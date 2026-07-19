Wes Anderson Makes an Emotional Houston Return In Push to Save an Endangered Historic Movie Palace — A Celebration For Preservation

Houston Public Media's Ernie Manouse, Wes Anderson. TV and radio personality Manouse did auctioneer duties for Wes Anderson Homecoming Soirée to save Garden Oaks Theater. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Homecoming guests met Wes Anderson, filling Houston's Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center, for an evening of conversation, film and philanthropy. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Young Houston filmmakers find inspiration in Wes Anderson and turned out for his Homecoming Soirée at Hobby Center's Zilkha Hall, a benefit evening to save Garden Oaks Theater. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Backstage before his Q-&-A, Wes Anderson prepares to greet fans at a VIP Founders Experience at Hobby Center's Zilkha Hall. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Arthouse Houston co-founder and president Maureen McNamara and the eponymous filmmaker in Wes Anderson Homecoming Soirée at Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center, to save Garden Oaks Theater. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Proclamation Day: Wes Anderson Day is officially designated as July 17, 2026. Shown from left: City of Houston Councilmember Joe Panzarella, Thomas Wheaton from Councilmember Mario Castillo's Office, City of Houston Director of the Office of Arts Michele Leal, honoree Wes Anderson, and Houston Film Commission VP / Executive Director Alfred Cervantes. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Wes Anderon selected long-time pal Mike Maggart, who's made cameos in a few of his friend's film, as moderator of Wes Anderson Homecoming Soirée. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

For many Houston cinephiles, meeting Wes Anderson was a chance to thank the filmmaker whose distinctive storytelling has inspired a new generation of artists. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Between conversations and laughter, filmmaker Wes Anderson and moderator Mike Maggart reflect on the power of cinema in the Wes Anderson Homecoming Soirée to save Garden Oaks Theater. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Backstage at Zilkha Hall, Hobby Center, with headliner/guest of honor Wes Anderson in town for his Homecoming Soirée to benefit Arthouse Houston's efforts to save Garden Oaks Theater. Foreground: Arthouse Houston co-founder and president Maureen McNamara. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

On the stage of Hobby Center's Zilkha Hall, Wes Anderson in conversation with moderator and friend MIke Maggart during the Homecoming Soirée to save Garden Oaks Theater. The sold-out fundraiser marked one of the largest public gatherings yet in the effort to save Garden Oaks Theater. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

More than a historic theater, Garden Oaks has become a symbol of Houston's belief that beautiful places are worth preserving.

Houston-born filmmaker Wes Anderson shares a candid moment with Q+A moderator and friend MIke Maggart during Arthouse Houston's Homecoming Soirée to save Garden Oaks Theater. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Wes Anderson thanks Houstonians for coming together to protect Garden Oaks Theater during his Homecoming fundraiser organized by Arthouse Houston. (Photo by Alan Nguyen)

Some places possess the improbable ability to convince us that beauty still matters — and draw someone like Wes Anderson home.

For one luminous Friday night inside Houston’s Zilkha Hall at the Hobby Center, nearly 500 people — filmmakers, preservationists, philanthropists, artists and movie lovers — gathered for the Wes Anderson Homecoming, a celebration to bolster the effort to save Houston’s historic Garden Oaks Theater. What unfolded was part fundraiser, part cinematic homecoming, part preservation rally.

By night’s end, it felt remarkably like a love letter to Houston itself too.

“You can’t build an old building first of all,” Anderson told the Homecoming audience. “A beautiful, old place that has history and people’s experiences tied into it, and it has stories involved in it. Old cinemas are endangered all over the world. It’s not just an architectural thing, It’s not even a community thing.

“It’s a sort of delivery system that is something deeply important to our country. We have one of the greatest movie traditions anywhere. And it’s a huge accomplishment.”

Among those greeting guests was Houston philanthropist and longtime preservation advocate Phoebe Tudor whose steadfast support has helped safeguard some of Houston’s most treasured cultural landmarks.

“It’s incredibly motivating to see so many people pulling together in such a short period of time,” Tudor says. “For example, an event like this, it usually takes an organization a year to plan. It doesn’t normally happen this quickly. But the need is there.

“Thanks to Wes Anderson and his timing — and to Maureen (McNamara), Ian (Druke) and their entire (Arthouse Houston) team — they’ve pulled together something really remarkable.”

As the evening’s conversation began, Houston officials presented Anderson with a proclamation declaring July 17 as Wes Anderson Day — a poignant homecoming tribute to an Academy Award-winning director whose imagination first took root in Houston, a city that continues to shape his cinematic world.

Since 1947, the Garden Oaks Theater has stood as a testament to both the power of architecture and movies.

Garden Oaks’ enchanting terrazzo floor — warm ivory threaded with emerald vines and flowering blossoms — unfolds like a secret garden, inviting you to cross not merely a threshold, but into another state of mind. Kids once long ago hurried across a floor where flowers bloomed beneath their feet, bound for Saturday matinees. Teenagers lingered there before first dates. Families returned year after year, never realizing that some of their happiest memories were becoming part of the building itself.

A heavy truth hangs over the desperate, last-minute effort to save the nearly 80-year-old Garden Oaks Theater, a once beloved neighborhood cinema that later operated as a church before quietly slipping from public consciousness. The theater’s current owner Heights Equity Trust and Sage Equity Partners has offered to sell the theater to Arthouse Houston — an outgrowth of the Friends of the River Oaks Theatre nonprofit that helped successfully save that historic Houston movie palace — for the $7.1 million it purchased the theater for in 2025.

To date, Arthouse Houston has secured approximately $1.3 million toward a potential purchase, leaving more than $5 million still to be raised before the current July 30 deadline. There is a bright prospect. If an initial total of $2 million can be raised by that end of July deadline, Arthouse Houston will be able to secure a loan for the difference.

Should the campaign fall short, the nearly 80-year-old movie palace once again faces the real prospect of demolition.

The Fight To Save Houston’s Movie History

Before a single word was spoken from the stage, this Wes Anderson Homecoming evening hummed with possibility. The Zilkha Hall lobby soon filled up with many of the people who have spent their decades shaping Houston’s cultural landscape — leaders from Arthouse Houston, Houston Cinema Arts Society, and longtime supporters of the River Oaks Theatre campaign. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, several Houston cinephiles arrived in costume as Richie Tenenbaum and Steve Zissou, paying homage to some of Anderson’s most enduring creations.

When Arthouse Houston founder Maureen McNamara stepped onto the stage, she reminded the audience how quickly the campaign to save the Garden Oaks had come together. Only weeks earlier, the family that had last operated Garden Oaks Theater delivered devastating news.

“Today we were just told that we can walk through the theater one last time,” they told her. “Because it’s coming down on Monday.”

What followed was one of the fastest-moving preservation efforts Houston has witnessed in years — petitions, protests, City Hall meetings, $5 dollar monthly donations and a growing coalition determined to imagine a different ending.

“To make Garden Oaks a new and exciting arts and film center for the city of Houston, we need the community to come together,” McNamara says.

That vision extends well beyond restoring a single-screen theater. McNamara imagines a future home for film festivals, educational programs, post-production studios, maker spaces, live performances, artist residencies and neighborhood gatherings.

“We’re building something new on the shoulders of our history,” she says.

The vision of saving the Garden Oaks Theater became distinctly tangible during the Homecoming’s silent auction. Auctioneer Ernie Manouse took the stage to launch the live appeal by describing his recent walk through the theater.

“It is in amazingly good condition,” Manhouse notes. “It is something that should be saved. And it is right for the saving.”

Then came the night’s first ask.

Would anyone pledge $100,000 to help write Garden Oaks Theater’s next chapter? A paddle rose almost immediately. Applause erupted across the hall.

“When they tell stories about tonight — and they will — they will say a fine gentleman gave $100,000 to save this theater,” Manouse declares.

Wes Anderson Unplugged

Guiding the evening’s conversation was Mike Maggart, Anderson’s lifelong friend and one of the filmmaker’s most recognizable recurring collaborators on screen. Maggart and Anderson sat down for an intimate conversation that traced Wes Anderson’s earliest moviegoing memories — from afternoons at the Alabama Theatre, later turned into a Bookstop where Anderson worked shelving books followed by reading — to slipping into screenings at the River Oaks Theatre with Owen Wilson, to discovering, years later, that the photographs taken at St. John’s School would become the visual seed of Rushmore.

The conversation drifted from movie palaces to memory itself.

Maggart asked Anderson about the origins of Rushmore, prompting the director to return not to Hollywood, but to Houston.

“I had been looking through old St. John’s yearbooks,” Anderson recalled. “And I suddenly thought, ‘That’s Rushmore.’ ”

It was a quietly revealing moment. For Anderson, inspiration had not arrived fully formed. It had been waiting patiently inside familiar hallways, classmates, school photographs and the ordinary rituals of growing up in Houston. All proof that an artist’s imagination often begins by seeing home more closely than anyone else.

That sense of place has never left Anderson. The same Houston theaters that helped shape his imagination also shaped his belief that movies are meant to be experienced not in isolation, but together.

“It’s one thing to access it on all our devices,” Anderson says. “But it’s a different thing when you go to a place that is designed to help you share the experience of a movie together, and it’s such a powerful art form.

“For me, it’s worth making a bit of an effort to save a place like Garden Oaks.”

Even though commitments surrounding the 12th anniversary of Boyhood prevented fellow famed Houston director Richard Linklater from attending the sold-out evening, Linklater prepared a thoughtful written message, underscoring his dedication to preserving one of Houston’s most cherished neighborhood theaters.

“I so wish I could have been there to support Arthouse Houston and experience the screening, Q+A, etc, but for spiritual linkage, one of my kids and I rewatched Rushmore last night. The film seems more enchanted and perfect than ever — and such a great Houston movie, of course. Sending lots of love, Rick,” Linklater’s prepared message read.

In his earlier PaperCity interview supporting the campaign, Richard Linklater spoke passionately about how old theaters are sacred communal spaces whose value extends beyond architecture.

“Those losses chip away at the soul of a place. They chip away at its spirit,” Linklater said then. “The heroic thing is preserving them for future generations.”

Tudor paints the movement as Houston’s opportunity to create something lasting.

“This is our chance,” Tudor says. “This is Houston’s chance to make something truly exciting happen for our city. And I think we can do it.”

The night concluded with an extraordinary gift from Anderson himself: five rarely screened short films, curated exclusively for his hometown audience. The short film roster included Bottle Rocket, Castello Cavalcanti, Hotel Chevalier, The Swan, and The Private Dining Room of the Police Commissioner. For a few resplendent minutes, time seemed to collapse. The audience watched the birth of a filmmaker’s voice and the fragile places from which that voice first learned to speak. After the final frames dissolved into darkness, it became clear that the evening had never really been about nostalgia. It was about tracing wonder back to its source — the friendships, classrooms and theaters that first taught a young Houstonian to imagine worlds unlike any cinema had seen before.

Perhaps that was this Houston movie and preservation night’s greatest revelation.

The campaign has never really been about saving a building.

It is about saving a place where Houston remembers how to gather, how to imagine and how to believe that beauty — patiently waiting beneath a floor of stars, vines and blossom — is still worthy of another chapter.

To contribute to the fight save Houston’s historic Garden Oaks Theater, you can donate here. To bid on Wes Anderson Homecoming auction items — which lasts through this Monday, July 20, at noon — and support Arthouse Houston’s preservation of Garden Oaks, go here.