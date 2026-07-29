Houston Concierge Doctor AlereMD Sets New Standards for Healthcare With Membership Model-Based Practice

At AlereMD, my patients know they can call Dr. Rismyhr for their health concerns, much like back in the day.

Dr. Rismyhr started AlereMD after years of practicing within the constraints of the traditional American medicine model and getting bogged down in the technicalities that were impeding the patient experience.

For Dr. Charles Rismyhr, creating his membership model-based healthcare practice, AlereMD, in the heart of The Heights in Houston is personal. His grandfather was a small-town doctor, and Dr. Rismyhr notes he was an inspiration for AlereMD’s practice style.

“He practiced in a simpler time,” says Dr. Rismyhr. “Everyone in town knew that if they needed something, day or night, he was there for them. I think I have somewhat of a nostalgia for that, and at AlereMD, my patients know they can call me for their health concerns, much like back in the day. You can text me, or even call me directly with a rotary phone if you wanted to. We believe every community has unique health needs, and believe in knowing our community intimately.”

Thus, in January 2026, AlereMD was born.

What’s In a Name?

In Latin, “Alere” means to “nourish’ or to “sustain.” Dr. Rismyhr liked the connotation, and with a strong emphasis on nutrition in both his personal and professional practice, the name was fitting. He says that so much of the chronic disease he sees is preventative with the right nutrition, but when the American food system is such a disaster, it’s easy to feel helpless. And, even more so when you’re trying to get that point across in a 15-minute quick visit as it currently stands in the American healthcare system.

“I am passionate about cooking and I believe most food should be prepared from scratch, at home,” says Dr. Rismyhr. “I even made my daughter’s baby food. Her first solid food was homemade yogurt from a 20-year-old starter.

How AlereMD Works

Dr. Rismyhr started AlereMD after years of practicing within the constraints of the traditional American medicine model and getting bogged down in the technicalities that were impeding the patient experience. In a traditional practice, doctors can oversee nearly 1,500 to 2,000 patients, according to Dr. Rismyhr. Here, he has control over how small, curated, and personal his practice remains.

“I was worried about the trajectory of the reputation of doctors and there is a real crisis of trust in large healthcare systems,” says Dr. Rismyhr. “Part of the problem is the arbitrary length of 15-minute appointments, if you can even get one. Pressures from administrators make visits very impersonal and patients have become numbers. I said enough is enough. The Membership Medicine model allows me to create that space that puts the doctor and patient relationship front and center.”



Instead, at AlereMD, everything is included for a patient’s primary care under one monthly fee (which varies based on age range and fees are set to go up soon; current rates offered are at a temporary founder’s price). No surprise bills, no copays. Whether it’s just a sick visit, comprehensive physical, a joint injection, or more, Dr. Rismyhr says this highly individualized approach keeps it simple for everyone.

The AlereMD Approach

In addition to restoring patients’ relationships with food and nutrition, Dr. Rismyhr goes back to the basics when it comes to providing patient care.

“I see a pattern of adding things, with the idea that we will get healthier with that,” he says. “More pills, supplements, injections, infusions, and fad diets. At AlereMD, the technology that matters most to medicine is the one that has changed the least: a thorough history, a stethoscope, and a good physical exam.”