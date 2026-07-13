Jerry World is proving to be the best stage in this whole supersized 2026 World Cup.

Brazil's Matheus Cunha took the time to try and comfort a distraught Japan player Ao Tanaka after Brazil's stunning end of stoppage time goal eliminated Japan from the World Cup.

Buchanan's is all in on the World Cup and the VIP parties that go with it.

Tom Cruise and David Beckham share a bro hug. Chris Rock and Woody Harrelson turn snacking into a viral moment. Olivia Rodrigo confirms that France with Kylian Mbappé is the coolest team on earth. Yes, it can seem like every celebrity on earth has made it to this supersized FIFA World Cup for a match or three. But celebs are not the only ones who can get the VIP life at the world’s greatest sporting event.

Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky is one of the brands that brings clients to the World Cup and it invited PaperCity to experience what it’s like. So I found myself exchanging my usual up high (very high in the case of NRG. . . or Houston Stadium) press box digs for a seat about 20 rows from the perfectly green natural grass pitch, not far from midfield. I’m seated next to an influencer, who turns out to be way nicer than he has any right to be, completely destroying the stereotypes of that profession, surrounded by fans who could not be any happier to be there.

It turns out actually being at the World Cup makes everyone as naturally excited as Tom Cruise jumping up and down on a couch. Of course, it does not hurt to be drinking a Buchanita, a mix of Scotch whisky and pineapple juice that’s long been popular in Mexico, at noon on a Monday either.

No VIP experience begins at the stadium though. A Black car ride sets the tone, removing the hassle of dealing with the World Cup parking. For all the talk of long lines to get into this World Cup, we breeze right in through one of the main gates in less than five minutes. The only long line in sight is the one to get into the official FIFA store outside the stadium itself. That one snakes around the side of the hulking temporary souvenir center and stretches almost back to the front gates.

Everyone wants their merch.

Though the lines are much smaller to get it inside the stadium itself. Houston’s NFL stadium is one of the winners of this World Cup, never looking better than with the all natural Kentucky bluegrass field mandated by FIFA and its Cup cleanup scrubbing. The Bayou City wasn’t gifted with the best set of matches. Something that the fact that Sweden and Morocco were the only quarterfinalists which played matches in Houston drove home (And Sweden was blown off the field by the Netherlands in its appearance). While North Texas, in contrast, saw six of that last elite eight play in Jerry World before the quarters. And it still has that all-world France vs. Spain super showdown semifinal on Tuesday to come.

The best match in Houston by far turned out to be Brazil’s thrilling 2-1 win over Japan in the first contest of this larger-than-ever World Cup’s elimination rounds. Watching it only 20 rows from that green pitch provides a much better sense of just how fast this game moves at its highest levels. Especially in the second half when Brazil dominates the ball possession, showing its Joga Bonita style and flair.

The ball whips around the grass, from one yellow jersey to another, creating a symphony of quick passes and quicker runs. Brazil will score two goals in this second half to wipe out upstart Japan’s lead, including Gabriel Martinelli’s electrifying stoppage time game winner in the 95th minute of a 96 minute game.

The Real VIP World Cup Life

To some, the VIP life at the World Cup is all about watching in posh suites removed from the action, with elaborate food offerings that always sound better than they taste. That’s how Katy Perry, Drake and Stan Kroenkes of the world watch the World Cup. Thankfully, Buchanan’s recognizes that a true VIP experience means a close-up look at the best soccer players in the world and the match at the center of everything.

Being closer to the action is the true ultimate perk. There is a reason Timothee Chalamet, Ben Stiller, Chris Rock and Adam Sandler clamor to sit court side at New York Knicks games. Being in an up high box is barely better than watching from a sports bar across the street.

When you’re close, the athleticism, skill and stakes of these matches jump out. So does the camaraderie in the stands.

These World Cup matches may be the only sporting events on earth where people don’t rush for the exits as soon as the action ends. Instead fans at this World Cup have lingered, hanging out in the stands, coming together in the concourse to chant as one, long after the final whistle. It is common for the stadium to still be half filled a good half hour after the match. And stadiums are not close to cleared out a good hour after the final whistles. This only happens — and is allowed to happen — at the World Cup.

The trend is sure to continue through these soccer superpower semifinals — Spain vs. France in Arlington on Tuesday and England vs. Argentina on Wednesday in Atlanta — and the World Cup Final in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon. Many people just don’t want their World Cup experience to end.

A real camaraderie accompanies these matches, with winning fans now routinely consoling losing fans, after high intensity, high anxiety matches. Somehow that often toxic vitriol that can accompany world class soccer seems to be no where to be found around this North American World Cup.

Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker tries to comfort a distraught Japan player after Brazil’s stunning stoppage time goal sends Brazil into Round of 16 and ends Japan’s World Cup. The favorites survive and move on. Houston gets one of the best matches of the World Cup in its first… https://t.co/arzOAyujZW pic.twitter.com/XjJKDPgW6B — Chris Baldwin (@ChrisYBaldwin) June 29, 2026

Soccer hooliganism has taken a holiday during this soon-to-be 104 match, 39 day extravaganza.

The Buchanita fits in with this spirit. This is a drink geared towards the chill, even if you’re sipping it while you watch a tense match that has everyone on their feet and not using their seats. (Actually sitting down is very optional at this World Cup.) Even if you’re a celebrity.

Though Chris Rock and Woody definitely sat for their epic nosh.

A World Cup Drink

Want to make your own World Cup cocktail. The Buchanita is one of the simplest drinks you could ever make. All one needs is Scotch whisky, four ounces of pineapple juice and a pineapple leaf for garnish (presentation matters).

— Combine Buchanan’s 12-year-old whisky and fresh pineapple juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake well.

— Pour the foamy result into a lowball glass over fresh ice for a truly refined drink experience. (You’ll have to settle for a plastic souvenir cup in the stadium in most cases.)

— Garnish to finish.

This is a World Cup worth savoring, no matter how you’re watching it.