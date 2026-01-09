Houston Twins’ Handbags and Fine Jewelry Gain Award Show Momentum — 11 Juillet Gets a Jennifer Aniston Moment

A model wearing the 11 Juillet diamond and emerald star motif necklace, crafted with 60 carats of diamonds and 40 carats of emeralds. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Fans of 11 Juillet, the Houston-based luxury handbag and fine jewelry house, might want to tune in for the various awards shows in the upcoming months as founders Kim Wilson and Mary Kay Bowden have upped their game since launching last spring.

Among other additions to their collections, the identical twins have added high jewelry and one of their magnificent necklaces might be seen on one of the upcoming red carpets.

In fact, Jennifer Aniston was photographed styling a smashing 11 Juillet 60-carat diamond necklace for Harper’s Bazaar and requests from stylists have kept the twins’ creative juices flowing.

The duo showcased the necklace in a recent hometown pop-up where several additions to their 11 Juillet line were on display and with a percentage of proceeds from sales benefiting the Houston Symphony.

“We are launching a new winter hue (for their handbags). It’s our gray color and we are also launching some new fine jewelry,” Wilson notes.

“What I love about this gray is that although we’re launching it here in the winter, it’s truly a sort of year-round color,” Bowden adds. “The light gray can work in the summer as well. And I think people will consider it an alternative neutral to wear everyday. You can wear it with black and white or with color.”

While the femmes shopped, a string quartet from the Houston Symphony performed.

“We have always loved and been proud to have the Houston Symphony here in our community,” Wilson says. “And I’ve been a supporter of the Symphony. The music is beautiful and an art in itself. And it’s a great partnership.

“I think we will be doing some more events for the Symphony in the future.”

The twins allowed that they had been receiving requests for more everyday pieces so they have added leather bracelets with a small diamond in the hardware. More affordable and more appropriate for day wear.

Continuing to fulfill their creative callings, Bowden and Wilson are working on developing more jewelry options and designing additional silhouettes for their handbags with diamond-encrusted medallions.

“We may even launch a few handbags that have fewer jewels and are more casual,” Bowden says.

In addition to the shopping opportunities at their pop-ups around the country, 11 Juillet products are available online.