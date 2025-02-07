After Dark In Houston — Sustainable Fashion Gets a Major Boost Thanks to Magpies & Peacocks’ Historic Library Takeover

Sandra Smith Cooper and friends at the Magpies & Peacocks After Dark 2024 event. (Photo by Jesse Green)

Penny Wright and co-chair Tena Lundquist Faust at the Magpies & Peacocks After Dark 2024 event. (Photo by Jesse Green)

The runway at the Magpies & Peacocks After Dark 2024 event. (Photo by Jesse Green)

Honoree Phoebe Tudor and co-chair Tena Lundquist Faust at the Magpies & Peacocks After Dark 2024 event. (Photo by Jesse Green)

Nonprofit fashion design house Magpies & Peacocks hosted its annual fundraiser dubbed After Dark at the historic Julia Ideson Building at the Houston Public Library. The event showcased the organization’s sustainable Fall/Winter collection, boosting its MAKR Collective, a workforce development program supporting underserved communities and individuals recovering from trauma.

For 13 years, Magpies & Peacocks has been a leader in the sustainable fashion movement, turning discarded textiles into beautiful, wearable art. The fashion show highlighted the creativity and craftsmanship behind the collection, all made by upcycling post-consumer materials, fabric scraps and old clothing. By reimagining waste into high-quality garments, Magpies & Peacocks continue to challenge the fashion industry to reduce its environmental impact.

The event honored philanthropist and conservationist Phoebe Tudor for her contributions to the Houston Public Library. Co-chairs Tena Lundquist Faust and Tama Lundquist led the evening’s program, with Tara Levy serving as the speaking host. Together, they highlighted the importance of sustainable fashion, the impact of community-driven programs and the potential of fashion to inspire positive change.

Supporters, many dressed in runway chic attire, enjoyed a night of cocktails, gourmet canapés and live music. All in celebration of style and sustainability. The event was a blend of fashion, art, music, food and drink, with every detail thoughtfully put together to support people and the planet.

A live DJ played tunes as many shopped the collection straight from the runway. By the end of the evening, Magpies & Peacocks had sold an impressive 9o percent of the pieces.

The funds raised from AD24 directly benefit the MAKR Collective, helping to empower individuals from marginalized communities through programs and employment opportunities. Magpies & Peacocks is dedicated to breaking the cycle of waste in the fashion industry and driving impactful change for those who need it most.

PC Seen: Magpies & Peacocks founder/CEO Sarah Jayne Smith, Jason Rodriguez, Ivonne Inocencio, Beth Muecke, Maria Bassa, Ruben Dominguez, Leigh Smith, Judy Nyquist, Margot Hogan, Kim and Ruben Dominguez, Rene Garza, Jeremiah Gown, Jay Rodriguez, Deasa Turner, Doug Harris, Jennifer Simmons, Sandra Smith-Cooper, Carolina Figueroa and Mario Figeroa Jr., Alton Dulaney, Courtney Hopson, Debbie Pakzaban, Dor Turner, Ally Shell-van Koolwijk, and Neal Hamil.

Magpies & Peacocks is holding an Arts and Culture Open House this Saturday, February 8 as part of East End Cultural District day. Learn more about Magpies & Peacocks here.