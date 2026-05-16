The Best World Cup Events and Watch Parties in Fort Worth

Fort Worth’s new distillery is hosting a full summer lineup of international soccer watch parties throughout June and July, featuring big screens, rotating food trucks, craft cocktails, and a full bar centered around Blue Flag’s spirits lineup. (Courtesy)

Arlington’s popular pan-Asian restaurant is extending its hours and rolling out a special FIFA patio menu from June 1 through July 21. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Fort Worth’s Crescent Hotel has two months of programming lined up and a special hotel bundle for visitors for the World Cup. (Courtesy)

The FIFA 2026 World Cup is only weeks away, and Fort Worth’s hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues are preparing to welcome visitors through themed events and watch parties. Choctaw Casinos & Resorts is organizing dozens of World Cup events throughout North Texas as a 2026 Host City Supporter, so we caught up with Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Erica Kosemund for details.

The chief brand officer tells us the destinations, including Frankie’s Downtown in Dallas and Cosm in The Colony, were chosen to “match our energy and also places where people were already planning to gather, where we could elevate their experience. We’ll have a Choctaw Football Club at Texas Live! and another at [Frisco’s] Rollertown Beerworks. We’re working to bring the energy of the games to different parts of the Metroplex and up to the casino.”

Plenty of local hotels, music halls, and venues will be hosting their own themed events throughout Tarrant County. These are the best local places to watch it all unfold in Fort Worth.

Crescent Hotel Fort Worth to Host Fanzone ’26

3300 Camp Bowie Boulevard

Fort Worth’s Crescent Hotel has two months of programming lined up and a special hotel bundle for visitors. The Fanzone ’26 experience runs from June through July at The Circle Bar, where themed decor, special food and beverage offerings, and live music promise to transform the lavish restaurant space into an elevated watch party experience. Visitors to the World Cup can enjoy the Fan Zone Experience, which offers 10% off accommodations and a $50 food and beverage credit. A stay here also means easy access to one of the best spas in Cowtown.

The Fort Worth Stockyards

131 E Exchange Avenue

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Not one to buck an opportunity, the Cowtown Coliseum is hosting a Western sports event every day during the World Cup tournament. The 46 events scheduled over 39 days include the Stockyards Championship Rodeo, PBR Stockyards Showcase, and special events like the Cowboy Cup Barrel Race on June 15. Billy Bob’s Texas will feature daily soccer match screenings paired with afternoon singer-songwriter performances. Unique Texas activations, including the Wild Knox Branding Bar, are also planned throughout the tournament.

Hotel Drover is celebrating its fifth anniversary with special offers on select dates. World Cup visitors and locals alike are expected to gather at The Backyard Unplugged, the hotel’s live music series held throughout the year. Summer dates include June 26 and July 25, with live music, themed nights, and plentiful cocktails.

Buffalo Bros

3015 South University Drive

Buffalo Bros is planning an extensive lineup of FIFA World Cup 2026 watch parties throughout the tournament, complete with big screens, full game audio for featured matches, drink specials, and special game-day dishes. The TCU-area destination plans to show all 104 World Cup matches, with featured events for Team USA games and knockout-round action, including premium seating and VIP packages for major matchups. Ticketed events will offer general admission, premium access, VIP seating, and group packages.

The Vault at Blue Flag Distillery

701 Galveston Avenue

Fort Worth’s new distillery is hosting a full summer lineup of international soccer watch parties throughout June and July, featuring big screens, rotating food trucks, craft cocktails, and a full bar centered around Blue Flag’s spirits lineup. The Near Southside venue plans to show major FIFA 2026 matches, including the USA, Mexico, Argentina, England, and knockout-round games. Enjoy a spirited day of sports and the chance to try their popular American Single Malt Whiskey.

Rex’s Bar & Grill

1501 South University Drive

Rex’s Bar & Grill is hosting one of Fort Worth’s most ambitious World Cup viewing programs, with plans for 104 themed watch parties representing every nation in the tournament. The TCU-area sports bar will feature more than 50 TVs, country-specific events, giveaways, and optional all-you-can-eat buffet packages with beer and wine during select matches. Owner Rex Benson says the concept expanded from a Team Japan watch party into a tournament-long celebration aimed at welcoming both locals and international visitors.

Soy Cowboy

888 Nolan Ryan Expressway, Suite A

Arlington’s popular pan-Asian restaurant is extending its hours and rolling out a special FIFA patio menu from June 1 through July 21. Tournament offerings will include pork gyoza, lobster wontons, Wagyu beef yakitori, Korean barbecue ribs, and signature wok dishes designed for match-day crowds. Liquor brand activations and promotional events are also planned throughout the tournament. Reservations on game days are strongly encouraged.

Sundance Square

420 Main Street

Sundance Square Plaza will host a free multi-week World Cup Celebration from June 11 through July 19, with all matches broadcast on large outdoor screens alongside live music, soccer-themed activities, and fan gatherings throughout the tournament. The downtown plaza is expected to become one of Fort Worth’s main World Cup hubs thanks to its central location, walkability, and lively atmosphere.

Texas Live!

1650 East Randol Mill Road

Texas Live! is going all in on FIFA 2026 programming with large-scale watch parties, concerts, DJs, and themed match-day events tied to the World Cup. The entertainment district plans to show matches across 122 screens, including its massive 100-foot display inside Live! Arena, while also hosting live music performances, crowd games, fan challenges, themed cocktails, and late-night afterparties throughout the tournament.

Don’t forget to read up on our list of Dallas-based World Cup watch parties as well.