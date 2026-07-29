Your PaperCity Account
Fashion / Wellness

Houston Concierge Doctor AlereMD Sets New Standards for Healthcare With Membership Model-Based Practice

Dr. Charles Rismyhr Brings the Doctor and Patient Relationship Back in The Heights

By //

1/0
Dr. Rismyhr goes back to the basics when it comes to patient care.

Dr. Rismyhr goes back to the basics when it comes to patient care.

AlereMD is in the heart of The Heights.

AlereMD is in the heart of The Heights.

Dr. Rismyhr started AlereMD after years of practicing within the constraints of the traditional American medicine model and getting bogged down in the technicalities that were impeding the patient experience.

Dr. Rismyhr started AlereMD after years of practicing within the constraints of the traditional American medicine model and getting bogged down in the technicalities that were impeding the patient experience.

At AlereMD, my patients know they can call Dr. Rismyhr for their health concerns, much like back in the day.

At AlereMD, my patients know they can call Dr. Rismyhr for their health concerns, much like back in the day.

Here, Dr. Rismyhr has control over how small, curated, and personal his practice remains.

Here, Dr. Rismyhr has control over how small, curated, and personal his practice remains.

Dr. Rismyhr says it's hard to find someone as passionate about patient care as the office manager, Meredith.

Dr. Rismyhr says it's hard to find someone as passionate about patient care as the office manager, Meredith.

In Latin, “Alere” means to “nourish’ or to “sustain," and Dr. Rismyhr liked the connotation.

In Latin, “Alere” means to “nourish’ or to “sustain," and Dr. Rismyhr liked the connotation.

For Dr. Charles Rismyhr, creating his membership model-based healthcare practice, AlereMD, in the heart of The Heights in Houston is personal. His grandfather was a small-town doctor, and Dr. Rismyhr notes he was an inspiration for AlereMD’s practice style.

“He practiced in a simpler time,” says Dr. Rismyhr. “Everyone in town knew that if they needed something, day or night, he was there for them. I think I have somewhat of a nostalgia for that, and at AlereMD, my patients know they can call me for their health concerns, much like back in the day. You can text me, or even call me directly with a rotary phone if you wanted to. We believe every community has unique health needs, and believe in knowing our community intimately.”

Thus, in January 2026, AlereMD was born.

What’s In a Name?

In Latin, “Alere” means to “nourish’ or to “sustain.” Dr. Rismyhr liked the connotation, and with a strong emphasis on nutrition in both his personal and professional practice, the name was fitting. He says that so much of the chronic disease he sees is preventative with the right nutrition, but when the American food system is such a disaster, it’s easy to feel helpless. And, even more so when you’re trying to get that point across in a 15-minute quick visit as it currently stands in the American healthcare system.

“I am passionate about cooking and I believe most food should be prepared from scratch, at home,” says Dr. Rismyhr. “I even made my daughter’s baby food. Her first solid food was homemade yogurt from a 20-year-old starter.

AlereMD
At AlereMD, patients know they can call Dr. Rismyhr directly for their health concerns, much like back in the day.

How AlereMD Works

Dr. Rismyhr started AlereMD after years of practicing within the constraints of the traditional American medicine model and getting bogged down in the technicalities that were impeding the patient experience. In a traditional practice, doctors can oversee nearly 1,500 to 2,000 patients, according to Dr. Rismyhr. Here, he has control over how small, curated, and personal his practice remains.

“I was worried about the trajectory of the reputation of doctors and there is a real crisis of trust in large healthcare systems,” says Dr. Rismyhr. “Part of the problem is the arbitrary length of 15-minute appointments, if you can even get one. Pressures from administrators make visits very impersonal and patients have become numbers. I said enough is enough. The Membership Medicine model allows me to create that space that puts the doctor and patient relationship front and center.”

Instead, at AlereMD, everything is included for a patient’s primary care under one monthly fee (which varies based on age range and fees are set to go up soon; current rates offered are at a temporary founder’s price). No surprise bills, no copays. Whether it’s just a sick visit, comprehensive physical, a joint injection, or more, Dr. Rismyhr says this highly individualized approach keeps it simple for everyone. 

Here, Dr. Rismyhr has control over how small, curated, and personal his practice remains.

The AlereMD Approach

In addition to restoring patients’ relationships with food and nutrition, Dr. Rismyhr goes back to the basics when it comes to providing patient care.

“I see a pattern of adding things, with the idea that we will get healthier with that,” he says. “More pills, supplements, injections, infusions, and fad diets. At AlereMD, the technology that matters most to medicine is the one that has changed the least: a thorough history, a stethoscope, and a good physical exam.”

Trending

  1. Fast Cars, High Fashion and Philanthropy Make This Second Time Houston Best Dressed Honoree’s Heart Zoom — Getting To Know Ann Ayre
  2. Houston’s Best Wellness Hotels and Staycation Getaways — Where Recovery and Pampering Rule
  3. The Crazy Final World Cup Numbers and 5 Reasons Why Texas Is a Lock For an Even More Prominent Role In the 2038 American Cup Return
  4. 10 Best Pizza Spots in Fort Worth — A Chicago Tavern-Style Newcomer, Downtown Italian Restaurants, and Other Top Destinations
  5. Owners of Houston’s Michelin-Starred BCN To Debut New Spanish Fine Dining Restaurant in Dallas — A Look Inside Masía
Body |Face | Breast | Skin | Wellness
Elevate Confidence
Learn More
Heights Plastic Surgery
Studio Essex Medical Spa

Featured Properties

Swipe
4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy Lake Estates
FOR SALE

4626 Silhouette Drive
Katy, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
4626 Silhouette Drive
5030 Braesheather Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5030 Braesheather Drive
Houston, TX

$2,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5030 Braesheather Drive
1730 Hilton Head Drive
Quail Valley
FOR SALE

1730 Hilton Head Drive
Missouri City, TX

$250,000 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
1730 Hilton Head Drive
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1402 Bonnie Brae Street
Houston, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1402 Bonnie Brae Street
22002 Treesdale Lane
Cinco Ranch
FOR SALE

22002 Treesdale Lane
Katy, TX

$750,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
22002 Treesdale Lane
10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10801 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10801 Long Shadow Lane
10102 Knoboak Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

10102 Knoboak Drive
Houston, TX

$554,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10102 Knoboak Drive
1023 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1023 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$929,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
1023 Nicholson Street
196 Harvard Street
Harvard Heights | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

196 Harvard Street
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Susan McCauley
This property is listed by: Susan McCauley (713) 858-4532 Email Realtor
196 Harvard Street
1046 W 23rd Street #C
Whitaker Cottage
FOR SALE

1046 W 23rd Street #C
Houston, TX

$459,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
1046 W 23rd Street #C
922 Crossroads Drive
Fleetwood
FOR SALE

922 Crossroads Drive
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
922 Crossroads Drive
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Westchase Area
FOR SALE

9809 Richmond Ave #E8
Houston, TX

$109,500 Learn More about this property
Brandon Russell
This property is listed by: Brandon Russell (215) 920-4270 Email Realtor
9809 Richmond Ave #E8
1410 Malone Street #C
Rice Military
FOR SALE

1410 Malone Street #C
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1410 Malone Street #C
1214 W 31st Street
Shepherd Forest
FOR SALE

1214 W 31st Street
Houston, TX

$469,500 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
1214 W 31st Street
825 Woodcrest Drive
Shepherd Park Plaza Area
FOR SALE

825 Woodcrest Drive
Houston, TX

$399,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
825 Woodcrest Drive
4903 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

4903 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
4903 Heatherglen Drive
1702 Beech Bend Drive
Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

1702 Beech Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$460,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
1702 Beech Bend Drive
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5734 N Braeswood Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,395,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5734 N Braeswood Blvd
134 Park Laureate Drive
Memorial
FOR SALE

134 Park Laureate Drive
Houston, TX

$1,445,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
134 Park Laureate Drive
5027 Heatherglen Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5027 Heatherglen Drive
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5027 Heatherglen Drive
10718 Longmont Drive
Walnut Bend
FOR SALE

10718 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$714,999 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
10718 Longmont Drive
8522 Westview Drive
Spring Oaks | Co-list: Gary Owens
FOR SALE

8522 Westview Drive
Houston, TX

$849,900 Learn More about this property
Shelby Matthews
This property is listed by: Shelby Matthews (281) 923-6480 Email Realtor
8522 Westview Drive
5019 Kinglet Street
Westbury
FOR SALE

5019 Kinglet Street
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
5019 Kinglet Street
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Astoria
FOR SALE

1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
Houston, TX

$1,975,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1409 Post Oak Blvd #2202
5311 Queensloch Drive
Meyerland | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

5311 Queensloch Drive
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5311 Queensloch Drive
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Plantation Creek
FOR SALE

4414 Plantation Creek Drive
Missouri City, TX

$344,998 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
4414 Plantation Creek Drive
1814 Tattenhall Drive
Lazybrook
FOR SALE

1814 Tattenhall Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1814 Tattenhall Drive
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Imperial Oaks Park
FOR SALE

2626 Kenwood Park Lane
Spring, TX

$367,500 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2626 Kenwood Park Lane
543 W 22nd Street
Heights
FOR SALE

543 W 22nd Street
Houston, TX

$1,190,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
543 W 22nd Street
2323 San Felipe Street #901
London House, River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2323 San Felipe Street #901
Houston, TX

$2,525,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2323 San Felipe Street #901
3307 Liberty Way Drive
Vicksburg
FOR SALE

3307 Liberty Way Drive
Missouri City, TX

$398,500 Learn More about this property
Trent Johnson
This property is listed by: Trent Johnson (832) 444-8855 Email Realtor
3307 Liberty Way Drive
8800 Brae Acres Road
Braeburn Acres
FOR SALE

8800 Brae Acres Road
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
8800 Brae Acres Road
240 W 23rd Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

240 W 23rd Street
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
240 W 23rd Street
6130 Annapolis Street
West University
FOR SALE

6130 Annapolis Street
West University Place, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
6130 Annapolis Street
7631 Westwind Lane
Brays Oaks
FOR SALE

7631 Westwind Lane
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
7631 Westwind Lane
5039 Wigton Drive
Meyerland
FOR SALE

5039 Wigton Drive
Houston, TX

$1,425,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5039 Wigton Drive
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Arabella
FOR SALE

4521 San Felipe Street #2102
Houston, TX

$979,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4521 San Felipe Street #2102
5411 Yarwell Drive
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

5411 Yarwell Drive
Houston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Anita Bormaster
This property is listed by: Anita Bormaster (832) 431-0722 Email Realtor
5411 Yarwell Drive
3333 Asbury Glen Court
The Falls at Imperial Oaks
FOR SALE

3333 Asbury Glen Court
Spring, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
3333 Asbury Glen Court
5902 Wayne Way
Kingdom Heights
FOR SALE

5902 Wayne Way
Rosenberg, TX

$485,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
5902 Wayne Way
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress Point
FOR SALE

14338 Heron Marsh Drive
Cypress, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
14338 Heron Marsh Drive
3350 Mccue Road #1504
The Bristol
FOR SALE

3350 Mccue Road #1504
Houston, TX

$315,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3350 Mccue Road #1504
5506 Blossom Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5506 Blossom Street
Houston, TX

$439,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5506 Blossom Street
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
3810 Saratoga Drive
Inwood Pines
FOR SALE

3810 Saratoga Drive
Houston, TX

$332,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
3810 Saratoga Drive
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress Creek Lakes | Co-list: Shelby Matthew
FOR SALE

20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Cypress, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
20507 Behrens Pass Lane
Your home. Our expertise ® | Since 1985
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X