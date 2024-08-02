Dallas on the Market — A Bluffview Beauty With a Sauna, Tornado Room, Wine Room, and a Dog Room
A David Stocker Custom Masterpiece That Quite Literally Has It AllBY Caitlin Clark // 08.02.24
8404 Swananoah Road, designed by Dallas architect David Stocker, just hit the market in Bluffview.
The 7,600-square-foot beauty in Bluffview has fit nearly every possible modern amenity onto its .5-acre lot.
A concrete courtyard behind the privacy wall.
The glass-walled entryway in the modern Bluffview home.
The living area with polished concrete floors.
An open concept leads into the chef's kitchen.
A built-in refrigerator keep things streamlined in the chef's kitchen.
A sun-drenched dining nook.
Vaulted ceilings in the dining room.
A wet bar and temperature-controlled wine room.
The walk-in temperature-controlled wine room.
A mudroom and butler's pantry.
A pretty powder room.
One of three laundry areas.
A bedroom in the Bluffview custom build designed by David Stocker.
A bathroom in the Bluffview custom build designed by David Stocker.
The dog room off the backyard in a custom build.
The primary suite of David Stocker's custom build in Bluffview.
The primary suite of David Stocker's custom build in Bluffview.
The primary bathroom suite of David Stocker's custom build in Bluffview.
The primary bathroom suite of David Stocker's custom build in Bluffview.
An infrared sauna and steam shower at home.
A covered back patio with gas grill.
The manicured backyard features a 360-square-foot cabana.
Many a Dallas residential real estate listing will claim to “have it all,” but for my money, few rarely deliver. A recent exception to this rule, however, is 8404 Swananoah Road. The 7,600-square-foot beauty in Bluffview has fit nearly every possible modern amenity onto its .5-acre lot. Things like Lutron lighting, phantom screens, and top-of-the-line appliances in the chef’s kitchen seem standard by comparison. (Though this home has those too, naturally.)
A custom design by top Dallas architect David Stocker, the new build by Faulkner Perrin is a labyrinth (with a great flow) of luxe finishes. Tucked behind a striking privacy wall, a glass-walled entryway opens onto an expansive living and kitchen area with gleaming floors of polished concrete. Hocker’s design is as thoughtful as always (revisit his timeless Highland Park hacienda that was featured in our pages last year), but the real differentiator at this Bluffview home is its staggering list of amenities.
There’s the temperature-controlled wine room — a slick, walk-in situation stationed right off the wet bar. A butler’s pantry is combined with a massive mudroom to keep things tidy. There’s a dog room off the backyard (which also has a dog run) complete with appropriately canine-themed wallpaper. A tornado room (an increasingly desirable addition, sadly) is enforced with full steel. There are three laundry spaces and a three-car garage (oversized of course). The primary bathroom is genuinely spa-like with its large infrared sauna and steam shower. The only thing it’s missing a pool — though there is a 360-square-foot cabana.
The next time I see a real estate listing claim to “truly have it all,” these are the parameters I will judge it by. Knowing the quality of Dallas new builds and builders, a few homes could certainly rise to the occasion. For the rest, good luck, babe.
8404 Swananoah Road is listed for $5,899,000 with Lauren Haley of Compass Real Estate.