7 Great Fitness Studios in Fort Worth
These Gyms Bring Intention, Style, and Some Serious SweatBY Edward Brown // 06.04.25
High-end amenities meet performance-based programming at Canyon Ranch Fort Worth. (Courtesy)
Inside Pure Barre Fort Worth, where precision and repetition shape every workout. (Courtesy)
A limited-membership model keeps the weight room clear and the focus sharp at Westfork. (Courtesy)
One-on-one instruction is at the core of F34’s customized training approach. (Courtesy)
Early June marks the start of summer in Fort Worth — the season of weekend getaways, poolside invites, and the sudden urge to tighten up your fitness routine. Luckily, this city is packed with high-caliber workout destinations, from sleek private training studios to full-service clubs with everything under one roof. Whether you’re after personalized coaching, high-energy group classes, or a space to train on your own terms, there is a fitness club for you in Fort Worth.
Westfork Fitness
4648 White Settlement Road
This River District gym takes a boutique approach to strength and conditioning. Westfork Fitness limits memberships to keep the space uncrowded and offers 24/7 access to high-end equipment, including Hammer Strength rigs and dumbbells up to 150 pounds. Personal trainers offer personalized 30-day fitness plans following an initial one-on-one session. An open-air training space, private coaching, and sleek interiors round out the experience.
Canyon Ranch Wellness Club + Spa
850 Van Cliburn Way
Tucked inside the Crescent Hotel, this Cultural District showpiece brings luxury wellness to a whole new level. Canyon Ranch offers members a sprawling, beautifully designed space with high-end equipment, fitness classes, and full access to recovery amenities. Between strength training, hot yoga, steam rooms, and massage therapy, it’s the kind of all-in-one destination where fitness blends seamlessly with self-care, conveniently located in the Cultural District.
Pure Barre Fort Worth
Multiple Locations
This West 7th staple offers a full-body burn with zero impact. Pure Barre is all about precise, isometric movements designed to tone muscle and build strength without overstressing your joints. New to barre? The studio’s beginner-friendly Engage class breaks down the core technique in a welcoming, small-group setting that’s perfect for beginners.
Soul Sweat Hot Yoga
1217 8th Avenue, Suite 201
Founded by Melinda and Jayson Nag in 2016, Soul Sweat brings heat, energy, and serious consistency to the Fort Worth yoga scene. The Near Southside studio now runs on its own signature sequence rooted in traditional hot yoga but reworked for modern momentum. Two heated rooms, a welcoming vibe, and locker room amenities make it easy to stay awhile.
F45 Training West 7th
901 University Drive
Located in Fort Worth’s West 7th district, F45 Training offers 45-minute functional fitness classes that combine cardio, strength, and circuit training. The studio emphasizes a team-oriented environment, providing workouts designed for all fitness levels. With certified trainers guiding each session, members can expect a structured and supportive atmosphere aimed at improving overall fitness. Amenities include showers, lockers, and towel service, catering to those with busy schedules.
Life Time Fort Worth–Alliance
10761 Founders Way
North Fort Worth’s most expansive fitness destination feels closer to a country club than a gym. Life Time Alliance offers the full spectrum: weight floors, yoga, cycle, and Pilates studios, plus a full-length indoor pool and outdoor lap lanes. The high-end feel extends to every detail: a full café with macro-friendly meals, courts for basketball and pickleball, and spa-grade recovery amenities like saunas and whirlpools.
Abundio’s Fit Society
5725 Camp Bowie Boulevard
This Camp Bowie studio skips the trends and goes straight for results. Founded by longtime trainer Abundio Muñoz, Fit Society is built for personal training at a high level. The space is sleek but focused, and every session is built around the client, whether you’re training for aesthetics, strength, or pure conditioning. Setting this studio apart is its team of passionate trainers who ensure each client feels comfortable and respected.