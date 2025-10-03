Fashion / Shopping

One of Le Labo’s City Exclusive Collection Fragrances, ALDEHYDE 44, Can Only Be Found in Dallas

Like the City it Lives in, This Scent is Often Underestimated But Full of Unexpected Modernity and Edge

BY Steven Hempel //
Le Labo

Part of Le Labo's City Exclusive Collection, ALDEHYDE 44 can only be found in Dallas.

In the lexicon of modern perfumery, few words conjure as much intrigue — and divisiveness — as aldehyde. For some, it’s the powdery elegance of a bygone era; for others, it’s the olfactive equivalent of clean white light: sharp, bright, almost sterile.

When it comes to Le Labo’s ALDEHYDE 44, that brightness isn’t just embraced — it’s celebrated.

But let’s begin with what sets this fragrance apart before a single note hits the skin: location. ALDEHYDE 44 is only available in Dallas. Not online. Not at international counters. Just one city, one store.

The perfume lab’s City Exclusive Collection features a selection of scents that are only available in certain cities. Previous releases have included OSMANTHUS 19 (Kyoto), CITRON 28 (Seoul), and POIVRE 23 (London). In an age of instant accessibility, that kind of restraint feels radical — and frankly, refreshing.

Screenshot 2025-09-30 at 4.01.52 PM
Le Labo’s ALDEHYDE 44

The scent itself is a study in structure. It opens with a shimmering aldehyde burst — cool, metallic, clean to the point of abstraction. It feels architectural, like entering a room flooded with morning light. Then, almost imperceptibly, the mood shifts. Narcissus. Jasmine. Tuberose. All absolutes. All in full bloom. The floral core doesn’t soften the edges — it deepens them. There’s a narcotic richness here that hums beneath the aldehydic clarity, pulling you in, not with sweetness, but with sophistication.

As it dries down, ALDEHYDE 44 grounds itself in a base of musk and vanilla — but don’t expect comfort in the traditional sense. The musk is sheer, almost transparent. The vanilla? Barely there. These aren’t notes for warmth, but for form. They give shape to the composition without altering its tone.

The result is a fragrance that feels … intellectual. Clean, but not simple. Feminine, but not soft. It’s a perfume that refuses to pander. And maybe that’s why it lives in Dallas — a city often underestimated, like this scent, but full of unexpected modernity and edge.

ALDEHYDE 44 doesn’t try to charm you. It challenges you to pay attention. To come closer. To make the pilgrimage.

Some fragrances want to be worn. This one wants to be understood.

Le Labo’s ALDEHYDE 44 is available at Le Labo Dallas, 65 Highland Park Village. Learn more here

