Where to Watch the World Cup Matches in Dallas

Harwood Arms will be one of many local pubs in Dallas hosting FIFA World Cup watch parties. (Courtesy of Harwood Hospitality Group)

The FIFA Fan Festival™ is headed to Dallas' Fair Park this summer during the World Cup. (Rendering courtesy of FIFA Fan Festival)

Cosm Dallas is playing 40 matches, including all U.S. Men's National Team contests, on its 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ LED Dome at Grandscape. (Courtesy of Cosm)

Since it was announced (almost four years ago) that Dallas would be a host city for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Dallasites have been eagerly awaiting the big event that is finally happening this summer. Back in North Texas for the first time since 1994, the tournament will take place from June 11 through July 19. AT&T Stadium (renamed Dallas Stadium for the World Cup) in Arlington will host nine matches, including a semifinal, which is more than any other city will have.

If you’re not planning to attend the tournament, there are still plenty of ways to watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Dallas. As we’re only a month away now, it’s time to get prepared and make some plans. This is our guide to the best fan festivals, watch parties, and more ways to celebrate the World Cup. We’ll continue to add to the list as we learn of more local spots offering ways to watch the tournament.

FIFA Fan Festival Dallas

Select days June 11 through July 19

The FIFA Fan Festival is headed to Dallas‘ Fair Park this summer so fans can watch live matches and celebrate the game during the FIFA World Cup 2026. There will be music, entertainment, live screenings, local cuisine, and interactive fan experiences at the free event. It’ll be open for 34 days total from June 11 through July 19, excluding Rest Days on July 8, 12, 13, 16, and 17.

Cosm Dallas

FOX Sports has teamed up with Cosm, a shared reality viewing experience in The Colony, to present FIFA World Cup 2026 matches. Forty matches, including all U.S. Men’s National Team contests, will be shown on the 87-foot-diameter, 12K+ LED Dome at Grandscape. The watch party will extend into its sports bar Cosm’s Hall, which boasts a massive wall-to-wall LED display. Presale begins this Friday, May 15.

“World of Soccer” in the Harwood District

The Harwood District is hosting a summer-long programming initiative that transforms the District into a global destination for fans, featuring dining and matchday experiences. Watch parties will take place at British pub Harwood Arms and Happiest Hour, while immersive cultural programming will take place at The Samurai Museum.

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Texas Live!

About as close as you can get to AT&T Stadium (sorry, Dallas Stadium) during the World Cup, Arlington’s Texas Live! is selling tickets and table reservations soon to watch the games on their massive 100-foot screen across 11 venues.

Local Restaurants

Brand-new to the Park Cities, CRAFT Restaurant & Beer Market is already accepting table reservations to watch The World’s Game from June 11 through July 19. Book a table here.

Another British favorite pub, The Londoner, will also be showing World Cup matches on its TVs at its locations around Dallas.