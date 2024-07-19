Dallas on the Market: Brittany Cobb’s Layered, Lovely West Highland Park Townhome

One of three bedrooms in the townhome.

One of three bedrooms in the townhome.

The primary features an array of headwear, a nod to the Flea Style hat bar.

Flea markets and Cobb's own Flea Style store were the main sources of furnishings and decor.

Brittany Cobb knows how to craft interiors with character. The Dallas entrepreneur behind Flea Style (which just debuted a new boutique in Nashville’s popular 12 South neighborhood) is a master of the high–low mix, layering past homes and retail spaces with conversation-starting pieces, antiques, artisanal textiles, and the occasional HomeGoods score. Her latest project, a three-bedroom townhome in West Highland Park that just hit the real estate market for $895,000, is a perfect example of her cool, eclectic eye.

Situated in West Highland Park’s “French Streets” (the aptly nicknamed avenues — Bordeaux, Lorraine, and Versailles — between the Tollway and Preston Road), 3851 South Versailles underwent a head-to-toe makeover after Cobb purchased the home. The transformation is evident from the curb, where 3851’s white-painted, wisteria-draped facade stands out from its more subdued neighbors.

Vintage lighting, richly painted cabinets, statement wallpaper, and ceramic tiles adorn the jewel box interiors of the 1970s Dallas townhome. Every space is distinct, but a glamorous bar area is a knockout. “It’s a total party!” Cobb notes.

Now that the home is officially listed with Carrie Himmel of Compass Real Estate, PaperCity spoke with Cobb about her townhome’s striking transformation, her go-to Dallas design sources, and the room she loves the most.

PaperCity: What first appealed to you about the home?

Brittany Cobb: Besides the amazing location, I wanted a lock-and-leave place that oozed charm and function. This place had all that and more! Being from California, outdoor space is important to me. The front courtyard was so charming from the vintage iron gate to the established plants and beautiful leaded beveled diamond front door surround. Inside, the layout was so unique, the living room bookcases were so stylish, and the primary bedroom was so much bigger than expected.

What renovations did you do to the home?

I painted every inch, added fun wallpaper in a couple of spots, changed the carpet, and updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities. I tiled the kitchen floor to the ceiling and put in quartz countertops. I also added unique new and vintage lighting throughout to add some extra style. The exterior was a focal point for me; I painted the entire home white as well as added shutters and window boxes, striped awnings, and a big wood pergola in the courtyard that I wrapped with wisteria.

The materials are stunning. Can you share more about some of the statement makers?

The primary bedroom vintage chandelier is from Southern California and is classic Hollywood Regency style. The entry and mudroom lights are beautiful pendants from Anthropologie. The wallpapers are neutral colors (all tan and white) but the palm and marbleized patterns add some eye-popping interest. My favorite lights in the house are the brass and frosted globe pendants in the bar. They’re so fun and make the cool space shine.

What are some of your favorite sources for things like furniture, decor, and art?

I love shopping a wide range of resources to create an eclectic, layered look. Flea markets and my Flea Style stores are the main sources. I also love HomeGoods, Wayfair, Arteriors Outlet, CB2, and consignment stores and vintage shops along Riverfront Blvd. (Lulu B’s and Benny Jack Antiques are go-tos).

Loving the wine/bar room. Can you tell us more about that space?

The unique pie-shaped space made it a fun design opportunity to get funky. I painted the cabinets a rich avocado green color and added a golden marbleized wallpaper. Aged brass pendants and hardware brought some glitz and glam. My favorite detail is the natural grass-cloth ceiling.

What has been your favorite space in the home?

By far my favorite space is the living room. I love the sunken layout, parquet wood floors, generous built-in cabinets, and oversized wood-burning fireplace. I added old French wrought iron panels on the windows so when you sit in the space and look out, you have pretty views beyond the charming courtyard.