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The 6 Best Places to Play Pickleball Indoors in Dallas

Escape the Summer Heat With Air Conditioning, Cocktails, Bites, and Cold Plunges

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Serve & Sip is the newest elevated indoor pickleball concept in Dallas. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Serve & Sip is the newest elevated indoor pickleball concept in Dallas. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Serve & Sip also has a full-service restaurant, The Drop Kitchen. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Serve & Sip also has a full-service restaurant, The Drop Kitchen. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Opened in the Design District a year ago, The Grove is a favorite indoor spot for avid pickleball players. (Courtesy)

Opened in the Design District a year ago, The Grove is a favorite indoor spot for avid pickleball players. (Courtesy)

Brand new to Farmers Branch, At Fault features five indoor and four outdoor pickleball courts, bars, and a restaurant. (Courtesy)

Brand new to Farmers Branch, At Fault features five indoor and four outdoor pickleball courts, bars, and a restaurant. (Courtesy)

Brand new in Farmers Branch, At Fault boasts indoor pickleball courts with a full-service bar. (Courtesy)

Brand new in Farmers Branch, At Fault boasts indoor pickleball courts with a full-service bar. (Courtesy)

Chicken N Pickle has locations in Grapevine, Grand Prairie, and Allen. (Courtesy)

Chicken N Pickle has locations in Grapevine, Grand Prairie, and Allen. (Courtesy)

Preston Playhouse is an indoor pickleball and padel facility near T Bar M in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Preston Playhouse is an indoor pickleball and padel facility near T Bar M in Dallas. (Courtesy)

I didn’t think it would happen to me, a lifelong tennis player.

During the past year, I developed a pickleball addiction. What started as a new way to hang out with friends quickly turned into upgrading my beginner paddle from Amazon for a high-performance one. Next thing I know, I’m playing in leagues and eagerly signing up for tournaments. I’m obsessed with the game. During the summer, though, it’s tough to keep up with in the Texas heat. So here, we’re rounding up the best indoor pickleball facilities in Dallas, some even offering full-service restaurants and bars, as well as recovery experiences like cold plunges.

Serve & Sip

11250 N. Central Expressway

Brand new to Dallas, this indoor pickleball social club was founded by Southern Methodist University alumnus Alex Menzel. Designed by Dallas-based Coeval Studio, “the interiors draw directly from the iconic red clay courts of the French Open, with a rich, clay-toned palette layered against deep green accents and textured finishes that create a warm, transportive, and elevated atmosphere. At the center of the experience are six climate-controlled indoor courts featuring Professional Pickleball Association-certified CushionX surfacing.”

Guests can reserve courts, join open play, participate in leagues, or book clinics. Serve & Sip also has a full-service restaurant, The Drop Kitchen, which offers cocktails, shareable bites, sandwiches, salads, flatbreads, and entrees like spicy vodka pasta and steak frites.

Serve & Sip Pickleball Dallas
Serve & Sip also has a full-service restaurant, The Drop Kitchen. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Grove

1461 Wycliff Avenue

A year ago, this favorite Dallas indoor pickleball spot opened its brand new facility in the Design District. It offers eight Championship-sized Pro-Cushion courts (which, you know if you play the game a lot, helps the joints), a membership program, open play, leagues, lessons, tournaments, and more. It’s a good spot to go to if you’re an avid player looking to improve and get great competition.

At Fault

2330 Jett Street, Farmers Branch

Opened last year in Farmers Branch, this cool spot is another elevated take on the eatertainment venue with pickleball. In its expansive 40,000 square-foot space, At Fault offers five indoor courts, four outdoor courts, two full-service bars, and a restaurant. Designed by WORKSHOP studio and inspired by the 1960s, the venue is sleek and retro with woods, brass accents, checkered patterns, and more. Each indoor court also comes equipped with some tech where you can replay points on an iPad and keep score.

Westside Pickleball Club

9203 Denton Drive

Another new indoor pickleball community, Westside recently opened near Dallas Love Field with six courts and recovery facilities like a sauna and cold plunge. This new spot offers memberships, as well as open play and club events.

At Fault Dallas pickleball
Brand new to Farmers Branch, At Fault features five indoor and four outdoor pickleball courts, bars, and a restaurant. (Courtesy)

Chicken N Pickle

Multiple Locations

In Grand Prairie, Grapevine, and Allen, this indoor/outdoor entertainment complex is also a restaurant and sports bar. Apart from a few yard games, the main attraction here is pickleball. There are 11 pickleball courts you can reserve ahead of time. The restaurant offers a full menu of wood-fired chicken, tater tots, seasonal salads, and more.

Preston Playhouse

13130 Preston Road

An indoor pickleball and padel facility from WoodHouse, Preston Playhouse has quickly become a favorite new spot to play pickleball after its 2024 opening near T Bar M Racquet Club. It has nine indoor courts and offers monthly memberships, open play, classes, and more.

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