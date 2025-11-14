French Skincare Power Draws a Fashionable Clutch to its Posh River Oaks District Store

Ambassade Biologique Recherche in River Oaks District is the ultimate in luxurious skin care. (Photo by Johnny Than)

As soon as the PaperCity invitations to join Anne Lee Phillips and myself for an intimate luncheon at Ambassade Biologique Recherche pinged inboxes, the eager RSVPs came rolling in. For who would want to miss the opportunity for a personal invitation to explore the French luxury skincare favorite’s first Texas location?

Welcoming the fashionable clutch to the posh store in River Oaks District were Ambassade director Tyler Freregill, in from New York, the brand’s marketing director Marci Blinderman and uniformed waiters proffering flutes of champagne.

“We are very excited to welcome everybody into the Biologique Rechereche Ambassade and to introduce our customized treatments as well as celebrate the launch of the VIP O2 Collection,” Blinderman said.

The skincare line recently entered a new era in oxygenation with this collection that includes four products: Lait VIP O2, a milky cleanser; Masque VIP O2, a moisturizing face mask; Crème VIP O2, a lightweight emulsion; and Crème Contour Des Yeux VIP O2, a dark-circle-fighting eye cream.

The combination, Blinderman notes, has been designed to harnesses the oxygen in the body in order to deliver brighter, smoother and firmer skin.

The ladies were invited at their leisure, before a lunch from A Fare Extraordinaire, to visit treatment rooms where staff demonstrated several custom treatments on lucky models.

“This is the opportunity for the ladies to understand that all of our treatments are hyper-customized so for every person when they have their own treatment it will be different a mix of the right products that are right for them,” Blinderman says.

Key to the magic is the Skin Instant Lab which Blinderman notes “is our diagnostic tool that measures various things such as hyper-pigmentation, barrier function, hydration and helps to really diagnosis and assess the skin and its needs.”

Before the gathering had closed, more than a few of the attendees were signing up for the enviable customized Biologique Recherche experience. And each took home a goodie bag of must-have skincare products.

PC Seen: Ashlee Love, Nancy Bihlmaier, Vicki West, Karen Mayell, Hallie Vanderhider, Allie Fields, Cathy Brock, Alicia Smith, Monica Bailey Bickers, Tara Martin, Stacey Lindseth, Meredith Chastang, Valerie Dieterich, Lindley Arnoldy, Lauren Dunwoody, and Hallie Henley Sims.