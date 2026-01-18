Beloved Japanese Thrifting Emporium Brings Its Luxury Wonders To Rice Village — Inside Houston’s Own 2nd Street

2nd Street USA's new Houston boutique, at 2455 Rice Boulevard, brings couture vintage and streetwear style to the heart of Rice Village.

2nd Street's Melrose Avenue boutique in West Hollywood was the Japanese-founded, sustainable retailer's first U.S. store.

Purse Score: Maison Margiela Glam Slam Hobo Micro bag in white nappa leather with a chain strap, sold at 2nd Street USA. Luxury handbags are one of the alluring categories carried by 2nd Street.

Balenciaga Neo Cagole mini handbag in metallic silver. This style is a modern take on the brand's classic City Bag from the early 2000s. Luxury handbags finds are one of the calling cards of 2nd Street USA.

Sneakers in flight: Off-White's Out of Office skate sneakers, one of the cool-kid brands often found at 2nd Street USA.

Louis Vuitton Monogram Multicolor Courtney MM handbag. This limited-edition, collectible bag was part of an iconic collaboration between artist Takashi Murakami and Louis Vuitton, first introduced in 2003, and is typical of the luxury handbags shoppers might discover at 2nd Street USA.

Gucci Ophidia Mini GG Supreme round shoulder bag, representative of finds at 2nd Street USA. 2nd Street's latest Texas opening is in the heart of Houston's Rice Village.

If international travel is not on your agenda in 2026, 2nd Street USA in Houston offers pieces from all over the globe with everything from luxury brands to vintage options and streetwear right here in H-Town.

Since its beginnings in 1996, this Japanese buy-sell/luxury thrifting emporium has expanded to 742 locations, with 700 of those in Japan. In the United States, 2nd Street’s first store was in Los Angeles. (Melrose Avenue naturally). Now after rapid expansion, it now can be found in New York, Portland, Denver and Austin, with a future boutique in San Jose on the horizon.

Local fashionistas should take note. 2nd Street’s latest store opening is in Houston. Its outpost in Rice Village opened quietly and perfectly timed to the lead up to the new year.

Stepping into 2nd Street on Rice Boulevard transports a shopper into a space that’s part store, part cosmic clothes world.

Expect men’s and women’s clothing and accessories, from luxury purses, coats and jackets to everyday RTW, and collectible sneakers.

Beyond Thrifting

This isn’t mere thrifting. 2nd Street brings a curated cornucopia of elevated fashion brands. Think Chanel, Maison Margiela, Burberry, Goyard, Comme des Garcon, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton (including LV’s covetable collabs with Takashi Murakami), Simkhai, Alexander McQueen, Lanvin, Gucci, Burberry and Celine. Many of the items offered are unique, often runway editions or those you might only find stocked by luxury purveyors in global markets.

Collectible names in streetwear — including Supreme, KidSuper Studios and Nike — also make an appearance, alongside British outerwear Sweaty Betty (don’t miss the puffers and parkas, many with their original price tags still attached) as well as international labels you’d be hard pressed to source anywhere else.

With the inventory changing daily — thanks to 2nd Street’s impressive curated buying program and mindfully selected incoming merch — serious shoppers may want to make weekly visits.

Rooted in sustainability, 2nd Street aligns with some shoppers’ increasing desire to avoid fast fashion. Instead, it is a conscious commitment to repurpose and recycle. Supporting this mission, through the fashion retailer’s Hand2Hand program, 2nd Street reuses every item of clothing that comes through the stores — whether repurposing, recycling, or donating.

A deep knowledge of fashion and quality lies with more than just the store associates and buyers — although shoppers are encouraged to ask 2nd Street associates for their favorite picks.

“The real bridges of fashion knowledge and expertise come from the conversations and community flowing in and out of the shop — hidden gems that make buying and selling not only fun, but genuinely educational,” Rice Village 2nd Street assistant manager Josh Ybarra says.

2nd Street appeals to runway queens, sneakerheads and vintage seekers alike while doing some good. After all, resale keeps millions of tons of clothing out of landfills annually.

Additional reporting from Catherine D. Anspon.

2nd Street USA is located at 2455 Rice Boulevard. It is open from 11 am to 8 pm daily. Its buying hours run from 11 am to 7 pm. Get more information here.