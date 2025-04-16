Away, the Travel Brand with a Cult Following, Relocates Its Dallas Store to NorthPark Center

"Dallas has such a distinct sense of style, and we’ve thoughtfully curated the store experience to reflect that," says Christine Gallagher, Away's Vice President of Integrated Marketing. (Courtesy)

If you’re reading this story, you’re probably like me — a chronically online person. You are likely already familiar with the brand Away. The “original disruptor of the travel goods industry,” Away launched in 2016 with one perfectly executed carry-on. Since then, Away has grown into a celebrated global travel brand with a devoted following.

Away recently relocated its Dallas store, which is now open at NorthPark Center. It’s the perfect place for shoppers to shop Instagram’s favorite luggage IRL.

To celebrate the opening, Dallas-based artist EJ Chong designed products exclusive to NorthPark Center customers, including a limited-edition Dallas luggage tag and mini crossbody, which customers can shop while supplies last. Until April 27, guests who make any in-store purchase can spin to win exclusive Dallas merch. This Saturday, April 19, Olive Coffee Cart will be serving complimentary coffee. Finally, on the weekends of April 26 through 27 and May 3 through 4, the store will be offering free embroidery on select bags and accessories with purchase.

As an unabashed overpacker and therefore luggage “checker,” I want an actual trunk and maybe a train case, too (I am a product of the Caboodles era, after all). So, in gearing up for summer travels, I recently visited the new brick-and-mortar location at NorthPark Center. The store is modern and sleek, with earthy shapes and neutral tones that allow the colorful products to sing. The number of cleverly-designed product lines caught me by surprise. Truly, Away thought of everything the modern traveler might seek in their luggage. I guess what I’m saying is, I get it now.

To talk all things Away, PaperCity caught up with the brand’s Vice President of Integrated Marketing Christine Gallagher, who just so happens to reside right here in the Big D.

Why are you excited about being in NorthPark Center?

We’re so excited to open our new home in NorthPark Center. It’s truly one of the most iconic shopping destinations in Texas. It’s a place where culture, community, and style intersect, which makes it the perfect setting for the Away experience. Our stores are designed to do more than just showcase our products — they’re meant to be hubs for connection. As we continue to grow, it’s important that we show up in the places our customers are — NorthPark is exactly that. It’s where people go for inspiration, discovery, and great design, all of which are at the heart of the Away brand.

What about the store and Away do you think will appeal to the Dallas market specifically?

Dallas has such a distinct sense of style, and we’ve thoughtfully curated the store experience to reflect that. From a product standpoint, we’ve seen our Featherlight Collection really resonate with the Dallas community — it’s light enough to handle the heat, versatile enough for everything from Uptown strolls to gallery hopping in the Design District, and features strategically placed pockets to keep you effortlessly organized on the go.

We know the Dallas customer values great design and exceptional quality — both of which are core to the Away brand. There’s also a clear appreciation for bold color and standout style, which is why our limited-edition seasonal collections — like the newest Translucent Collection — have already been resonating. Whether it’s our vibrant color drops or the exclusive Dallas-themed pieces we created with local artist EJ Chong, we’re excited to offer something fresh, personal, and reflective of the city’s unique flair.

We’re also proud to already have a presence in the Dallas sports and entertainment scene, with several celebrity fans and athlete supporters who call Texas home. This new store is a chance to build on that momentum and connect even more deeply with the Dallas market.

Away is now open at NorthPark Center (8687 N. Central Expressway, Suite 786).