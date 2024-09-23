Yusei Kikuchi Shares a Sweet Moment With His Wife, Ronel Blanco Shows Astros Dad Moves & Astros Wives Welcome All — Inside Houston’s Winning, Giving Culture

Rumi Kikuchi and Son
Nancy and Mauricio Dubon 1
Reagan Bregman
Kyle Tucker
Houston Astros Ronel Blanco blanked the Toronto Blue Jays allowing no hits and no runs in 9 shutout innings. It was the 17th no-hitter in team history, at Minute Maid Park, April 1, 2024
Maria Hader
Pamela Espada and daughters
Kendall Graveman and Kids
Kara McCullers
Dana and Casandra Brown
Julia Morales
Kat Pressly
Nancy and Mauricio Dubon 2
The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers behind the walk-off 9th inning home run y Alex Bergman, and hits by Yainer Diaz, at Minute Maid Park, Saturday July 27, 2024.
Joe Espada
Josh and Maria Hader
Rumi Kikuchi and son 2
01
17

Rumi Kikuchi found her son Leo joining her on the runway as her Astros pitcher husband Yusei Kikuchi cheered them on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

02
17

The pregnant Nancy Dubon got a big kiss from Mauricio Dubon at the end of the fashion runway. (Courtesy Astros)

03
17

Reagan Bregman picked a dream dress from Tootsies and struck a pose at the Astros Foundation luncheon and fashion show. (Courtesy Astros)

04
17

Kyle Tucker enthusiastically cheered on his wife Samantha at the Astros Foundation luncheon and fashion show. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

05
17

Ronel Blanco lifted his cap to salute God after his unlikely no hitter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

06
17

Maria Hader commanded the runway as her husband — Astros closer Josh Hader — cheered her on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

07
17

Pamela Espada and her daughters Eliana and Viviana walked the runway as proud dad Astros manager Joe Espada cheered them on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

08
17

Kendall Graveman is just one of the Astros dads who took care of the kids while their wives hit the runway. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

09
17

Kara McCullers is one of the longest-standing Astros wives and she's helped built a culture that welcomes everyone in. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

10
17

Astros general manager Dana Brown greeted his wife Cassandra Brown at the end of the runway. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

11
17

Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales ran the show with her usual grace and charm. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

12
17

Kat Pressly has become a runway veteran, one who brings plenty of confidence. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

13
17

Mauricio and Nancy Dubon are expecting their first child. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

14
17

Ronel Blanco has been a revelation for the Houston Astros pitching staff. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
17

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada cheers on his girls. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

16
17

Maria Hader met Josh Hader during his first stint with the Houston Astros organization. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

17
17

Rumi Kikuchi and her son Leo charmed the crowd at the Astros Foundation fashion show and luncheon. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

Rumi Kikuchi and Son
Nancy and Mauricio Dubon 1
Reagan Bregman
Kyle Tucker
Houston Astros Ronel Blanco blanked the Toronto Blue Jays allowing no hits and no runs in 9 shutout innings. It was the 17th no-hitter in team history, at Minute Maid Park, April 1, 2024
Maria Hader
Pamela Espada and daughters
Kendall Graveman and Kids
Kara McCullers
Dana and Casandra Brown
Julia Morales
Kat Pressly
Nancy and Mauricio Dubon 2
The Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers behind the walk-off 9th inning home run y Alex Bergman, and hits by Yainer Diaz, at Minute Maid Park, Saturday July 27, 2024.
Joe Espada
Josh and Maria Hader
Rumi Kikuchi and son 2
Culture / Sporting Life

Yusei Kikuchi Shares a Sweet Moment With His Wife, Ronel Blanco Shows Astros Dad Moves & Astros Wives Welcome All — Inside Houston’s Winning, Giving Culture

With the Astros On the Brink Of Another Division Title, This Team's Togetherness Matters and Is No Accident

BY // 09.23.24
Rumi Kikuchi found her son Leo joining her on the runway as her Astros pitcher husband Yusei Kikuchi cheered them on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
The pregnant Nancy Dubon got a big kiss from Mauricio Dubon at the end of the fashion runway. (Courtesy Astros)
Reagan Bregman picked a dream dress from Tootsies and struck a pose at the Astros Foundation luncheon and fashion show. (Courtesy Astros)
Kyle Tucker enthusiastically cheered on his wife Samantha at the Astros Foundation luncheon and fashion show. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Ronel Blanco lifted his cap to salute God after his unlikely no hitter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Maria Hader commanded the runway as her husband — Astros closer Josh Hader — cheered her on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Pamela Espada and her daughters Eliana and Viviana walked the runway as proud dad Astros manager Joe Espada cheered them on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Kendall Graveman is just one of the Astros dads who took care of the kids while their wives hit the runway. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Kara McCullers is one of the longest-standing Astros wives and she's helped built a culture that welcomes everyone in. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Astros general manager Dana Brown greeted his wife Cassandra Brown at the end of the runway. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales ran the show with her usual grace and charm. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Kat Pressly has become a runway veteran, one who brings plenty of confidence. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Mauricio and Nancy Dubon are expecting their first child. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Ronel Blanco has been a revelation for the Houston Astros pitching staff. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada cheers on his girls. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Maria Hader met Josh Hader during his first stint with the Houston Astros organization. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
Rumi Kikuchi and her son Leo charmed the crowd at the Astros Foundation fashion show and luncheon. (Courtesy Houston Astros)
1
17

Rumi Kikuchi found her son Leo joining her on the runway as her Astros pitcher husband Yusei Kikuchi cheered them on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

2
17

The pregnant Nancy Dubon got a big kiss from Mauricio Dubon at the end of the fashion runway. (Courtesy Astros)

3
17

Reagan Bregman picked a dream dress from Tootsies and struck a pose at the Astros Foundation luncheon and fashion show. (Courtesy Astros)

4
17

Kyle Tucker enthusiastically cheered on his wife Samantha at the Astros Foundation luncheon and fashion show. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

5
17

Ronel Blanco lifted his cap to salute God after his unlikely no hitter. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

6
17

Maria Hader commanded the runway as her husband — Astros closer Josh Hader — cheered her on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

7
17

Pamela Espada and her daughters Eliana and Viviana walked the runway as proud dad Astros manager Joe Espada cheered them on. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

8
17

Kendall Graveman is just one of the Astros dads who took care of the kids while their wives hit the runway. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

9
17

Kara McCullers is one of the longest-standing Astros wives and she's helped built a culture that welcomes everyone in. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

10
17

Astros general manager Dana Brown greeted his wife Cassandra Brown at the end of the runway. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

11
17

Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales ran the show with her usual grace and charm. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

12
17

Kat Pressly has become a runway veteran, one who brings plenty of confidence. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

13
17

Mauricio and Nancy Dubon are expecting their first child. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

14
17

Ronel Blanco has been a revelation for the Houston Astros pitching staff. (Photo by F. Carter Smith)

15
17

Houston Astros manager Joe Espada cheers on his girls. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

16
17

Maria Hader met Josh Hader during his first stint with the Houston Astros organization. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

17
17

Rumi Kikuchi and her son Leo charmed the crowd at the Astros Foundation fashion show and luncheon. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

Ronel Blanco bounces his baby daughter on his lap as his toddler daughter buzzes around his legs. Just across the table from Blanco, Yusei Kikuchi wrestles with his squirming 5-year-old son Leo who’s trying to break free from his arms. On this afternoon, these two Houston Astros starting pitchers — the two men who’ve saved an injury-rocked pitching staff in many ways — are just Astros dads.

It is nearly impossible for the parenting load to really ever be equal in a Major League Baseball player relationship. It’s certainly never happening during the season. The demands of the MLB life, the travel and hours required, are too great. But for a few hours on a Friday during the heart of a playoff push, guys like Blanco and Kikuchi can do their part while their wives walk the runway in the Astros Foundation’s charity luncheon and fashion show.

Kikuchi just pitched six innings of one run, nine strikeout ball the night before. Blanco will throw six innings the night after, collecting another win while racking up nine Ks of his own and allowing two runs. These two pitchers — one a battler from the Dominican who didn’t become a full-time starter until after he turned 30, the other a former Japanese phenom turned MLB veteran on his third team who many screamed Dana Brown gave up too much to acquire — are two of the biggest reason the Astros are one win over the Mariners from clinching another division title. But in this moment, these double surprise saviors are both just doting dads, dealing with some adorably energetic kids.

“It’s fun,” Kat Pressly says of the role reversal of the Astros players watching and cheering on their wives this time. “It was really sweet to see them all out there and filming. And they had the flowers — such a cute touch.

“I love turning the tables and having them cheering us on for once.”

These Astros, who can clinch the franchise’s eighth straight playoff appearance with a win over Seattle on Monday night, are built on a foundation of togetherness in many ways. Few teams in any sport are better at integrating new players into the clubhouse, into a culture that’s survived players coming and going with Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and these days Framber Valdez making sure the standards live on.

Astros wives like Kat Pressly, Nina Altuve, Kara McCullers, Reagan Bregman, Nancy Dubon and Samantha Tucker are something of the secret sauce though, extending that togetherness beyond the clubhouse.

“It’s real cool, the community we’ve built around this kind of lifestyle,” Reagan Bregman says. “It’s just very different. There’s a lot of games. They’re late at night. A lot of us have kids. So the community that we’ve built outside of baseball is amazing.”

Reagan Bregman
Reagan Bregman picked a dream dress from Tootsies and struck a pose at the Astros Foundation luncheon and fashion show. (Courtesy Astros)

Charity — and causes that are important to the Astros wives and the Astros dads — becomes another common link. Almost all the Astros more established players have their own foundations with their wives. Kyle Tucker and Samantha Tucker got advice from Lance McCullers and Kara McCullers on how to start theirs. Now Tucker is the Astros’ Roberto Clemente Award nominee for all the Tuckers do for hospice, Sunshine Kids and more. Back in 2016, early in his Astros’ run, Lance McCullers was the team’s Roberto Clemente Award nominee.

This circle of giving extends while drawing teammates closer together.

The Astros’ Uncommonly Close Clubhouse

Every team in professional sports makes some kind of charity push, but with the Astros under Jim Crane it’s more of a foundational pillar, one that new players quickly get drawn into. It’s a way of life with this team, right along with the consistent winning.

“There’s nothing that we can’t ask them,” Paula Harris, the executive director of the Astros Foundation, says. “Make-A-Wish will be here (for the Seattle Mariners series). Kids flying in wanting the opportunity, the families just wanting their kids to smile. Going through some really tough times.

“And I mean this is a busy, busy time. Our guys have their heads on straight. Trying to make sure we get this World Series ring again. But they make time. They never tell us no. When it comes to the kids. When it coms to families. When it comes to putting smiles on people’s faces.”

This is a clubhouse that shares. Whether it’s hitting tips. Good nanny recommendations. Or joy.

“I remember when I first started dating Alex and I was really welcomed onto the team,” Reagan Bregman says. “And that just meant so much to me. Because I was brand new to baseball, and coming into all this, and moving to Houston. So it’s so nice to have people there that can tell you what restaurants to go to. Or where to get your hair done. Or whatever it is.”

Kendall Graveman and Kids
Kendall Graveman is just one of the Astros dads who took care of the kids while their wives hit the runway. (Courtesy Houston Astros)

It can become easier for new Astros like Yusei Kikuchi and reliever Caleb Ferguson to adjust when they know their wives are making friends off the field in their new city. It’s much more fun to have a moment when you have people to share it with.

Rumi Kikuchi certainly has a sweet one during the Astros wives fashion show. The Kikuchi’s energy bolt of a son is lifted onto the end of the runway by dad to greet his mom, but Leo Kikuchi does not just wrap around Rumi in an adorable hug. He joins her for the walk back down the runway, holding her hand and turning back to wave goodbye to his pitcher dad.

Even Chris Rock would appreciate Leo Kikuchi’s sense of comic timing.

“The kids always steal the show,” Kat Pressly says. “He was cracking me up. Waving to everyone. He had his moment. And all the Graveman girls (the young daughters of reliever Kendall Graveman and his wife Victoria) stepped up onto the stage. There were a few. That was really cute.”

These Astros dads help one another too. With Alex Bregman unable to make the fashion show, Astros closer Josh Hader makes sure Reagan Bregman still gets flowers at the end of the runway like the other Astros wives, stepping in to hand them off. Call it another save.

Moments like this make this Champions for Healthy Families Lunch and Fashion Show anything but just another event. They also can bring a close team even closer together. Hader played six seasons in Milwaukee and two in San Diego before signing with Houston as a free agent this offseason. He and his wife Maria are well versed in this MLB life. But they’ve found that playing for the Astros is different.

Closer. More family like.

“This is by far the best that I’ve been on,” Maria Hader says when I ask her about the Astros wives’ camaraderie. “Everyone gets along. Everyone hangs out. Everyone so easily meshes together. And I feel like that’s the same with the guys.

“It’s been a fun season. And I can’t wait to keep it rolling.”

Nancy and Mauricio Dubon 1
The pregnant Nancy Dubon got a big kiss from Mauricio Dubon at the end of the fashion runway. (Courtesy Astros)

On this day, when a pregnant Nancy Dubon walks the runway in a stunning white dress from Tootsies and Astros manager Joe Espada proudly beams while his wife Pamela Espada modeled with the couple’s daughters — middle schooler Eliana and elementary schooler Viviana —it’s about supporting causes that are personal to this women. Causes like autism for the Bregmans and Espadas, Entrusted Houston’s vulnerable families’ assistance for the Dubons, BE A Resource’s work with at-risk kids for the Haders, and Girls Inc. for Kat Pressly.

“So I grew up in Houston,” Kat Pressly says. “So my mom was always on the board of Girls Inc. She was on the board and I’m all about Girl Power, inspiring women. There’s so many amazing causes. My mom really inspired me in the beginning and now I kind of just like followed her lead.”

Tonight, and the October nights to come, it will be about taking care of business on the field. These Astros dads have a mission to do too. With this franchise, it’s all linked together in so many ways. Pushing to help out in the community makes the Astros a stronger, tighter team too.

Being a present dad, finding causes to champion in the community, making time for Make-A-Wish kids with clinch night beckoning does not win games on the field. But it certainly brings these Astros closer together.

For more on the Astros Foundation’s Champions for Healthy Families Lunch and Fashion Show, stayed tuned to PaperCity for legendary society writer Shelby Hodge’s full social article on event. For more of Chris Baldwin’s regular Astros coverage, bookmark this page. Follow Baldwin on Twitter here.

Experience cutting-edge red light therapy and infrared recovery.

DISCOVER MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5415 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5415 Newcastle Street
1409 Pine Chase Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1409 Pine Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$1,980,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Pine Chase Drive
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Balmoral
FOR SALE

15215 Westburn Loch Drive
Humble, TX

$414,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
15215 Westburn Loch Drive
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5 Rip Van Winkle Lane
713 Somerset Commons Lane
Somerset Green | Co-list: Melinda Gordon
FOR SALE

713 Somerset Commons Lane
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
713 Somerset Commons Lane
12506 Castlestone Drive
Crossroads Park
FOR SALE

12506 Castlestone Drive
Houston, TX

$359,900 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12506 Castlestone Drive
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
3703 Fox Creek Court
Harmony Village, Spring
FOR SALE

3703 Fox Creek Court
Spring, TX

$440,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
3703 Fox Creek Court
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5326 De Milo Drive
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

5326 De Milo Drive
Houston, TX

$449,000 Learn More about this property
Amanda Cruser
This property is listed by: Amanda Cruser (713) 594-5201 Email Realtor
5326 De Milo Drive
2902 Chenevert Street #B
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2902 Chenevert Street #B
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2902 Chenevert Street #B
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
2710 N Sabine Street #111
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

2710 N Sabine Street #111
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2710 N Sabine Street #111
7226 Glenbank Way
Sheffield, Co-list: Shelby Matthews
FOR SALE

7226 Glenbank Way
Houston, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
7226 Glenbank Way
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
606 Marshall Street #B14
Montrose
FOR SALE

606 Marshall Street #B14
Houston, TX

$165,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
606 Marshall Street #B14
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
8006 Clearwater Crossing
Fall Creek
FOR SALE

8006 Clearwater Crossing
Humble, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
8006 Clearwater Crossing
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$468,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1108 Oakmont Glen Court
Houston, TX

$420,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1108 Oakmont Glen Court
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$449,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,100,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

3207 Coral Ridge Drive
League City, TX

$385,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
3207 Coral Ridge Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$299,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Medical Center Area
FOR SALE

2626 Holly Hall Street #606
Houston, TX

$105,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
2626 Holly Hall Street #606
3834 Marlowe Street
West University
FOR SALE

3834 Marlowe Street
West University Place, TX

$2,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3834 Marlowe Street
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$174,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5005 Chestnut Street
Bellaire, TX

$900,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5005 Chestnut Street
5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5413 Newcastle Street
Bellaire, TX

$765,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
5413 Newcastle Street
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X