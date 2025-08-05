A TCU Grad Makes Her Cowboy Boots With Love in León, Mexico — Inside Amiga Amor

Growing up in Arlington and later Fort Worth, cowgirl boots were a staple in Paxton Pittman’s wardrobe, but finding a pair that fit just right — especially for someone shorter in stature — was always a challenge.

“Being a shorter girl who has larger legs, boots would rub the inside of my calf,” she tells PaperCity Fort Worth. “The stores would offer to stretch the leather, but that could mess up the design.”

Last year, after a chance meeting with an independent boot maker in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Pittman launched Amiga Amor, a Fort Worth-based cowgirl boot brand designed for real comfort and everyday style. Each pair sells for $549 — about one-third of similar high-end boots found in local boutiques.

In just over a year, Pittman has built Amiga Amor’s brand through collaborations with local entrepreneurs like Christi Braswell, owner of Wild Silks, pop-ups at local boutique stores, and social media marketing. Buyers from the East and West Coasts have already purchased Amiga Amor boots, which are designed for any body type and include fun colors like baby blue and pastel purple. Braswell says working with Pittman has been a “natural fit.”

“We’ve teamed up for collegiate promotions, bundling her boots with Wild Silks scarves at local retailers, and the response has been amazing,” Braswell says. “It’s so inspiring to grow alongside a like-minded female entrepreneur who brings heart, hustle, and vision to everything she does.

How a Chance Discovery in Mexico Sparked Amiga Amor

After graduating with a degree in communications and new media from TCU in 2019, the worldwide pandemic shutdown left Pittman’s post-college plans going “out the door.” After a short stint working in Miami, she found a job that allowed her to work remotely, which gave her the chance to spend several weeks in Mexico.

“In San Miguel, I found the cutest little boots,” she recalled. “I bought them and was shocked by the price. They were around $250. When I got back, I searched for the craftsman and found him on Facebook. He took me to León, Guanajuato, Mexico, to see their large tanneries. I was intrigued by everything I saw.”

After returning to Fort Worth, Pittman connected with the head of manufacturing at Mustang Leather, also based in León, who offered to meet her and learn about Amiga Amor. After seeing a pair of her sample boots and her vision for Amiga Amor, the director offered to produce her unique take on Western wear. Leading up to that moment were a lot of “nos” from other manufacturers, Pittman says.

“I went into the meeting with him with a focus on creating a community and a high-quality boot that wasn’t $2,000,” she recalled. “I remember buying boots that cost the same as my rent. I think he saw that I wasn’t fixated on profit margins. I just wanted to create a great product.”

On her website, her boots are often featured alongside Wild Silks scarves. Pittman says the collaborations with Braswell make perfect sense.

“I think we have a lot of fun colors with the pastels,” she says. “You can tie the scarves to my boots, wear them as belts, or add them to keychains. It’s always more fun when you are working together with someone.”

Boots With Heart

Amiga Amor boots blend timeless Western style with modern comfort and craftsmanship. Each pair features a 17-inch shaft, a 2-inch heel, and a flattering almond toe shape. The boots are built with full-grain calfskin leather, a durable material that softens beautifully over time. Inside, a metal shank offers support, while the leather sole is finished with lemonwood pegging and a Goodyear welt for long-term wearability.

After spending time at Mustang Leather to choose every design element and source material, Pittman was hands-on in designing her creations. The leather inlay is not painted over, which can lead to fading or chips. For women with shorter legs, the V-cut at the front and back of the shaft helps the boots sit more comfortably without hitting the knee. A slightly wider calf ensures the boots fit a broader range of leg shapes.

Pittman says she’s focused on her line of six boots and has plans to steadily release new colors in the months and years ahead. If she does offer another accessory, she may explore cowgirl hats. Pittman credits Fort Worth for all of her successes so far.