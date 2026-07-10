Your PaperCity Account
Culture / Sporting Life

Willie Fritz Plans To Play Keisean Henderson, Paris Melvin Jr. and Others Early To See Exactly What Houston Has

A Much Deeper and More Talented UH Roster Brings Plenty of Options and Competition

By //

1/0
University of Houston coach Willie Fritz knows how to rebuild a program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz knows how to rebuild a program. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

No. 1 rated quarterback Keisean Henderson believes in everything about Willie Fritz's University of Houston program.

No. 1 rated quarterback Keisean Henderson believes in everything about Willie Fritz's University of Houston program.

Four star recruit Paris Melvin Jr. will get the chance to play both ways — and return kicks — in Willie Fritz's University of Houston program.

Four star recruit Paris Melvin Jr. will get the chance to play both ways — and return kicks — in Willie Fritz's University of Houston program.

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman played flawlessly in the Texas Bowl. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman played flawlessly in the Texas Bowl. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz knows his program is just getting started in many ways. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz knows his program is just getting started in many ways. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman makes his teammates believe. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

University of Houston quarterback Conner Weigman makes his teammates believe. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

FRISCO, Texas — Willie Fritz is excited to have some real depth for the first time at the University of Houston and he plans to use it. That means giving plenty of guys a chance to play early, including No. 1 rated freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson and four star triple threat freshman Paris Melvin Jr. “It’s going to be fun early in the season,” Fritz says.

“Instead of playing 30 to 35 guys on offense and defense, I think we’re going to be in the mid forties. And we’ll see what happens and how it shakes out — who deserves to play 60 snaps (a game) and who deserves to play five. They’ll be a lot of competition.”

Melvin, the 5-foot-11 defensive back/receiver/kick returner with track speed, could particularly benefit from getting an early chance. “I think Little P is going to be good, man,” UH senior safety Kentrell Webb tells PaperCity. “I see a lot of younger me in him. . . Freshman year, you’re a freshman still.

“Once he gets his feet wet and get in that water, he going to be ready. He’s going to be a nice three position athlete for sure.”

While Fritz once again makes it clear at Big 12 Football Media Days that returning senior Conner Weigman is UH’s no question starting quarterback, Keisean Henderson will get chances to play early this season if things go according to plan. The uber talented Henderson’s dove right into offensive coordinator Slade Nagle’s play book when he arrived on campus as an early enrollee in January and will not be limited to any kind of gimmick packages.

The 18-year-old Henderson has been impressing his older teammates with his mind almost as much as his arm and legs.

“The kid got it,” Houston junior defensive back Jordan Allen tells PaperCity of Henderson. “I can say that. The kid got it. I ain’t going to lie, sometime he’ll be like ‘Why did you show this?’ for certain coverages, coverage disguises. He’ll be like ‘Why’d you do it like this and not like that? Why’d you wait for the last minute to do that?’

“So even though he’s a younger guy, he’s trying to get his game on. Trying to learn the game even more. He has a bright future, man.”

Keisean Henderson five star quarterback recruit Houston
No. 1 rated freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson believes in Willie Fritz’s University of Houston program.

Fritz is confident enough in both Weigman and Henderson’s team-first character that he does not feel like getting Henderson some early action will upset the Weigman starter, Henderson backup dynamic. While some reporters — and maybe even Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire who brings up the game unprompted — are already focusing on the Week 3 showdown between the Cougars and the Red Raiders — UH’s first two games of the season hold plenty of intrigue.

That September 5 opener vs. Oregon State at Houston’s TDECU Stadium and Week 2 home game vs. Southern will see plenty of UH player debuts. Likely including the first games of some of the biggest recruiting coups that Fritz and his staff have landed.

“It’s going to be fun early in the season. Instead of playing 30 to 35 guys on offense and defense, I think we’re going to be in the mid forties. And we’ll see what happens and how it shakes out — who deserves to play 60 snaps (a game) and who deserves to play five.” — UH football head coach Willie  Fritz

Houston Football’s Young Talent Reality

Stepping right into the future? That is part of college football’s new reality. The NCAA’s new age-based five-in-five rule, which gives all Division I athletes five years to compete in five seasons, makes using your best players now, regardless of their age and what year they are in school, the only option that makes sense. And cents. In an NIL, player compensation world.

“There’s no redshirt,” Frtiz says. “I think there’s going to be a lot more competition in the kicking game. Now those guys are going to be fighting to get down there and cover a kick. Where before they were kind of like, ‘You know, I can take my time this year, be redshirted and have four great years.’

“Not anymore. If you play zero snaps, it’s a year. If you play 700 snaps, it’s a year. So I think a bunch of guys are going to be fighting to get on the field.”

Don’t be surprised if players as talented as four star freshman receiver Jeremiah Bushnell are involved in UH’s special teams.

Willie Fritz welcomes the fight and the competition now possible on this much deeper, more talented Houston football team. Fritz points out how his program was able to redshirt a number of talented players last season. And some of those developmental bets are already starting to pay off.

Take Travis Buhake. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound four star defensive lineman from the 2025 class is impressing his veteran teammates heading into what will be his first full season.

“I feel like Travis Buhake, him from last year compared to this year is a big development,” UH junior defensive end Khalil Laufau tells PaperCity. “He’s just wanting to get better, wanting to do more and he’s just wanting more play time. And I’m excited for everybody to see that.”

To Fritz, being able to play more guys should mean a more consistent Houston team, one that can stand up to the long grind of the college football season without wearing down. UH only has one bye week during its 12-game regular season. Having more guys who can play and make an impact matters.

“We’ve got better depth,” Fritz says. “And that’s hard to do in this day and age of college football. We were able to redshirt a lot of guys last year that are going to play for us — either as a starting role or a backup role.”

Talent means opportunity on this very different Houston football team. The chance to play early. And make a case for more.

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  4. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations
  5. Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Elevate Confidence
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$399,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
5019 Kinglet Street
Westbury
FOR SALE

5019 Kinglet Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5019 Kinglet Street
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$367,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
3810 Saratoga Drive
Inwood Pines
FOR SALE

3810 Saratoga Drive
Houston, TX

$332,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
3810 Saratoga Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$398,500 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
134 Park Laureate Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

134 Park Laureate Drive
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
134 Park Laureate Drive
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
8522 Westview Drive
Spring Oaks | Co-list: Gary Owens
FOR SALE

8522 Westview Drive
Houston, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
8522 Westview Drive
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$344,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
5411 Yarwell Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5411 Yarwell Drive
Houston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5411 Yarwell Drive
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$714,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
3333 Asbury Glen Court
The Falls at Imperial Oaks
FOR SALE

3333 Asbury Glen Court
Spring, TX

$365,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3333 Asbury Glen Court
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X