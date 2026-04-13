From the Depths of the Earth to The Heart of Texas, Bachendorf’s and De Beers ORIGIN Leave a Legacy

For over 75 years, the name Bachendorf’s has been synonymous with trust, quality, and the finest diamonds in Dallas.

Since the iconic retailer’s journey began in 1948 as a diamond importer, and through the work of its subsidiary, Diamonds International, the company has dedicated itself to supplying the highest caliber of gemstones to jewelers across Texas. You can hardly go to an event in Dallas or Fort Worth without catching a glimpse of a Bachendorf’s piece adorning a guest.

Always breaking boundaries and setting new standards, it now enters a new chapter. As a De Beers ORIGIN Sightholder, Bachendorf’s is bringing a new level of transparency and ethical assurance to its community. In a world where the “how” and “where” of a diamond matter as much as its brilliance, it’s making the story of diamonds as clear as the stones themselves.

Why Origin is the New Standard of Luxury

A natural diamond is a miracle of time, formed billions of years ago deep within the Earth. But brilliance alone doesn’t tell the whole story. To truly value a diamond, one must understand its journey. You know what they say — it’s the journey, not just the destination.

As a De Beers ORIGIN partner, Bachendorf’s ensures that every diamond above 0.3 carats comes with a “digital passport” powered by Tracr™, the world’s leading blockchain platform for diamond tracing. This isn’t just a piece of paper that can be lost. It is an immutable record of your diamond’s life and a storytelling tool. From its discovery in the sands of Botswana or the ice of Canada to the moment it is placed in your hand in Dallas, its story has never been clearer.

That’s what makes the diamond as unique and personal as your proposal and love story. With the digital experience, you can see your diamond’s full story – including where it’s from, its birthmarks, where it was cut and polished, and the social impact programs it supports – through a one–of–a-kind experience in store. This allows you to build a connection with your diamond from the moment you say the big “yes.” This incredible, once in a lifetime digital experience gives so much more meaning to the diamond on your finger each and every day. Go beneath the surface and watch your diamond’s journey unfold before your very eyes.

A Diamond That Gives Back With Ethics at Every Step

Choosing a De Beers ORIGIN diamond at Bachendorf’s means choosing a story of hope and responsible progress. Your purchase supports a global legacy of impact.

In 2024 alone, De Beers contributed $2.9 billion to the economies of producer nations like Namibia and South Africa, funding essential healthcare, education, and infrastructure. And, through initiatives like EntreprenHER, women entrepreneurs in southern Africa receive the grants and mentorship needed to build their own legacies. Plus, for every acre of land used for mining, De Beers helps protect 200,000 acres of land to preserve biodiversity and wildlife.

De Beers has the strictest ethical standards in the industry. Every ORIGIN diamond is conflict-free and adheres to the Best Practice Principles (BPP) and the Responsible Jewellery Council’s Code of Practices. This ensures fair labor conditions, respect for human rights, and a commitment to transitioning to 100% renewable electricity at mining sites by 2026.

Your Story, Bachendorf’s Heritage

Since 1948, Bachendorf’s has been a part of their clients’ most precious moments, whether they be proposals, anniversaries, or the celebration of new life. By integrating De Beers ORIGIN, that symbol of love is also a symbol of values. When you hold a Bachendorf’s diamond, you aren’t just holding a gem. You are holding a piece of Earth’s history that has been ethically sourced, expertly crafted, and fully traced.

Visit Bachendorf’s today at Dallas’ Plaza at Preston Center, Galleria Dallas, or The Shops at Clearfork in Fort Worth to explore the De Beers ORIGIN collection and find a diamond with a story as enduring as your own.