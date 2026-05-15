How The Woodlands Is Getting In On the World Cup Action — Soccer In the Park, Stadium Shuttles and Resort Watch Parties

Margaritaville Lake Resort Lake Conroe will host watch parties for soccer matches, and the City of Conroe offers a convenient shuttle for fans with tickets. (Photo courtesy of Margaritaville)

There will be 10 skills stations at Town Green Park during the two-day soccer event. (Photo courtesy of Fútbol Live)

Town Green Park will host a soccer fan fest on July 18 and 19 featuring a watch party, soccer skills contests and more. (Photo courtesy of Fútbol Live)

Fútbol Live will have several skills challenges for adults and kids alike at Town Green Park on July 18 and 19. (Photo courtesy of Fútbol Live)

With the World Cup hoopla about to shift into overdrive with the first Cup match in Houston set for June 14th, The Woodlands and Montgomery County are getting into the action on the pitch and off. Everything from soccer skills challenges and watch parties to easy rides to NRG Stadium (re-dubbed Houston Stadium by FIFA decree during the tournament) for the seven matches that will be played there is on tap.

These are the Best Ways to Celebrate The World Cup In The Woodlands:

Two-Day Festival at Town Green Park

You can catch the World Cup’s third place game and the championship final at Town Green Park in The Woodlands on Saturday, July 18 (the third place game day) and Sunday, July 19 (the final). Both matches will kickoff at 3 pm. But this Town Green extravaganza is about even more than that.

The two-day festival blends soccer culture and community experiences. Town Green Park will feature watch parties, food and beverage booths, interactive experiences, a DJ and more.

A skills area also will feature several stations where adults and kids can show off their footwork.

The event is set to benefit the YMCA of Greater Houston. Community impact initiatives will focus on youth participation, family engagement and helping more kids access YMCA programs.

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Fútbol Live executive producer Roy Austin said the goal is to help send 500 kids to summer camps.

Tickets are available for one or both days, and kids under 10 get in free. VIP tickets include access to a VIP bar, seating and premium viewing areas. The festival will run from 11 am to 8 pm on both Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19.

For more information, go here.

Lakeside Watch Parties at Margaritaville

Margaritaville Lake Resort at Lake Conroe will host World Cup watch parties, live music, themed events and island-inspired food and drinks.

This is a chance to enjoy the energy of World Cup season without giving up the comfort of a lakeside resort escape. If you’re staying at the resort and have a ticket to one of the matches, the City of Conroe Park and Ride Soccer Shuttle offers an easy trip to the match or to the free Houston Fan Festival.

The Woodlands Soccer Shuttle

Did you score tickets to a World Cup match in Houston? The Soccer Shuttle from The Woodlands can help you avoid the stress of driving and what will be exorbitant parking fees.

The shuttle offers round-trip service from The Woodlands directly to Houston Stadium — better known to locals as NRG Stadium when FIFA isn’t looking.

Fans can focus on match day excitement instead of traffic. Book a reservation for the soccer shuttle here.