A Nashville-Based Luxury Pet Hotel Opens Its First Texas Location in Dallas

I have a regal black Standard Poodle named Tippi, and being a poodle owner is my entire personality. I spare no expense when it comes to my canine daughter. A standing appointment at the salon every four weeks for her $200 Miami haircut. A fresh food subscription from The Farmer’s Dog for her sensitive tummy. There’s no question — I spoil my dog. Dallas, it turns out, is the perfect place for Tippi and I to call home.

In 2024, Zillow and BARK conducted a study that analyzed where dogs live their best lives. Unsurprisingly, Texas cities claimed the top three spots nationwide, with Dallas declared as America’s “most dog-obsessed city.”

When I travel out of town, I want to know that my beloved pet is happy, comfortable, and in the safest environment possible.

Enter Yardstick, a pet hotel that is elevating boutique dog hospitality. Yardstick opens its first Texas location in the Dallas Design District tomorrow. Just in time for summer travels, a second Dallas location will open in Lakewood in May.

Building on the success of three celebrated Nashville locations, the founders of Yardstick identified Dallas as the perfect next city for their thriving concept.

“We’re beyond excited to bring Yardstick’s unique approach to dog hospitality to Dallas,” says Dave Atkins, co-founder & CEO of Yardstick in a release. “The city’s deep love for dogs and vibrant, creative community make it the perfect place for us to expand. We designed every element of Yardstick to prioritize the comfort, safety, and happiness of our four-legged guests, and we can’t wait to support Dallas parents in need of reliable pet care.”

Delivering “an intimate and stress-free experience in an elevated environment,” Yardstick’s thoughtfully designed space includes a sofa lounge, padded playroom floors (for impact resistance while romping around), turfed play yards (with protection from the elements), and premium air quality controls.

Please note that Yardstick also offers a curated room service menu that includes the perennial favorite, a puppuccino, as well as “industry-leading treats.” (There’s nothing more Pavlovian than the way Tippi licks her chops the second I pull into a Starbucks drive-thru.)

From “individualized enrichment activities” to group play sessions during the day (with the dogs split by size), Yardstick aims to create a home-away-from-home for your pup. Trained “hosts” even supervise the “guests” overnight.

During the night, pups snooze in custom-built spacious suites designed for maximum comfort and minimal sound. This attention to sound reduction (ensuring a peaceful night’s sleep for even the most sensitive dogs) sets Yardstick apart. Before pick-up, you can also arrange for your pup to receive a s(paw) day.

Welcome to Dallas, Yardstick. If you haven’t already heard, we’re kind of obsessed with dogs.

Yardstick Dallas Design District, located at 2222 Irving Boulevard, opens on Thursday, February 6. Tours and boarding reservations may be booked online.