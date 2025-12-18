The Best Ways To Celebrate New Year’s Eve In The Woodlands — Where To Go To Ring In 2026

Start your new year off right with a perfectly prepared filet at Perry's Steakhouse.

What better way to say goodbye to 2025 and welcome in 2026 than with a perfectly cooked steak? At Perry’s Steakhouse, diners can choose between the standard prix fixe menu — priced at $99 per person for dine-in at 5:30 pm or earlier, $109 per person for dine-in from 5:45 pm on, or $99 per person for the to-go option — or the Rare and Well Done prix fixe menu, which costs $149 per person for dine-in or $135 per person to-go.

The standard menu includes your choice of soup or salad, such as the white bean pork chili, followed by an entrée choices such as the Perry’s pork chop, before finishing with a dessert such as the chocolate crunch tower.

The premium Rare and Well Done menu features everything included in the standard menu, plus an additional starter. Think Alaskan King Crab Leg. Along with expanded choices for the remaining courses.

Perry’s will be open from 4 pm to 10 pm on New Year’s Eve.