festive four-course prix-fixe NYE menu with a champagne toast. Don’t forget the optional caviar service upgrade for those who really want to dial up the glam — you deserve it. With sparkling sips, groovy vinyl DJ beats, and a chic and social atmosphere, this is the perfect way to kick off your night.

Dining hours run from 5 pm to 11 pm, but the bar will stay open until 12:30 am so you can really cheers to the new year in style.

Dallas’ Ultimate New Year’s Eve Party

After dinner, it’s time to move on to Virgin Dallas’ phenomenal and official New Year’s Eve party. Be sure to dress to impress in your best celebratory attire. Always one of the city’s most dazzling celebrations, this special bash runs from 9 pm to 2 am, taking over the entire fourth floor and rooftop for a glitzy, high-energy bash (note: this party is for ages 21 and up).

Simply follow the call of the disco ball to two dance parties with dynamic DJ performances, a three-hour premium open bar, lavish food stations, photo ops (obviously), and a midnight balloon drop. Plus, the Virgin rooftop delivers some of the most coveted firework views in Dallas, making midnight a moment worth toasting from above the city. Various ticket and table levels are available.

Pro tip: PaperCity Insiders can save 20 percent on general admission tickets with the promo code PAPERCITY.

Room Offer to Stay & Celebrate

Once you’ve sufficiently welcomed 2026, don’t fight the crowds home. Simply return to your hotel room. Better yet, add the Champagne Trails to 2026 Room Package — the perfect way to turn your Dallas New Year’s Eve into a full-on getaway. The package includes an overnight stay in Virgin’s suite-style chambers, two tickets to the NYE Party, a bottle of bubbly waiting in-room, and a guaranteed 1 pm late checkout so you can enjoy a leisurely start to the new year.

Champagne Breakfast for 2026

Take full advantage of that late checkout by partaking in the hotel’s New Year’s Day Recovery Brunch at the Commons Club from 7 am to 2 pm on New Year’s Day. After a night of rooftop revelry, Commons Club will helps bring everyone back to their best with a festive Recovery Brunch. Expect stacks of pancakes and brunch classics, DJ entertainment from Luvssik (from 11 am to 2 pm), and hair of the dog options with $7 mimosas and $10 bloody Marys.

It’s the perfect way to ease into 2026, with comfort food, cocktails, and a laid-back groove.

There’s no better place to welcome 2026 than at Virgin Hotels Dallas — the city’s true New Year’s Eve destination. Book your party tickets and room today before the festivities sell out.

For more information and to reserve Virgin Hotels Dallas’ rocking New Year’s packages, go here.