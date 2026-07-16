Your PaperCity Account
Culture / Sporting Life

Jerry World Wows Prove It Should Be Hosting the World Cup Final Over Uninspiring New Jersey —Jerry Jones Somehow Channels the Astrodome’s Innovative Spirit

Texas Remains Where the True Stadium Marvels Happen, Roy Hofheinz Would Be Proud

By //

1/0
Jerry Jones' beloved stadium dominated this supersized World Cup.

Jerry Jones' beloved stadium dominated this supersized World Cup.

The super semifinal between Spain and France only proved that the World Cup final should be in Jerry World.

The super semifinal between Spain and France only proved that the World Cup final should be in Jerry World.

The electric 2-2 tie between Japan and Netherlands in Arlington's Dallas Stadium is one of the best games of the early World Cup.

The electric 2-2 tie between Japan and Netherlands in Arlington's Dallas Stadium is one of the best games of the early World Cup.

Dallas Stadium actually may not be in Dallas, but Jerry World is winning the World Cup.

Dallas Stadium actually may not be in Dallas, but Jerry World is winning the World Cup.

The 2026 World Cup is heading to Houston and Dallas.

The 2026 World Cup is here and both Houston and Dallas are in the spotlight.

Jerry World is proving to be the best stage in this whole supersized 2026 World Cup.

Jerry World is proving to be the best stage in this whole supersized 2026 World Cup.

The FIFA World Cup's presence in Houston means more to H-Town than even Dallas. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

The FIFA World Cup's presence in Houston means more to H-Town than even Dallas. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

Jerry Jones gave up his suite for the FIFA overlords who’ve never lifted themselves up by their bootstraps like a Texas oil tycoon. Jones ended up getting booed (no doubt by Cowboys fans) in the one World Cup match he attended too. It should be no surprise to anyone that the 83-year-0ld Jones is not much of a soccer guy, but good luck to FIFA president Gianni Infantino in ever matching Jones’ unforgettable Landman cameo.

Suite loss, boos and soccer guys aside, Jerry Jones is one of the big winners of this World Cup. Because Jerry World dominated.

Jones’ sometimes American mocked vision of a super stadium turned into this World Cup’s grandest stage. No other venue could match Jerry World. And more and more are jumping onto the reality that Arlington. . . er Dallas Stadium. . . should have been chosen to host Sunday’s World Cup final instead of New Jersey.

The home of the Cowboys provided the best playing conditions in this World Cup, from Japan and the Netherlands’ thrilling 2-2 tie in the Arlington Cup opener all the way through Spain’s 2-0 defeat of fellow soccer superpower France in Tuesday’s epic semifinal. No stadium hosted more consistently exciting matches. Only the Atlanta Falcons’ 2017-built NFL palace came close, capped by Lionel Messi and Argentina’s thrilling comeback against a turtling England in the other, admittedly more exciting World Cup semifinal.

And people left Atlanta Stadium talking about the cheap food (by stadium standards) more than anything else before that colossal semi. Fans left Dallas Stadium (as nonsensical as that FIFA-mandated name is) buzzing over the entire experience. That’s because no stadium offered a more consistent stage of excellence.

Certainly not MetLife Stadium, the hulking impersonal outdoor stadium that already seems like a relic of the past in the swamps of East Rutherford, New Jersey and the shadow of the American Dream Mall debacle. FIFA picked this place to host the final because it wanted to be able to say its championship was being contested in New York (even though it’s not).

MetLife hasn’t lived up its proximity to Manhattan (just a $105 NJ Transit train ride away!) in this World Cup. It’s been a hot or rainy mess (and sometimes both) with an inconsistent grass pitch that’s almost made some matches a chore.

World Cup Dallas Stadium Spain France
The super semifinal between Spain and France only proved that the World Cup final should be in Jerry World.

It turns out playing inside in climate controlled conditions makes for much better soccer in an American summer. In fact, the only stadiums that can compete with Jerry World in this World Cup are the Atlanta Falcons’ even newer indoor NFL Stadium and Los Angeles’ largely indoor showcase SoFi Stadium. Houston’s NRG Stadium also comported itself very well in this Cup, but it did not draw the same quality of matches as the other three climate shielded marvels.

Considering that Houston and Roy Hofheinz came up with the world’s first indoor stadium — the still iconic (and largely abandoned) Astrodome — it’s only fitting that the best of these new era indoor wonders is another Texas marvel. It’s AT&T Stadium. . . er Dallas Stadium. . . for the World Cup win.

Texas Innovation and a Potential New Jersey World Cup Final Bumble

Putting $350 million into the home of the Cowboys (that’s a big check even by Texas standards) to make it even more World Cup ready certainly made a difference. Even whining French coach Didier Deschamps could not complain about the pitch in North Texas. It may have been the only thing Deschamps did not moan about after France’s 2-0 loss in the semifinal

It’s hard to dispute perfection. It should be no surprise that it turns out the all natural Kentucky bluegrass field mandated by FIFA thrives, holds up and looks sublime in both North Texas and Houston’s indoor stadiums. This is the home of the Astrodome innovation. Of course Texans can keep real grass alive under a closed roof and make it look and perform much better than the grounds crews in places like MetLife Stadium, Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia Stadium) and Arrowhead (Kansas City Stadium) can in its natural outdoor habitat.

Texas innovators with a World Cup budget can out perform anyone.

Will Messi Or Lamine Yamal Be Undone By a Subpar Field?

If the home of Eli Manning does not produce a world class final on Sunday, if Messi or 19-year-old Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal are stymied at all by a subpar pitch, the calls already first guessing the decision to bypass one of the climate-controlled indoor wonder stadiums for New Jersey’s Manhattan claiming will reach a crescendo.

It’s like having a McLaren 750S Spider and deciding to take a Toyota Corolla out for a spin on the race track instead. There is a time and a place for a Corolla. But the World Cup Final is not it.

Lionel Messi makes any World Cup match he plays in a must-watch at this point.
Lionel Messi makes any World Cup match he plays in a must-watch at this point.

The World Cup semifinals got the best stadiums in the world in Dallas and Atlanta’s NFL palaces. Now the final goes to a blah stadium that no one’s ever really loved. The beautiful game has something else it needs to rise above in its grand finale.

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  4. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations
  5. Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - World Cup 2026
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Elevate Confidence
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3333 Asbury Glen Court
The Falls at Imperial Oaks
FOR SALE

3333 Asbury Glen Court
Spring, TX

$365,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3333 Asbury Glen Court
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
8522 Westview Drive
Spring Oaks | Co-list: Gary Owens
FOR SALE

8522 Westview Drive
Houston, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
8522 Westview Drive
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
5411 Yarwell Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5411 Yarwell Drive
Houston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5411 Yarwell Drive
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$398,500 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$399,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
3810 Saratoga Drive
Inwood Pines
FOR SALE

3810 Saratoga Drive
Houston, TX

$332,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
3810 Saratoga Drive
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$344,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
5019 Kinglet Street
Westbury
FOR SALE

5019 Kinglet Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5019 Kinglet Street
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$367,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
134 Park Laureate Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

134 Park Laureate Drive
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
134 Park Laureate Drive
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$714,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X