How to Have a VIP Experience at the World Cup in Arlington — Luxury Suites, Fine Dining, and Elevated Hospitality

The Pitchside Lounge places guests closest to the field with premium sideline seating, cocktails, and hospitality service throughout the match. (Courtesy)

Paul Caine: “One of the most exciting parts of hospitality is creating a sense of place, and Dallas has an incredible culinary and entertainment culture to showcase." Courtesy

Dallas Stadium in Arlington — FIFA’s tournament name for AT&T Stadium — will host nine matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, more than any other North American venue. (Courtesy)

From private suites overlooking the pitch to expansive hospitality lounges with catered dining and champagne service, FIFA’s hospitality offerings range from intimate suite experiences for private groups to large shared lounges and hospitality villages designed for fans seeking a more elevated way to experience the tournament. (Courtesy)

With nine matches slated for Dallas Stadium — FIFA’s name for AT&T Stadium during the tournament — North Texas will host more World Cup games than any other city in North America. Tickets for matches beginning June 14 currently range from several hundred to several thousand dollars.

To help meet the growing demand for luxury experiences surrounding the tournament, On Location, FIFA’s official hospitality provider, is overseeing premium suites, lounges, and VIP experiences at Dallas Stadium.

Paul Caine, president of On Location, says in a release that his group is “creating hospitality experiences that reflect the energy, culture, and personality of North Texas while also meeting the expectations of a truly global audience. Dallas has become one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the world, and this tournament is an opportunity to showcase that on an international stage.”

On Location is bringing a luxury side to the tournament — one centered on hospitality lounges, fine dining, and concierge-level service. These are the packages elevating the World Cup experience as the world descends on North Texas:

Inside the World Cup’s Luxury Hospitality Experiences at Dallas Stadium

From private suites overlooking the pitch to expansive hospitality lounges with catered dining and champagne service, FIFA’s offerings range from intimate suite experiences for private groups to large, shared lounges and hospitality villages designed for fans seeking a more elevated way to experience the tournament. Some spaces prioritize privacy and concierge-style service, while others lean into a lively social atmosphere with premium food, cocktails, and direct access to the seating bowl at Dallas Stadium.

Caine says that “guests will experience curated food and beverage programs, live entertainment, premium amenities, and spaces intentionally designed to bring people together before and after matches.”

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Official pricing for many premium hospitality experiences is not publicly listed online, and costs vary by match, venue, package type, and availability. Reporting from Sports Business Journal lists four-match hospitality packages starting at $5,300 per person, while top-tier access for six matches reaches $73,200 per guest. At Dallas Stadium, On Location is offering four primary hospitality tiers.

Pitchside Lounge — Premium sideline seating closest to the field with champagne service, cocktails, and hospitality access before, during, and after the match.

VIP — Elevated sideline seating paired with upscale hospitality lounges, refreshments, and dedicated guest services.

Trophy Lounge — Prime seating with shared hospitality spaces, drinks, and a more comfort-focused premium experience.

Champions Club — A shared suite-style experience featuring curated menus, lounge seating, and a more social atmosphere.

Hospitality pricing at Dallas Stadium climbs quickly depending on the match and level of access. Suites for the June 14 Netherlands vs. Japan match at Dallas Stadium range from about $45,900 to $147,600, depending on location and group size, with packages including up to 41 tickets plus food and beverage service. Luxury private rooms for the July 14 semifinal match at Dallas Stadium are already commanding staggering prices. Some private packages with 17 or 18 tickets are listed at roughly $200,000.

A Focus on Premium Dining and Entertainment Experiences

Food and hospitality are expected to play a major role in the premium World Cup experience at Dallas Stadium. Paul Caine says the company plans to lean heavily into Texas-inspired dining and entertainment concepts throughout the tournament.

“One of the most exciting parts of hospitality is creating a sense of place, and Dallas has an incredible culinary and entertainment culture to showcase,” Caine says. “You’ll absolutely see influences from Texas barbecue, elevated regional cuisine, and locally inspired hospitality concepts woven throughout the experience.”

The global nature of the FIFA World Cup changes everything, he says, adding that each fan base creates a different atmosphere inside the stadium.

“This isn’t simply about attending a game. It’s about participating in one of the biggest global events of our lifetime.”

And if watch parties are more your pace, catch up on our guides to the best World Cup watch parties and viewing destinations across Dallas and Fort Worth.