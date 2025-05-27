Houston’s Members-Only Club Park House Transforms Into a Fashion Paradise — The Akris Takeover Is Real

The tulle and organza looks of the Akris spring/summer 2025 collection on view at the special cocktail reception co-hosted by PaperCity. (Photo by Heather Robards)

Akris arrived at Park House with its spring/summer collection just in time for Houston’s first, if unseasonable, run of 90-plus degree weather. Happily, the collection of lightweight, ecru and pastel-colored fashions proved the perfect mental poultice for a summer that’s already arrived too early.

For who can complain when there are such elegant fashions to wrap oneself in for the season? The 2025 looks read deliciously feminine while maintaining the level of sophistication for which Akris is known. That means tiered waves of floaty tulle and organza in single and multiple configurations combined with soft asymmetric cuts and transparent layers to hint at a contemporary influence.

Bonus to this cocktail gathering was the PaperCity partnership with Akris in saluting Recipe for Success Foundation and its annual Delicious Alchemy banquet at Hope Farms, which is set for November. Banquet chairs Virginia and Will McMullen joined with Recipe for Success Foundation founder Gracie Cavnar in representing the charity that would benefit from a percentage of sales from the evening. Fashion and philanthropy going hand in hand.

“Actually, this is the kickoff for our 20th anniversary of Delicious Alchemy,” Cavnar says. “It’s our seated dinner with 10 courses. It’s over the top. Virginia and Will are pledging to get 100 people there, which we haven’t had since before COVID. Virginia has been on our board for four years. They are rock stars.”

Cavnar and Virginia McMullen were among the Akris fans wearing the fashionable Swiss label, the latter in one of the maison’s partially sheer pieces that are defining this 2025 collection.

PC Seen: Bob Cavnar, Monica Bailey Bickers, Anne Lee Phillips, Bethany Buchanan, Tatiana Haddad, Miya Shay, Dr. Yasmine Hadda, Fenche Shen, Tiffany Hsueh, Eddison Titus, Katarzyna Cichy, Meg Bell, Bryce Kennard, Hannah Swiggard, Claudia Hsi, Bobby Cavnar, Faye Xu, Nathaly Suarez, Kim Stubblefield, and Paula Kordahi.