Virgin Hotels Dallas Is A Cultural and Culinary Hub in the Heart of the Design District

The Pool Club is a summer staple in the Dallas Design District. Sip poolside and soak up skyline views of the city.

When you’re looking for the perfect place to stay in Dallas, one hotel stands above the rest - Virgin Hotels Dallas.

When you’re looking for the perfect place to stay in Dallas, one hotel stands above the rest: Virgin Hotels Dallas. From its ideal location and its picture-perfect design to its top-of-the-line culinary offerings, this hotel truly has it all. Whether you want a Dallas staycation or you’re coming to town for one of the city’s many major events this fall (State Fair of Texas or Red River Rivalry game, anyone?), Virgin Hotels Dallas is the place to stay in the city.

The Local’s Experience

The hotel embodies a seamless mix of modern luxury and neighborhood authenticity, giving guests a “live like a local” experience without sacrificing comfort or style. Events, music programming, and seasonal activations reflect the artistic and social heartbeat of the Design District.

It’s walking distance to the American Airlines Center, or less than a two-minute drive in the hotel’s luxury house car, making it ideal for visitors attending sporting events or shows. You can even grab a pre- or post-game spirit at the bar at Commons Club. The hotel’s complimentary house car offers service within a three-mile radius, and easy access to ride-sharing options allows effortless trips to Uptown, Oak Lawn, or Downtown Dallas. It’s perfect for both urban explorers who prefer a pedestrian lifestyle and business travelers seeking seamless connectivity to the city’s hubs.

Guests can easily navigate the Design District’s galleries, boutiques, and public art offerings, making the hotel a natural starting point for local exploration. Be sure to inquire with the front desk or join The Know (their free loyalty program) — you may be surprised by opportunities for private gallery tours or free tickets to local music venues.

Arts & Culture at Virgin Hotels Dallas

Speaking of the neighborhood’s artistic roots, art and culture are at the heart and soul of the hotel. Surrounded by world-class contemporary art galleries, public installations, and creative studios, Virgin Hotels Dallas makes it easy for guests to immerse themselves in the thriving art scene. The hotel’s design and programming mirror the neighborhood’s creativity, featuring bold, playful interiors sourced from the Design District, as well as striking art installations and curated events that celebrate local artists and performers.

A Culinary Destination

The hotel anchors the neighborhood’s culinary offerings with the Funny Library Coffee Shop, Commons Club, and seasonally, The Pool Club. Echoing the creativity of the Design District, its food and beverage programming features locally sourced ingredients, inspiring settings, and cocktails inspired by Texas icons.



On any given night, Commons Club boasts a lively bar scene and a weekly lineup of live music and DJ entertainment. The $20 Weekday Power Lunch is great for Dallas professionals, and Happy Hour specials can’t be beat. Walk The Loop and stop in for weekend brunch with boozy espresso martini specials and music from live bands. Funny Library and Commons Club also share a sprawling pet-friendly patio — so bring your pooch along too.

Meanwhile, The Pool Club is a summer staple in the Dallas Design District. Sip poolside and soak up skyline views of the city. Free sunset swims are available on weekdays for non-hotel guests, and Dallas’ hottest DJs can be found spinning the ultimate summer soundtrack all weekend long. Reserve your VIP poolside lounger and dive in before the season comes to a close.

Venture off property to a wide range of award-winning concepts. It offers walkable access to a mix of established favorites and emerging culinary gems — perfect for art-meets-food itineraries — including Carbone Dallas, The Mexican, and soon-to-debut Delilah.

Meet and Greet

And, of course, if you’re looking for a hotel in the heart of the city to host your next meeting, event, or celebration, there is no better place to get down to business. From striking indoor-outdoor spaces to custom catering menus, their expert team will help you dream up the perfect party or meeting of minds.

At the center of the Design District’s renaissance, Virgin Hotels Dallas’ modern hospitality blends seamlessly with the neighborhood’s artistic roots. It’s just one of the ways we’re seeing the Design District transform into one of Dallas’ most dynamic destinations for art, dining, and culture. By bringing high-touch hospitality, curated design, and community engagement, the hotel functions as both a destination and a connector for locals and visitors alike. Wherever Dallas takes you, Virgin Hotels Dallas is the perfect place to call home.