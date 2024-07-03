Preston Hollow Real Estate Della lively 1 (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)
The newly listed 6219 Joyce Way was home to legendary Dallas real estate agent Della Lively for 50 years. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

The elegant coral-hued entryway. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

A look at the gracious formal living room in Preston Hollow. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

Ornate crown moldings and plasterwork feature throughout the home. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

Walls of windows leading to the lush backyard. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

An office and library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves was added to the home and overlooks the backyard gardens. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

An impeccable midcentury kitchen. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

One of three bedrooms in the original home. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

One of three full bathrooms. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

A spacious bedroom suite. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

A spacious bedroom suite features a seating area. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

The Preston Hollow home of Della Lively features two half-baths. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

A heritage oak tree (protected by a deed restriction) defines the well-shaded property. (Photo by Douglas Newby & Associates)

Dallas on the Market — Real Estate Legend Della Lively's Impeccable Preston Hollow Ranch

A Midcentury Home for the Ages

Driving around the notable Dallas stretch between Hillcrest Avenue and Preston Road, you’ll see plenty of examples of “Modern Preston Hollow,” several of which are currently on the real estate market for — and well beyond — $4 million. But those familiar with the neighborhood, which has a reputation for housing some of the wealthiest families in Dallas, know the area is still dotted with classic 1950s ranches. Many have been beautifully maintained or thoughtfully updated, but perhaps none have more character than 6219 Joyce Way. 

Preston Hollow Real Estate Della lively 5
A look at the gracious formal living room in Della Lively’s former Preston Hollow home.

It’s evident how much care and attention went into the 1953 home from a quick glance at its newly listed photos, which reveal stunning crown moldings, plasterwork, and well-maintained parquet floors. But the greatest stamp of approval comes from the property’s 50-year owners: Earl and Della Lively. Della, who passed in 2021, was a legendary Dallas realtor known for her impeccable style, stories, and her deep knowledge of Preston Hollow. (She sold over 1,000 homes in the neighborhood throughout her distinguished career.) A home that met Della’s standards is a home worth paying attention to. 

Preston Hollow Real Estate Della lively 10
An impeccable midcentury kitchen.

6219 Joyce Way is a marvel to behold even beyond the pedigree of its ownership. The original 2,500-square-foot, three-bedroom home features generously sized rooms with walls of windows. A deed on the home restricts a new buyer from tearing down the original portion, though the later 2,000-square-foot addition (featuring an office and a library with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves) can be reconfigured or replaced. And when those updates are made, they should absolutely center around the magnificent heritage oak tree and pool that defines the lush backyard. 

Preston Hollow Real Estate Della lively 17
A heritage oak tree (protected by a deed restriction) defines the well-shaded property.

Priced considerably lower than its more modern Preston Hollow counterparts, the home feels like a steal at $1,650,000. We’d wager Della would agree.

The home of Earl and Della Lively at 6219 Joyce Way is listed with Douglas Newby & Associates. Visit the open house on July 7 from 1 pm to 3 pm. 

