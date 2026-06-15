Addison Bay to Open First Texas Location on Dallas’ Knox Street — A PaperCity Exclusive

Cult favorite women's activewear brand Addison Bay announced today that it will open its fourth retail outpost (and first in Texas) on Knox Street in Dallas this September. (Photo by Addison Bay)

Addison Bay founder Marguerite Adzick announced that the brand is making its Texas debut in Dallas. (Photo by Addison Bay)

In a PaperCity online exclusive, cult favorite women’s activewear brand Addison Bay announced today that it will open its fourth retail outpost (and first in Texas!) on Knox Street in Dallas this September.

Everything seems to be coming up Knox Street these days, anchored by the highly anticipated The Knox Hotel and Residences, Auberge Collection, which will open in late 2026. It makes perfect sense why Addison Bay chose the buzziest spot in the Big D for their official Texas debut.

Located at 3212 Knox Street, Addison Bay will occupy a Texas-sized 3,603 square feet of retail space, joining the brand’s flagship in Philadelphia, a seasonal storefront in Avalon, New Jersey, and a new outpost in Naples, Florida (one of our favorite spots for a getaway!).

With the news hot off the presses, we caught up with the brand’s founder, Marguerite “Marghi” Adzick, to get the scoop on all things Addison Bay.

Why Dallas?

Dallas has been on our radar for years, and quite honestly, the customer told us where to go!

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Texas has consistently been one of Addison Bay’s strongest markets, accounting for almost 20 percent of our online business, and Dallas has long been our number one city for new customer acquisition. We’ve seen incredible growth from the market year after year, and every time we’ve hosted an event in Dallas, the response has exceeded our expectations. In addition, I, personally, have loved getting to know Dallas over the years!

What makes Dallas especially exciting for us is that the customer feels so aligned with the Addison Bay lifestyle. She is active, social, style-conscious, and looking for pieces that can seamlessly take her from 7 am to 7 pm. The way Dallas women get dressed and live their lives feels very aligned with the brand.

At some point, the data became impossible to ignore. Dallas wasn’t simply a great market for us; it was becoming one of our most important communities.

How did you narrow down where you wanted your Dallas brick-and-mortar to be?

We spent a lot of time evaluating different shopping areas and retail opportunities throughout the city. We were really focused on being where our customer already shops, dines, works out, and spends a lot of her time.

More than anything, we were looking for a location that felt approachable, energetic, and community-driven. Addison Bay has always been about building relationships with customers, so finding a location where we could truly become part of the neighborhood was incredibly important.

The space allows us to introduce Dallas to the full Addison Bay experience while also giving us the flexibility to host events, styling appointments, and community activations that bring the brand to life beyond just shopping.

Can you share any details about the space itself? Any design details or tidbits?

The store will feel very Addison Bay: bright, welcoming, happy, polished, approachable, and most importantly, FUN.

We’re designing the space to feel less like a traditional activewear store and more like an extension of the lifestyle our customers love. Cool aesthetic, thoughtful merchandising, elevated fitting rooms, and plenty of moments that highlight our seasonal collections and signature product stories.

One thing we’re especially excited about is creating a space that encourages 7 am to 7 pm outfitting. We design collections to be worn together, so the store experience will showcase how customers can build complete outfits and wardrobes, not simply shop by category.

The biggest goal is for customers to walk in and immediately feel the inclusive and elevated Addison Bay point of view, and leave feeling emotionally connected to the brand.

What is the timeline for when the store will open? Do you have any fun plans for activations that will coincide with the opening?

We’re targeting a September 2026 opening, and we’re incredibly excited!

To celebrate, we’ll be hosting a major grand opening party that truly brings the Addison Bay experience to life in Dallas. While we’re still finalizing all of the details, guests can expect on-site monogramming, live music, exclusive gifts with purchase, special surprises throughout the day, and a number of other fun activations designed to celebrate our arrival in Texas.

Community has always been at the heart of Addison Bay, and one of our favorite things about opening new stores is getting to meet customers we’ve known online for years in real life. Dallas has been supporting us from afar for a long time, and we’re excited to finally have a home there!

We’re expecting a line around the block for opening day, so get there early!

From the newest collections, what are Texans gravitating towards right now?

Texans continue to gravitate toward the categories that have become Addison Bay signatures: skorts (by far the biggest demand), dresses, elevated active separates, and versatile layering pieces. Our Texas gal especially loves everything in active mesh — perfect for the Texas heat without losing the stylish details.

We’re seeing particularly strong demand for pieces that deliver both performance and style. Our customer wants something she can wear to a workout, throw on a third layer, and continue wearing throughout the day – truly the 7 am to 7 pm lifestyle. Color continues to perform exceptionally well in Texas, and customers have especially embraced our newer collections that incorporate stripes and gingham into our best-selling activewear pieces.

Anything else we should know?

Opening in Dallas feels like a natural next chapter for Addison Bay! We’ve built the brand through an incredibly loyal community, and Dallas has been one of the most supportive markets from the very beginning. We are incredibly grateful, and this store is our way of investing back into that community and creating a place where customers can experience the brand in person.

Addison Bay is scheduled to open at 3212 Knox Street, Suite 104, in Dallas this September.