Culture / Travel

5 Reasons to Stay at W Costa Rica Reserva Conchal — A Modern Central American Oasis in Guanacaste

Natural Beauty, Family-Friendly Perks, Adults-Only Pool, and More

BY // 06.10.25
In 2018, the first W hotel in Costa Rica debuted in a 2,300-acre nature reserve tucked between the mangroves of Guanacaste. The northwestern province features all of the most luxurious beach resorts in the country and the Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport, offering direct flights from Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston.

W Costa Rica – Reserva Conchal is a modern, eco-friendly Central American oasis just 35 minutes from Tamarindo — a popular surfing town. The property features 151 guest rooms, suites, and residences, as well as five dining concepts, the signature Away Spa, easy beach access, and more.

From natural beauty to lively family-friendly offerings, here are our five favorite things about W Costa Rica.

W Costa Rica
Located between the Guanacaste Coast and Reserva Conchal, one of the first things you must do when arriving at W Costa Rica is take a walk down to the beach.

Natural Beauty

Located between the Guanacaste Coast and Reserva Conchal, one of the first things you must do when arriving at the resort is take a walk down to the beach. It features white sand and incredible sunsets. On the walk (or golf cart ride) down from the hotel to the beach, you might catch a glimpse of a howler monkey, deer, or coati.

W Costa Rica
The kid-friendly pool at W Costa Rica is located close to the beach. (Courtesy)

Family-Friendly Perks

Also down by the beach is the kids’ pool at Zona Azul — the exclusive beach club. The main pool just outside of the open-air lobby is adults-only, so this beachside oasis allows young families to hang out together. You can order sips and bites from the restaurant and bar while lounging by the Olympic-size pool.

Adults-Only Wet Deck

If you’re a couple traveling on a romantic getaway, maybe you don’t want the family-friendly aspect of W Costa Rica. That’s why the Wet Deck, the resort’s infinity pool and bar, is adults-only. Here, you can opt for sun beds or cabanas and order healthy bites and tropical cocktails to enjoy al fresco.

W Costa Rica
The fine dining destination at W Costa Rica, Latitud 10° Norte, blends Asian and Costa Rican flavors as the Central American country and Thailand share a latitude. (Courtesy)

Latitud 10° Norte

The fine dining destination at W Costa Rica, Latitud 10° Norte, blends Asian and Costa Rican flavors as the Central American country and Thailand share a latitude. The restaurant features the latest trends in Costa Rican mixology, as well as a seven-course tasting menu that includes Thai shrimp croquettes, rice paper rolls, chicken satay, Thai green curry, grilled octopus, and more. Or, you can order anything a la carte.

W Costa Rica
W Costa Rica’s Away Spa offers various indulgent treatments. (Courtesy)

Away Spa

W Costa Rica’s Away Spa offers various indulgent treatments after a long day at the beach or on a Costa Rican excursion like kayaking or snorkeling. Services include massages, facials, nails, scrubs, and so much more. There’s also a plunge pool and steam room to unwind in.

Guest rooms start at $576 per night, or opt for an all-inclusive package experience that includes meals, snacks, drinks, valet parking, and more.

The Marriott Luxury Group brand continues to expand in Costa Rica with the newest addition being the eighth Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the world, Nekajui.

