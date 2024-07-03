Dallas on the Market — Real Estate Legend Della Lively’s Impeccable Preston Hollow Ranch

An office and library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves was added to the home and overlooks the backyard gardens. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

Driving around the notable Dallas stretch between Hillcrest Avenue and Preston Road, you’ll see plenty of examples of “Modern Preston Hollow,” several of which are currently on the real estate market for — and well beyond — $4 million. But those familiar with the neighborhood, which has a reputation for housing some of the wealthiest families in Dallas, know the area is still dotted with classic 1950s ranches. Many have been beautifully maintained or thoughtfully updated, but perhaps none have more character than 6219 Joyce Way.

It’s evident how much care and attention went into the 1953 home from a quick glance at its newly listed photos, which reveal stunning crown moldings, plasterwork, and well-maintained parquet floors. But the greatest stamp of approval comes from the property’s 50-year owners: Earl and Della Lively. Della, who passed in 2021, was a legendary Dallas realtor known for her impeccable style, stories, and her deep knowledge of Preston Hollow. (She sold over 1,000 homes in the neighborhood throughout her distinguished career.) A home that met Della’s standards is a home worth paying attention to.

6219 Joyce Way is a marvel to behold even beyond the pedigree of its ownership. The original 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom home features generously sized rooms with walls of windows. A deed on the home restricts a new buyer from tearing down the original portion, though the later 2,000-square-foot addition (featuring an office and a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves) can be reconfigured or replaced. And when those updates are made, they should absolutely center around the magnificent heritage oak tree and pool that defines the lush backyard.

Priced considerably lower than its more modern Preston Hollow counterparts, the home feels like a steal at $1,650,000. We’d wager Della would agree.

The home of Earl and Della Lively at 6219 Joyce Way is listed with Douglas Newby & Associates. Visit the open house on July 7 from 1 pm to 3 pm.