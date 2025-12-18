The Best Ways To Celebrate New Year’s Eve In The Woodlands — Where To Go To Ring In 2026
BY Jillian Richstone
Staying local for New Years’s Eve doesn’t mean you cannot have a delicious meal or the liveliest entertainment. Especially if you home is near The Woodlands. This pioneering master planned community is something of a New Year’s hub, a place where a good meal out and entertainment is expected. But everyone could still use a good guide.
These are the Best Ways to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in The Woodlands:
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille
What better way to say goodbye to 2025 and welcome in 2026 than with a perfectly cooked steak? At Perry’s Steakhouse, diners can choose between the standard prix fixe menu — priced at $99 per person for dine-in at 5:30 pm or earlier, $109 per person for dine-in from 5:45 pm on, or $99 per person for the to-go option — or the Rare and Well Done prix fixe menu, which costs $149 per person for dine-in or $135 per person to-go.
The standard menu includes your choice of soup or salad, such as the white bean pork chili, followed by an entrée choices such as the Perry’s pork chop, before finishing with a dessert such as the chocolate crunch tower.
The premium Rare and Well Done menu features everything included in the standard menu, plus an additional starter. Think Alaskan King Crab Leg. Along with expanded choices for the remaining courses.
Perry’s will be open from 4 pm to 10 pm on New Year’s Eve.
Truluck’s – Hughes Landing
Chef Flynn at The Woodlands’ own Truluck’s restaurant is serving up a three-course prix fixe menu for New Year’s Eve.
That means standouts such as the little gem caesar salad and Truluck’s classic, always-fresh Florida stone crab. To elevate the celebration, a TRU Caviar Service will also be available, featuring the private reserve or trident royale selections.
Diners can indulge in additional menu favorites, such as the miso-glazed seabass with crab fried rice and shaved Asian vegetables, or the blue crab stuffed lobster tails served with parmesan mashed potatoes.
And of course, no New Year’s Eve dinner is complete without a slice of Truluck’s award-winning carrot cake or a piece of key lime pie.
Truluck’s will be open from 4 pm to 10 pm on New Year’s Eve.
Belly of the Beast
Who needs sparklers when you can celebrate with a star? Chef Thomas Bille won the James Beard Award for Best Chef in Texas, and his Belly of the Beast restaurant is a Michelin Bib Gourmand awardee for two years running.
Ring in the new year with a heart full of gratitude and a belly full of bliss, courtesy of a specially curated $200 tasting menu, with an optional $80 wine pairing. Standout dishes such as buñuelo, roasted quail, Wagyu strip loin and king crab promise a night where your taste buds are also sure to be celebrating.
Seating is limited, and reservations are required.
The Audrey Restaurant & Bar
9595 Six Pines Dr , Suite 8200
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
From December 26 through January 1, The Audrey in Market Street is hosting a four-course wine dinner in collaboration with Cakebread Cellars.
This limited-time experience is $99 per person and features highlights such as briny oysters paired with crisp chardonnay and perfectly seared scallops. The evening concludes with a decadent dessert of chocolate-covered strawberries.
Reservations are available for as late as 9 pm nightly.
Ring in the New Year with style at Landry’s Seafood House, where the celebration goes far beyond dinner. Alongside a standout menu, there will be a DJ, a lively dance floor and a midnight champagne toast.
The festivities begin at 7 pm on New Year’s Eve and continue through 12:30 am. Tickets cost $90 per person, and reservations are required.
Amerigo’s is serving all its favorites to help you start 2026 off right. The curated New Year’s Eve dinner features a four-course menu priced at $135 per person.
It all begins with antipasti selections such as a grilled portabella mushroom or tuna carpaccio. Next come the insalate offerings, including lobster bisque or a classic tomato caprese. For the entrée course, options abound, from a wild boar chop to snapper pistachio to linguini fra diavolo. The feast concludes with the Pastry Chef’s Platter, a decadent assortment of miniature confections.
Reservations are recommended.
Hyatt Centric The Woodlands
9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 1100
The Woodlands, TX 77380 | Map
Looking for more than a meal to welcome in 2026? Hyatt Centric The Woodlands hotel is hosting a New Year’s Eve celebration complete with live music, festive drinks and a midnight champagne toast.
From 6 pm to midnight, anyone can join the festivities for a $15 cover charge, which includes your first drink and a free champagne toast to ring in the new year.
Enhanced drink packages are also available: a standard package for $38 per person, or a premium package for $105 that includes two shareable plates, dessert, and unlimited bar service from 8 pm till midnight.
For tickets, go here.
With bottles of champagne ready to pop at midnight, light bites to keep you fueled for singing and dancing, and a night filled with festive live music, Two Tones Dueling Piano Bar sets the stage for a New Year’s celebration to remember.
The festivities begin at 8 pm, though attendees are encouraged to arrive by 7:30 pm to secure a great seat and settle in for the party. Special railing seating and tables for four to 16 people, booths and VIP seating in the front row are all choices. Some of the seating options have limited availability.
Azzurro Italian Coastal Cuisine
Starting at 4 pm on New Year’s Eve, Azzurro will be featuring a fixed-price, four-course menu priced at $109 per person, not including tax and gratuity. The regular dinner menu will not be served during this event. Reservations are recommended.
While you’re at Hughes Landing, there will be plenty of light displays saluting the holiday season, but don’t forget about the Shoal lighting installation nearby. Take the trolley and get in the last few days of the festive lights on The Waterway. On foot or on the trolley, they are wonderful.
Looking for a New Year’s staycation in The Woodlands? The Woodlands Resort is hosting a 21-and-up New Year’s party from 7 pm to 1:30 am on December 31.
The evening begins with a champagne welcome and passed appetizers before attendees are immersed in a high-spirited celebration featuring a 14-piece big band orchestra, an elevated buffet dinner, a confetti countdown at midnight and a live DJ set to keep the party going.
Tickets run $150 per person and include the full dining and entertainment experience.
Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe
Margaritaville Lake Resort will bid farewell to 2025 and welcome 2026 with the glitz and glam of the Roaring Twenties. The evening will feature live jazz from the Jazz Connections Orchestra, fireworks over the lake, a DJ dance party, and a virtual ball drop and champagne toast at midnight. Guests are encouraged to embrace the theme and wear their best 1920s-inspired attire. The party runs from 8 pm to 1 am.
General admission is $59 per person, and VIP tables for 10 are available.
Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar
2520 Research Forest Drive, Suite 500
The Woodlands, TX 77381 | Map
Celebrate New Year’s Eve at Terra Vino Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar with an elegant evening featuring live music starting at 6:00 pm and a four-course prix fixe menu for $85 per person (excluding tax and gratuity).
Start the night with appetizers like Chef’s Charcuterie — a selection of cured meats, imported cheeses and olives, arancini — crispy risotto balls with Fontina, Pecorino, and fresh herbs — or a lobster bisque finished with dry sherry.
For the entrée, dishes such as truffle ravioli in a luxurious truffle cream sauce, grilled Branzino with artichokes, oven-roasted tomatoes, spinach, and lemon butter, or pappardelle & short rib ragu — slow-braised beef short rib tossed with wide ribbons of pasta, Parmesan and fresh basil — beckon.
End your evening on a sweet note with dessert options lthat include cannoli, tiramisu, or Limoncello cake infused with zesty lemon liqueur.
Seating is limited so you may want to reserve a table.
Special Note: New Year’s Eve hours at Terra Vino run from 11 am to 11 pm. The prix fixe menu begins at 4 pm. The regular dinner menu and happy hour will not be available during this event.
Sawyer Park is set to become a gold and glitter disco for this New Year’s Eve. A DJ, Houston’s EX, will bring disco energy all night with disco throwback, popular anthems and current hits. A champagne toast at midnight, and a full bar and drink specials will be available. The party starts at 7:30 pm.
Dress to impress in gold and glitter. Entry is free, but VIP tables are available that include champagne and party favors.