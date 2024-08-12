Dallas on the Market: The Hayes House, a Radical Architect’s Mid-Century Dream in Kessler Lake Estates

the hayes house harold prinz dallas real estate 718_KesslerLakeDr_EugeneGonzalez-97
01
30

The enduring glamour of "The Hayes House," an architectural feat built by Dallas architects Harold Prinz and LaVere Brooks.

02
30

"The Hayes House" just hit the market in Dallas for $4 million.

03
30

The 6,416-square-foot residence is built on a 2.09-acre lot in Dallas' sought-after Kessler Lake Estates neighborhood.

04
30

Travertine floors and walls of glass line the entrance.

05
30

The sprawling 1961 estate is filled with built-ins.

06
30

One of four bedrooms in the home.

07
30

One of three expansive living areas, each of which includes custom-built cabinetry.

08
30

A minimal bedroom in the mid-century Dallas home.

09
30

A built-in-filled closet.

10
30

Original ironwork that conceals the walls of glass.

11
30

The cantilevered primary bedroom suite.

12
30

One of three wet bars in the mid-century Dallas home.

13
30

The primary suite's bathroom.

14
30

The primary suite's bathroom.

15
30

Another view of the primary suit's sprawling bathroom.

16
30

The home was built around the neighborhood's mature trees.

17
30

A desk area in the kitchen.

18
30

The kitchen is filled with Subzero Wolf appliances.

19
30

Another view of the kitchen.

20
30

The formal dining area.

21
30

Rows of built-ins in the form dining area.

22
30

Another spacious living area with custom cabinetry, wood-paneling, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

23
30

Another spacious living area with custom cabinetry, wood-paneling, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

24
30

A cool corner within the home.

25
30

An aptly placed wet bar by the pool.

26
30

An aptly placed wet bar by the pool.

27
30

The pool features a swim-up bar for an added cool factor.

28
30

The cantilevered property makes great use of space.

29
30

A poolside seating area.

30
30

Lush views from 718 Kessler Lake Drive.

Real Estate

Dallas on the Market: The Hayes House, a Radical Architect’s Mid-Century Dream in Kessler Lake Estates

The Sprawling, Cliffside Estate is Embedded in Nature

BY // 08.12.24
1
30

718 Kessler Lake Drive (aka the “Hayes House”) comes with a killer pedigree. The architectural feat, which hits the market this Wednesday, August 14, for a cool $4 million, was completed in 1961 for Earl Hayes, a local car dealer who clearly jived with the Rat Pack. To bring his cliffside vision to life, Hayes tapped Dallas architects Harold Prinz and LaVere Brooks (of the firm Prinz and Brooks) who built the large-scale, 6,416-square-foot property on solid rock with sweeping views of Kidd Springs Creek, a swim-up bar, and a cantilevered master bedroom wing.

the hayes house harold prinz dallas real estate 718_KesslerLakeDr_EugeneGonzalez-1
“The Hayes House” will hit the market this week for $4 million.

Just prior to working on the “Hayes House,” Prinz and Brooks earned a national merit award from the American Institute of Architects for their work on the Oak Cliff Savings and Loan Building. Prinz’s design for his personal house, built in the late 1940s, was originally deemed too radical for construction. He built it anyway and earned a top prize for residential design from the American Institute of Architects in 1950. The property emains a storied Dallas home.

the hayes house harold prinz dallas real estate 718_KesslerLakeDr_EugeneGonzalez-22
One of three expansive living areas, each of which includes custom-built cabinetry.

According to reports, Hayes spared no expense, but Prinz and Brooks imbued the iconic estate with something priceless: a timeless glamour that has remained relatively untouched over the last 63 years. After Hayes’ passing, only one other family has called the property home, notable oncologist Dr. Steven Bernstein and his wife Lianne.

the hayes house harold prinz dallas real estate 718_KesslerLakeDr_EugeneGonzalez-48
The cantilevered primary bedroom suite.

Enduring originals include the travertine and linoleum flooring, an excess of pocket doors, built-ins galore, and rows of interesting ironwork that conceals the walls of glass. The grounds, of course, remain fabulous.

Noteworthy draws include a wine cellar, three wet bars, a spacious basement, a three-car carport, and a three-car garage. Sub-Zero appliances fill the mod kitchen while the cantilevered primary bedroom wing includes a dramatic moment for morning coffee.

the hayes house harold prinz dallas real estate 718_KesslerLakeDr_EugeneGonzalez-92
The pool features a swim-up bar for an added cool factor.

718 Kessler Lake Drive’s third-ever owner has a legacy to uphold and decades of cool to protect.

The $4 million home is listed with Eugene Gonzalez with Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate’s Alta Realty Group. 718 Kessler Lake Drive is scheduled to go active on Wednesday, August 14. 

