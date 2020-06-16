Get all your exploring done at Buffalo Bayou.
Get all your exploring done at Buffalo Bayou.
Get all your exploring done at Buffalo Bayou.

Buffalo Bayou will lead you straight through Downtown.

Brays Bayou nails it with the morning sunrise.

Gorgeous city vistas greet you at White Oak Bayou.

The Rice University trail is nothing short of scenic.

There's nothing sweeter than a perfect 3-mile loop at Memorial Park.

Culture

What is Houston’s Best Running Trail?

Vote Now to Decide Which Trail Has it All

BY // 06.16.20
Get all your exploring done at Buffalo Bayou.
Buffalo Bayou will lead you straight through Downtown.
Brays Bayou nails it with the morning sunrise.
Gorgeous city vistas greet you at White Oak Bayou.
The Rice University trail is nothing short of scenic.
There's nothing sweeter than a perfect 3-mile loop at Memorial Park.
Get all your exploring done at Buffalo Bayou.

Buffalo Bayou will lead you straight through Downtown.

Brays Bayou nails it with the morning sunrise.

Gorgeous city vistas greet you at White Oak Bayou.

The Rice University trail is nothing short of scenic.

There's nothing sweeter than a perfect 3-mile loop at Memorial Park.

Alright Houston, it’s time to hit the pavement. Sure it’s getting hotter and hotter with each passing day, but the city’s glorious running trails are beckoning – so lace up those kicks and get moving.

You can still practice social distancing by running outside, and Houstonians have plenty of awesome trails to take advantage of.  Sometimes nothing beats the outdoors. Houston is a city ripe with long-winding running trails and routes that make slipping in that morning, afternoon, or evening run almost too easy. And what’s better? These trails aren’t just long, they’re gorgeous, too.

But what is Houston’s best running trail? You get to decide by voting for your chosen champ in PaperCity‘s Best Running Trails Challenge.

Whether you’re a dedicated runner or just hit the trails every so often, take a look at the top contenders and vote for your favorite. Don’t see your favorite? Campaign for it in the comments section. You can vote once per day — which still leaves plenty of time for running.

Here are the contenders for Houston’s best running trail:

Buffalo Bayou

The views from Buffalo Bayou are enough to make you want to return over and over again. It’s where urban landscapes meet shady hideaways.

Brays Bayou

Travel the southern end of Houston with Brays Bayou’s expansive trail. You can pick it up from practically anywhere and continue for miles and miles and miles and. . .

White Oak Bayou/Heights Blvd.

As long as you’re aware of the friendly roller bladers, bikers and walkers that also frequent White Oak, your running experience will be an exciting and scenic adventure through The Heights and beyond.

Rice University

Located right off Main Street, Rice’s celebrated trail offers the thrill of running among the hustle and bustle of the Texas Medical Center. Oh, and did we mention the constant shade? This one is perfect for summer.

Memorial Park

An obvious spot for runners and walkers alike, Memorial Park is a tried and true Houston favorite. Plus, it’s a little easier to keep your pace up when you’re completely surrounded by other runners (who hopefully keep their distance).

