Fashion / Wellness

7 Great Fitness Studios in Fort Worth

These Gyms Bring Intention, Style, and Some Serious Sweat

BY // 06.04.25
Early June marks the start of summer in Fort Worth — the season of weekend getaways, poolside invites, and the sudden urge to tighten up your fitness routine. Luckily, this city is packed with high-caliber workout destinations, from sleek private training studios to full-service clubs with everything under one roof. Whether you’re after personalized coaching, high-energy group classes, or a space to train on your own terms, there is a fitness club for you in Fort Worth.

Westfork Fitness

4648 White Settlement Road

This River District gym takes a boutique approach to strength and conditioning. Westfork Fitness limits memberships to keep the space uncrowded and offers 24/7 access to high-end equipment, including Hammer Strength rigs and dumbbells up to 150 pounds. Personal trainers offer personalized 30-day fitness plans following an initial one-on-one session. An open-air training space, private coaching, and sleek interiors round out the experience.

Canyon Ranch Wellness Club + Spa

850 Van Cliburn Way

Tucked inside the Crescent Hotel, this Cultural District showpiece brings luxury wellness to a whole new level. Canyon Ranch offers members a sprawling, beautifully designed space with high-end equipment, fitness classes, and full access to recovery amenities. Between strength training, hot yoga, steam rooms, and massage therapy, it’s the kind of all-in-one destination where fitness blends seamlessly with self-care, conveniently located in the Cultural District.

Pure Barre Fort Worth

Multiple Locations

This West 7th staple offers a full-body burn with zero impact. Pure Barre is all about precise, isometric movements designed to tone muscle and build strength without overstressing your joints. New to barre? The studio’s beginner-friendly Engage class breaks down the core technique in a welcoming, small-group setting that’s perfect for beginners.

Soul Sweat Hot Yoga

1217 8th Avenue, Suite 201

Founded by Melinda and Jayson Nag in 2016, Soul Sweat brings heat, energy, and serious consistency to the Fort Worth yoga scene. The Near Southside studio now runs on its own signature sequence rooted in traditional hot yoga but reworked for modern momentum. Two heated rooms, a welcoming vibe, and locker room amenities make it easy to stay awhile.

F45 Training West 7th

901 University Drive

Located in Fort Worth’s West 7th district, F45 Training offers 45-minute functional fitness classes that combine cardio, strength, and circuit training. The studio emphasizes a team-oriented environment, providing workouts designed for all fitness levels. With certified trainers guiding each session, members can expect a structured and supportive atmosphere aimed at improving overall fitness. Amenities include showers, lockers, and towel service, catering to those with busy schedules.

Life Time Fort Worth–Alliance

10761 Founders Way

North Fort Worth’s most expansive fitness destination feels closer to a country club than a gym. Life Time Alliance offers the full spectrum: weight floors, yoga, cycle, and Pilates studios, plus a full-length indoor pool and outdoor lap lanes. The high-end feel extends to every detail: a full café with macro-friendly meals, courts for basketball and pickleball, and spa-grade recovery amenities like saunas and whirlpools.

Abundio’s Fit Society

5725 Camp Bowie Boulevard

This Camp Bowie studio skips the trends and goes straight for results. Founded by longtime trainer Abundio Muñoz, Fit Society is built for personal training at a high level. The space is sleek but focused, and every session is built around the client, whether you’re training for aesthetics, strength, or pure conditioning. Setting this studio apart is its team of passionate trainers who ensure each client feels comfortable and respected.

