Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country Hotel Lands Michelin-Starred Chef

The Franco-American chef behind San Francisco's Atelier Crenn will bring a "chef-driven menu rooted in French technique, embracing global flavors, and celebrating the region’s rich terroir.

The property will also feature an 11,000 square foot spa & fitness center with 10 treatment rooms & sports courts, two resort-style pools, and more. (Courtesy rendering)

In 2027, luxury hospitality icon Waldorf Astoria will debut its first Texas hotel in Fredericksburg, managed by Hilton. The immersive resort experience, across 106 sprawling acres, will feature 60 hotel rooms, 37 multi-room resort villas (available for individual residents and guest rentals), and 50 private branded residences in Hill Country.

These 87 first-ever Waldorf Astoria Residences in Texas will include single-story estates, villas, and cottage-style Sunday homes ranging from three to five bedrooms, with custom options available. 50 of the Waldorf Astoria private residences are placed along the edge of the property, backing up to waterside views of Baron’s Creek and rolling hills with easy access to the historic Fredericksburg city center. Owners can partake in all of the amenities hotel guests enjoy, as well as a signature resident experience.

Designed by Studio CABAN, Paul Duesing Partners, FAB Studio, TIPLER Group, and The Abernathy Group, Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will showcase authentically Texan design elements that celebrate the natural landscape. The property will also feature an 11,000 square foot spa & fitness center with 10 treatment rooms & sports courts, two resort-style pools, the Kids Club, and five food & beverage concepts.

A Signature Restaurant from Chef Dominique Crenn

A signature restaurant (not yet named) from three-Michelin-starred Chef Dominique Crenn, who made her Texas debut with Café Dior in Dallas earlier this year, will anchor Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country’s culinary program. The Franco-American chef behind San Francisco’s Atelier Crenn, Petit Crenn, and Bar Crenn, is the first female chef in the U.S. to earn three Michelin stars. She’s also the author of the bestselling cookbook “Atelier Crenn: Metamorphosis of Taste” and served as Chief Technical Consultant on one of my favorite films, The Menu. Crenn’s a James Beard Award winner, World’s 50 Best Icon, and TIME 100 honoree.

The acclaimed chef will bring a “chef-driven menu rooted in French technique, embracing global flavors, and celebrating the region’s rich terroir,” says a release. Dishes will feature locally sourced ingredients and premium seafood & meats elevated by Crenn’s signature creativity.

“The Texas Hill Country has a culinary rhythm all its own,” says Chef Dominique Crenn in a statement. “This collaboration is a chance to celebrate the land, the people, and the seasons through a new lens — one that’s deeply personal, rooted in nature, and elevated by imagination. I’m honored to bring this vision to life in Fredericksburg, and to be partnering with such an excellent team of hospitality legends to see it through.”

Fall & Halloween Gifts Swipe

















Next

As for the design, the second-story restaurant will offer intimate private dining rooms, bars, and terraces overlooking Texas Hill Country.

Waldorf Astoria Texas Hill Country will add to Fredericksburg’s quickly growing luxury hospitality scene, as The Albert Hotel just debuted earlier this year as the city’s first full-service luxury hotel, and Kimpton Fredericksburg plans to open at a new mixed-use development, The Meuse, in 2027 as well.