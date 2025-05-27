Houston’s Members-Only Club Park House Transforms Into a Fashion Paradise — The Akris Takeover Is Real

Akris spring/summer 2025 (Photo by Heather Robards)
01
19

The tulle and organza looks of the Akris spring/summer 2025 collection on view at the special cocktail reception co-hosted by PaperCity. (Photo by Heather Robards)

02
19

Recipe for Success Foundation founders Gracie & Bob Cavnar at the Akris/PaperCity cocktail and fashion event at Park House (Photo by Heather Robards)

03
19

Recipe for Success Foundation's Delicious Alchemy dinner chairs Virginia & Will McMullen at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer presentation and cocktail fête (Photo by Heather Robards)

04
19

Fenche Shen, Tiffany Hsueh at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer fashion presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

05
19

Tatiana Haddad, Dr. Yasmine Hadda, at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer fashion presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

06
19

Hannah Swiggard admiring fashions at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

07
19

Katarzyna Cichy, Meg Bell at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer fashion presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

08
19

Garcie Cavnar, Miya Shay at the Akris and PaperCity fashion, philanthropy, and cocktail event at Park House. (Photo by Heather Robards)

09
19

Akris' VP of marketing & events Catanna Berger, PaperCity group publisher Monica Bailey Bickers at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

10
19

Fenche Shen, Virginia McMullen, Tiffany Hsueh at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer fashion presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

11
19

Zein Mangalji, Desha Harris at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

12
19

Eddison Titus, Bryce Kennard at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer fashion presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

13
19

Claudia Hsi, Faye Xu at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer fashion presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

14
19

Meg Bell, Anne Lee Phillips, Bethany Buchanan at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer fashion presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success (Photo by Heather Robards)

15
19

Nathaly Suarez, Kim Stubblefield, Paula Kordahi at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success (Photo by Heather Robards)

16
19

Akris spring/summer 2025 collection speaks to a summer of chic travels and posh parties at home. (Photo by Heather Robards)

17
19

Bob Cavnar, Bobby Cavnar at the exclusive Akris Spring/Summer presentation and cocktail fête saluting Recipe for Success Foundation (Photo by Heather Robards)

18
19

Recipe for Success Foundation founder Gracie Cavnar at the Akris/PaperCity event (Photo by Heather Robards)

19
19

Cheers to Akris at the presentation of the spring/summer 2025 collection at Park House. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Fashion / Shopping

Houston’s Members-Only Club Park House Transforms Into a Fashion Paradise — The Akris Takeover Is Real

Clothes That Almost Making an Early Summer Worth It

BY // 05.26.25
photography Heather Robards
Akris arrived at Park House with its spring/summer collection just in time for Houston’s first, if unseasonable, run of 90-plus degree weather. Happily, the collection of lightweight, ecru and pastel-colored fashions proved the perfect mental poultice for a summer that’s already arrived too early.

For who can complain when there are such elegant fashions to wrap oneself in for the season? The 2025 looks read deliciously feminine while maintaining the level of sophistication for which Akris is known. That means tiered waves of floaty tulle and organza in single and multiple configurations combined with soft asymmetric cuts and transparent layers to hint at a contemporary influence.

Bonus to this cocktail gathering was the PaperCity partnership with Akris in saluting Recipe for Success Foundation and its annual Delicious Alchemy banquet at Hope Farms, which is set for November. Banquet chairs Virginia and Will McMullen joined with Recipe for Success Foundation founder Gracie Cavnar in representing the charity that would benefit from a percentage of sales from the evening. Fashion and philanthropy going hand in hand.

“Actually, this is the kickoff for our 20th anniversary of Delicious Alchemy,” Cavnar says. “It’s our seated dinner with 10 courses. It’s over the top. Virginia and Will are pledging to get 100 people there, which we haven’t had since before COVID. Virginia has been on our board for four years. They are rock stars.”

Cavnar and Virginia McMullen were among  the Akris fans wearing the fashionable Swiss label, the latter in one of the maison’s partially sheer pieces that are defining this 2025 collection.

PC Seen: Bob Cavnar, Monica Bailey Bickers, Anne Lee Phillips, Bethany Buchanan, Tatiana Haddad, Miya Shay, Dr. Yasmine Hadda, Fenche Shen, Tiffany Hsueh, Eddison Titus, Katarzyna Cichy, Meg Bell, Bryce Kennard, Hannah Swiggard, Claudia Hsi, Bobby Cavnar, Faye Xu, Nathaly Suarez, Kim Stubblefield, and Paula Kordahi.

X