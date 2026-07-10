Willie Fritz Plans To Play Keisean Henderson, Paris Melvin Jr. and Others Early To See Exactly What Houston Has

University of Houston coach Willie Fritz knows his program is just getting started in many ways. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Four star recruit Paris Melvin Jr. will get the chance to play both ways — and return kicks — in Willie Fritz's University of Houston program.

FRISCO, Texas — Willie Fritz is excited to have some real depth for the first time at the University of Houston and he plans to use it. That means giving plenty of guys a chance to play early, including No. 1 rated freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson and four star triple threat freshman Paris Melvin Jr. “It’s going to be fun early in the season,” Fritz says.

“Instead of playing 30 to 35 guys on offense and defense, I think we’re going to be in the mid forties. And we’ll see what happens and how it shakes out — who deserves to play 60 snaps (a game) and who deserves to play five. They’ll be a lot of competition.”

Melvin, the 5-foot-11 defensive back/receiver/kick returner with track speed, could particularly benefit from getting an early chance. “I think Little P is going to be good, man,” UH senior safety Kentrell Webb tells PaperCity. “I see a lot of younger me in him. . . Freshman year, you’re a freshman still.

“Once he gets his feet wet and get in that water, he going to be ready. He’s going to be a nice three position athlete for sure.”

While Fritz once again makes it clear at Big 12 Football Media Days that returning senior Conner Weigman is UH’s no question starting quarterback, Keisean Henderson will get chances to play early this season if things go according to plan. The uber talented Henderson’s dove right into offensive coordinator Slade Nagle’s play book when he arrived on campus as an early enrollee in January and will not be limited to any kind of gimmick packages.

The 18-year-old Henderson has been impressing his older teammates with his mind almost as much as his arm and legs.

“The kid got it,” Houston junior defensive back Jordan Allen tells PaperCity of Henderson. “I can say that. The kid got it. I ain’t going to lie, sometime he’ll be like ‘Why did you show this?’ for certain coverages, coverage disguises. He’ll be like ‘Why’d you do it like this and not like that? Why’d you wait for the last minute to do that?’

“So even though he’s a younger guy, he’s trying to get his game on. Trying to learn the game even more. He has a bright future, man.”

Fritz is confident enough in both Weigman and Henderson’s team-first character that he does not feel like getting Henderson some early action will upset the Weigman starter, Henderson backup dynamic. While some reporters — and maybe even Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire who brings up the game unprompted — are already focusing on the Week 3 showdown between the Cougars and the Red Raiders — UH’s first two games of the season hold plenty of intrigue.

That September 5 opener vs. Oregon State at Houston’s TDECU Stadium and Week 2 home game vs. Southern will see plenty of UH player debuts. Likely including the first games of some of the biggest recruiting coups that Fritz and his staff have landed.

“It’s going to be fun early in the season. Instead of playing 30 to 35 guys on offense and defense, I think we’re going to be in the mid forties. And we’ll see what happens and how it shakes out — who deserves to play 60 snaps (a game) and who deserves to play five.” — UH football head coach Willie Fritz

Houston Football’s Young Talent Reality

Stepping right into the future? That is part of college football’s new reality. The NCAA’s new age-based five-in-five rule, which gives all Division I athletes five years to compete in five seasons, makes using your best players now, regardless of their age and what year they are in school, the only option that makes sense. And cents. In an NIL, player compensation world.

“There’s no redshirt,” Frtiz says. “I think there’s going to be a lot more competition in the kicking game. Now those guys are going to be fighting to get down there and cover a kick. Where before they were kind of like, ‘You know, I can take my time this year, be redshirted and have four great years.’

“Not anymore. If you play zero snaps, it’s a year. If you play 700 snaps, it’s a year. So I think a bunch of guys are going to be fighting to get on the field.”

Don’t be surprised if players as talented as four star freshman receiver Jeremiah Bushnell are involved in UH’s special teams.

University of Houston football coach Willie Fritz to @PaperCityMag on quarterback combination of returning starter Conner Weigman and No. 1 rated in the nation freshman Keisean Henderson: “Both those guys – Conner and Keisean – are unselfish. They’re all in for the Coogs. It’s… pic.twitter.com/g1j53cbx0h — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) July 6, 2026

Willie Fritz welcomes the fight and the competition now possible on this much deeper, more talented Houston football team. Fritz points out how his program was able to redshirt a number of talented players last season. And some of those developmental bets are already starting to pay off.

Take Travis Buhake. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound four star defensive lineman from the 2025 class is impressing his veteran teammates heading into what will be his first full season.

“I feel like Travis Buhake, him from last year compared to this year is a big development,” UH junior defensive end Khalil Laufau tells PaperCity. “He’s just wanting to get better, wanting to do more and he’s just wanting more play time. And I’m excited for everybody to see that.”

To Fritz, being able to play more guys should mean a more consistent Houston team, one that can stand up to the long grind of the college football season without wearing down. UH only has one bye week during its 12-game regular season. Having more guys who can play and make an impact matters.

“We’ve got better depth,” Fritz says. “And that’s hard to do in this day and age of college football. We were able to redshirt a lot of guys last year that are going to play for us — either as a starting role or a backup role.”

Talent means opportunity on this very different Houston football team. The chance to play early. And make a case for more.