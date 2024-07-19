Dallas on the Market: Brittany Cobb’s Layered, Lovely West Highland Park Townhome

brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 1
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 2
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 4
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 3
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 5
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 6
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 8
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 9
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 10
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 11
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 12
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 13
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 14
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 15
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 16
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 17
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 18
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 19
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 20
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 21
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 22
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 23
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 24
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 25
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 26
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 27
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 28
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 29
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 30
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 31
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 32
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 34
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 35
01
33

3851 South Versailles Avenue is a standout in West Highland Park.

02
33

03
33

The lush front courtyard was a major selling point for Brittany Cobb, a California native.

04
33

The lush front courtyard was a major selling point for Brittany Cobb, a California native.

05
33

The leaded beveled diamond front door was painted an inky black.

06
33

A welcome entrance on South Versailles.

07
33

The entryway leads to the second level.

08
33

The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.

09
33

The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.

10
33

The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.

11
33

The wine bar got a groovy makeover from the Flea Style founder.

12
33

A clean-lined modern powder room.

13
33

An office area with palm-patterned wallpaper/

14
33

Flea markets and Cobb's own Flea Style store were the main sources of furnishings and decor.

15
33

Cobb retiled the kitchen and added a sunny banquette.

16
33

Another look at the kitchen dining nook.

17
33

Cobb also installed new quartz countertops in the kitchen.

18
33

Cobb also installed new quartz countertops in the kitchen.

19
33

The mudroom features a pendant from Anthropologie.

20
33

Cobb's layered decor at the top of the second-floor stairwell.

21
33

Cobb's layered decor at the top of the second-floor stairwell.

22
33

The primary bedroom features new carpet and a vintage chandelier sourced from Southern California.

23
33

The primary bedroom features new carpet and a vintage chandelier sourced from Southern California.

24
33

Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.

25
33

Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.

26
33

Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.

27
33

The primary features an array of headwear, a nod to the Flea Style hat bar.

28
33

One of three bedrooms in the townhome.

29
33

One of three bedrooms in the townhome.

30
33

A jack-and-jill bathroom between the two secondary bedrooms.

31
33

One of the charming courtyard areas featuring a peaceful water feature.

32
33

A courtyard area off the office area.

33
33

Brittany Cobb wrapped the front courtyard pergola in wisteria.

brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 1
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 2
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 4
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 3
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 5
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 6
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 8
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 9
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 10
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 11
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 12
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 13
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 14
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 15
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 16
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 17
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 18
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 19
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 20
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 21
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 22
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 23
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 24
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 25
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 26
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 27
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 28
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 29
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 30
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 31
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 32
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 34
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 35
Real Estate

Dallas on the Market: Brittany Cobb’s Layered, Lovely West Highland Park Townhome

The Flea Style Founder Painted Every Inch of the French Street Charmer

BY // 07.19.24
3851 South Versailles Avenue is a standout in West Highland Park.
The lush front courtyard was a major selling point for Brittany Cobb, a California native.
The lush front courtyard was a major selling point for Brittany Cobb, a California native.
The leaded beveled diamond front door was painted an inky black.
A welcome entrance on South Versailles.
The entryway leads to the second level.
The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.
The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.
The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.
The wine bar got a groovy makeover from the Flea Style founder.
A clean-lined modern powder room.
An office area with palm-patterned wallpaper/
Flea markets and Cobb's own Flea Style store were the main sources of furnishings and decor.
Cobb retiled the kitchen and added a sunny banquette.
Another look at the kitchen dining nook.
Cobb also installed new quartz countertops in the kitchen.
Cobb also installed new quartz countertops in the kitchen.
The mudroom features a pendant from Anthropologie.
Cobb's layered decor at the top of the second-floor stairwell.
Cobb's layered decor at the top of the second-floor stairwell.
The primary bedroom features new carpet and a vintage chandelier sourced from Southern California.
The primary bedroom features new carpet and a vintage chandelier sourced from Southern California.
Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.
Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.
Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.
The primary features an array of headwear, a nod to the Flea Style hat bar.
One of three bedrooms in the townhome.
One of three bedrooms in the townhome.
A jack-and-jill bathroom between the two secondary bedrooms.
One of the charming courtyard areas featuring a peaceful water feature.
A courtyard area off the office area.
Brittany Cobb wrapped the front courtyard pergola in wisteria.
1
33

3851 South Versailles Avenue is a standout in West Highland Park.

2
33

3
33

The lush front courtyard was a major selling point for Brittany Cobb, a California native.

4
33

The lush front courtyard was a major selling point for Brittany Cobb, a California native.

5
33

The leaded beveled diamond front door was painted an inky black.

6
33

A welcome entrance on South Versailles.

7
33

The entryway leads to the second level.

8
33

The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.

9
33

The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.

10
33

The living room is Brittany Cobb's favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.

11
33

The wine bar got a groovy makeover from the Flea Style founder.

12
33

A clean-lined modern powder room.

13
33

An office area with palm-patterned wallpaper/

14
33

Flea markets and Cobb's own Flea Style store were the main sources of furnishings and decor.

15
33

Cobb retiled the kitchen and added a sunny banquette.

16
33

Another look at the kitchen dining nook.

17
33

Cobb also installed new quartz countertops in the kitchen.

18
33

Cobb also installed new quartz countertops in the kitchen.

19
33

The mudroom features a pendant from Anthropologie.

20
33

Cobb's layered decor at the top of the second-floor stairwell.

21
33

Cobb's layered decor at the top of the second-floor stairwell.

22
33

The primary bedroom features new carpet and a vintage chandelier sourced from Southern California.

23
33

The primary bedroom features new carpet and a vintage chandelier sourced from Southern California.

24
33

Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.

25
33

Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.

26
33

Cobb updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities.

27
33

The primary features an array of headwear, a nod to the Flea Style hat bar.

28
33

One of three bedrooms in the townhome.

29
33

One of three bedrooms in the townhome.

30
33

A jack-and-jill bathroom between the two secondary bedrooms.

31
33

One of the charming courtyard areas featuring a peaceful water feature.

32
33

A courtyard area off the office area.

33
33

Brittany Cobb wrapped the front courtyard pergola in wisteria.

Brittany Cobb knows how to craft interiors with character. The Dallas entrepreneur behind Flea Style (which just debuted a new boutique in Nashville’s popular 12 South neighborhood) is a master of the high–low mix, layering past homes and retail spaces with conversation-starting pieces, antiques, artisanal textiles, and the occasional HomeGoods score. Her latest project, a three-bedroom townhome in West Highland Park that just hit the real estate market for $895,000, is a perfect example of her cool, eclectic eye.

Situated in West Highland Park’s “French Streets” (the aptly nicknamed avenues — Bordeaux, Lorraine, and Versailles — between the Tollway and Preston Road), 3851 South Versailles underwent a head-to-toe makeover after Cobb purchased the home. The transformation is evident from the curb, where 3851’s white-painted, wisteria-draped facade stands out from its more subdued neighbors. 

brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 2
Brittany Cobb added a coat of white paint, powder blue shutters, and window boxes to the exterior of 3851 South Versailles in West Highland Park.

Vintage lighting, richly painted cabinets, statement wallpaper, and ceramic tiles adorn the jewel box interiors of the 1970s Dallas townhome. Every space is distinct, but a glamorous bar area is a knockout. “It’s a total party!” Cobb notes. 

Now that the home is officially listed with Carrie Himmel of Compass Real Estate, PaperCity spoke with Cobb about her townhome’s striking transformation, her go-to Dallas design sources, and the room she loves the most. 

brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 10
The living room is Brittany Cobb’s favorite space in the West Highland Park townhome.

PaperCity: What first appealed to you about the home?

Brittany Cobb: Besides the amazing location, I wanted a lock-and-leave place that oozed charm and function. This place had all that and more! Being from California, outdoor space is important to me. The front courtyard was so charming from the vintage iron gate to the established plants and beautiful leaded beveled diamond front door surround. Inside, the layout was so unique, the living room bookcases were so stylish, and the primary bedroom was so much bigger than expected. 

 

What renovations did you do to the home?

I painted every inch, added fun wallpaper in a couple of spots, changed the carpet, and updated every bathroom from tile to appliances and vanities. I tiled the kitchen floor to the ceiling and put in quartz countertops. I also added unique new and vintage lighting throughout to add some extra style. The exterior was a focal point for me; I painted the entire home white as well as added shutters and window boxes, striped awnings, and a big wood pergola in the courtyard that I wrapped with wisteria.

 

The materials are stunning. Can you share more about some of the statement makers?

The primary bedroom vintage chandelier is from Southern California and is classic Hollywood Regency style. The entry and mudroom lights are beautiful pendants from Anthropologie. The wallpapers are neutral colors (all tan and white) but the palm and marbleized patterns add some eye-popping interest. My favorite lights in the house are the brass and frosted globe pendants in the bar. They’re so fun and make the cool space shine.

 

What are some of your favorite sources for things like furniture, decor, and art? 

I love shopping a wide range of resources to create an eclectic, layered look. Flea markets and my Flea Style stores are the main sources. I also love HomeGoods, Wayfair, Arteriors Outlet, CB2, and consignment stores and vintage shops along Riverfront Blvd. (Lulu B’s and Benny Jack Antiques are go-tos).

brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 12
The wine bar got a groovy makeover from the founder of Flea Style.

Loving the wine/bar room. Can you tell us more about that space?

The unique pie-shaped space made it a fun design opportunity to get funky. I painted the cabinets a rich avocado green color and added a golden marbleized wallpaper. Aged brass pendants and hardware brought some glitz and glam. My favorite detail is the natural grass-cloth ceiling.

 

What has been your favorite space in the home?

By far my favorite space is the living room. I love the sunken layout, parquet wood floors, generous built-in cabinets, and oversized wood-burning fireplace. I added old French wrought iron panels on the windows so when you sit in the space and look out, you have pretty views beyond the charming courtyard.

brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 1
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 2
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 4
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 3
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 5
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 6
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 8
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 9
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 10
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 11
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 12
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 13
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 14
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 15
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 16
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 17
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 18
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 19
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 20
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 21
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 22
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 23
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 24
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 25
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 26
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 27
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 28
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 29
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 30
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 31
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 32
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 34
brittany cobb flea style house – west highland park real estate 35
Featured Events
The Residences at The Allen
Hotel-Inspired Living
LEARN MORE

Featured Properties

Swipe
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
12634 Briar Patch Road
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

12634 Briar Patch Road
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
12634 Briar Patch Road
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
PARK SQUARE - Briar Hollow
FOR SALE

49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
49 Briar Hollow Lane #305
6008 Glencove Street #B
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

6008 Glencove Street #B
Houston, TX

$1,385,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6008 Glencove Street #B
5755 Valkeith Drive
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

5755 Valkeith Drive
Houston, TX

$635,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5755 Valkeith Drive
23019 S Warmstone Way
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

23019 S Warmstone Way
Katy, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
23019 S Warmstone Way
5429 Denmark Street
Triangle Gardens, Northside
FOR SALE

5429 Denmark Street
Houston, TX

$189,900 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5429 Denmark Street
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Centre Park Terrace, Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10620 Centre Shadows Drive
Houston, TX

$497,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
10620 Centre Shadows Drive
4413 Verdome Lane
Oak Forest West Area
FOR SALE

4413 Verdome Lane
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
4413 Verdome Lane
4625 Crawford Street
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

4625 Crawford Street
Houston, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4625 Crawford Street
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Weston Lakes, Fulshear
FOR SALE

3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
Fulshear, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
3023 Wellspring Lake Drive
1203 Normans Woods Street
Lake at Stonehenge, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1203 Normans Woods Street
Houston, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1203 Normans Woods Street
3762 Eli Road
Creekwood, Bellville
FOR SALE

3762 Eli Road
Bellville, TX

$1,300,000 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3762 Eli Road
5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

5540 Grand Lake Street
Bellaire, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5540 Grand Lake Street
5418 Indigo Street
Braes View Terrace, Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5418 Indigo Street
Houston, TX

$450,000 Learn More about this property
Meagan Bordelon
This property is listed by: Meagan Bordelon (832) 272-7072 Email Realtor
5418 Indigo Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
6249 Locke Lane
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6249 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$500,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
6249 Locke Lane
6830 Silver Shores Lane
Cross Creek
FOR SALE

6830 Silver Shores Lane
Katy, TX

$305,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
6830 Silver Shores Lane
4715 Pine Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4715 Pine Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Tsili Ran
This property is listed by: Tsili Ran (713) 562-5521 Email Realtor
4715 Pine Street
5722 Cheltenham Drive
Maplewood North
FOR SALE

5722 Cheltenham Drive
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5722 Cheltenham Drive
4509 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4509 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$949,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4509 Blossom Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$570,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
2904 Chenevert Street #G
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2904 Chenevert Street #G
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
2904 Chenevert Street #G
3838 Olympia Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3838 Olympia Drive
Houston, TX

$5,245,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3838 Olympia Drive
1205 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1205 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1205 Nantucket Drive
3927 Gramercy Street
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

3927 Gramercy Street
Houston, TX

$849,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
3927 Gramercy Street
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,179,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
3500 Audubon Place
Montrose
FOR SALE

3500 Audubon Place
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
3500 Audubon Place
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
The Groves, Humble
FOR SALE

16835 Fowler Pines Drive
Humble, TX

$665,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16835 Fowler Pines Drive
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,265,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
12611 Cove Landing Drive
Bridgeland
FOR SALE

12611 Cove Landing Drive
Cypress, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
12611 Cove Landing Drive
951 W 21st Street
Contemporary Heights
FOR SALE

951 W 21st Street
Houston, TX

$409,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
951 W 21st Street
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Enclave at Oxford Park
FOR SALE

12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
Houston, TX

$409,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
12261 Oxford Crescent Circle
10038 Briar Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10038 Briar Drive
Houston, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10038 Briar Drive
1203 Nantucket Drive
Westhaven Estates, Galleria
FOR SALE

1203 Nantucket Drive
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1203 Nantucket Drive
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Montebello | Co-list: Cathy Scherer
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Houston, TX

$1,750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #92
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X